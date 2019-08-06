TO THE MEMBERS OF M/s. GANGOTRI TEXTILES LIMITED Report on the IND AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying IND AS financial statements of GANGOTRI TEXTILES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31-3-2024 and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to IND AS financial statements)

Managements Responsibility for the IND AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these IND AS financial statements based on our audit. In conducting our audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under and the Order issued under section 143 (11) of the Act. We conducted our audit of the IND AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the IND AS financial statements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the IND financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the IND AS financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the IND AS financial statements

BASIS FOR QUALIFIED OPINION

1. In our opinion, there prevails material uncertainty related to events / conditions which eventually / collectively cast significant doubts on going concern assumption. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 06.08.2019 decided to voluntarily wind up the Company. A special resolution to this effect was also brought before the shareholders for their approval in the 30th AGM of the Company held on 27.09.2019. Now, the company is proposing to initiate Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process before the Hon;ble National Company Law Tribunal at Chennai under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 8-11-2023 have discussed and given their consent to authorize Sri. Manoj Kumar Tibrewal, Managing Director of the Company to initiate Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process before the Hon;ble National Company Law Tribunal at Chennai under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 or before any other appropriate Legal Forums as and when required,

2. The interest provisions for all Loans from Banks has not been worked out since the date of taking over of assets by the bank during the year 2015. We could not able to quantify the interest amount.

3. The balances shown under Secured loans and Balances with bank. Confirmation of balance is yet to be given by the Bankers. Hence, the balances reflected under these two heads are as per the books of account of the company.

QUALIFIED OPINION

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described on the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, the aforesaid IND AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, the cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended as on that date

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgments, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the contexts of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion there on, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have nothing to report in this regard. Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon; (i) The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprised of The Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. (ii) Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

(iii) In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

(iv) If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in sec 134 (5) of the act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the company in accordance with the IND AS and other Accounting Principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes Maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the act for safeguarding the asset of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; Selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statement, the management is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable ,matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or as no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: (i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(ii) Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in circumstances. Under section 143 (3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

(iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exist, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materially is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledge user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) Except for the effects of the matters described in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph above, the aforesaid IND AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act

(e) The matters described on the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated on the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above

(h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone IND AS financial statements – Refer Note 24 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Chartered Accountants K.Narayanasamy Coimbatore Partner 29/05/2024 Firm Regn No : 004321S Membership No : 018956 UDIN: 24018956BKAICD9169

ANNEXURE-A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that: I) All the Assets except vehicles are taken over, sold, realized and adjusted against loan dues by the bank.

II) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year.

III) The Company has not accepted any deposit from public during the year.

IV) We have broadly reviewed the records maintained by the company, till the date of possession taken over by the bank, pursuant the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of the cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act. We are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed Examination of the records with a view of determining whether they are accurate or complete V)(a)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amount deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection fund, income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth tax, service Tax, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities, As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of employees State Insurance, Customs duty and Excise duty except the following.

Name of the Statute Year Nature of Dues Amount in Lakhs Status Provided in the books of accounts Amount in Lakhs Tamilnadu Additional Sales Tax Act, 1970 1996-97 Additional Sales Tax 20.07 Supreme Court of India Yes 20.07 Income tax Act 1961 2004-05 Interest U/S 234B/234C 5.85 ITAT Chennai No 5.85 Income tax Act 1961 2012-13 Penalty U/s 271(1)(c) 730.00 High Court Chennai No 730.00

(b) According to the records of the Company, The Stock Exchanges ( NSE & BSE) have levied fine on the company for the following issues.

Name of the Exchange Fine levied for Amount Status Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, Coimbatore Non-fulfillment of Export Obligation respect of 45 EPCG Licenses in 55,90,28,7360 Not paid Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, Chennai Non-fulfillment of Export Obligation respect of 6 EPCG Licenses in 1,53,77,000 Not paid M/s National Submission of un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended 30-9-2015 Submission of Audited financial results for the year ended 31-3-2017 34,73,073 6,68,073 Yet to pay penalty amount Yet to pay penalty amount Stock Exchange of India Ltd. F Non-compliance with the Corporate Governance Report for the quarter ended 31-12-2018 (No of Independent Directors in the Board strenqth.) 4,18,900 Not paid Arrears of Annual Listing Fee payable 11,81,232 Not paid M/s Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd Non-compliance with the Corporate Governance Report for the quarter ended 31-12-2018. (No of Independent Directors in the Board strength.) 4,18,900 Not paid Arrears of Annual Listing Fee Payable 9,18,210 Not Paid Submission of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31-12-2018 in PDF mode. 42,000 Not Paid

VI The Company has defaulted in repayment of interest and principal to bank and financial institutions. VII. During the year, the company has not given any guarantee for loan taken from others, from banks, or financial institution.

VIII. The company has not obtained any term loan during the year.

IX. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable.

X. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

XI. According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not paid/provided for managerial remuneration for the year 2023-24.

XII. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. XIII. The Company is not a Nidhi Co. And therefore clause 3(12) of the Order is not applicable to the Company XIV. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. XV. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

XVI The Nominee Director of Lender Banks passed away on 25-11-2023. The Lenders have not nominated any Director till date.

ANNEXURE B" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls systems over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company;

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In Our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.