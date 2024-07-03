Summary

Super Sales India Limited (Erstwhile Super Sales Agencies Ltd), an associate member of the Lakshmi Machine Works Group, was incorporated on 18 Sep.81. Initially, the Company commenced the business of erection of textile machinery. Later on, it started marketing textile machinery manufactured by Lakshmi Machine Works (LMWL), in collaboration with Mori Seiki, Japan. At present, it is engaged in manufacturing of yarn, gears and providing agency services. In Jan.85, the company purchased a spinning mill with an installed capacity of 31,104 spindles and since then it is operating the said spinning mill. In Jan.92, the Company came out with a rights issue of 15.75 lac equity shares, at a premium of Rs 40, aggregating Rs 7.88 cr. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 11-cr project to establish a new spinning mill with 14,400 spindles at Pollachi, Tamilnadu. This unit started production in 1994. The yarn produced by this unit is of a very high quality and commands a good price in the market. The Company has increased the installed capacity of Rotors by 216 Nos. The sales in the Textile Machinery was effected during the year, due to general recession in the textile industry and also due to lesser restrictions in the import of second hand textile machinery.The Agency Division has taken up Agency for sale of Textile machinery manufactured by M/s Textool Company Ltd during the year 2001. The company is focusing on productivity,quality and cost reduction to bring ab

