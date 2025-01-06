Gangotri Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.03
-0.01
1.32
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.06
0.05
0.13
-1.23
Other operating items
Operating
0.03
0.01
0.11
0.09
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.05
Free cash flow
0.03
0.01
0.11
0.04
Equity raised
-684.93
-684.86
-684.15
-686.13
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
480.94
480.94
480.94
481.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-203.96
-203.91
-203.1
-204.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.