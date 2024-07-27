|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Jul 2024
|29 May 2024
|AGM 26/07/2024 We refer to the above and file herewith the revised Notice to Shareholders for the 35th Annual General Meeting of our Company to the appointment of new Statutory Auditor in the Board meeting held on 24-06-2024 Proceeding of 35th AGM of M/S. Gangotri Textiles Limited held on Friday, the 26th day of July, 2024 at 10:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.07.2024)
