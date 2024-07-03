iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Super Sales India Ltd Share Price

296
(-1.05%)
Jan 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open296.05
  • Day's High296.05
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close299.15
  • Day's Low296
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.77
  • P/E93.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,824.31
  • EPS14.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)90.87
  • Div. Yield0.52
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Super Sales India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

296.05

Prev. Close

299.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.77

Day's High

296.05

Day's Low

296

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1,824.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

90.87

P/E

93.09

EPS

14.41

Divi. Yield

0.52

Super Sales India Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

Super Sales India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Super Sales India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Super Sales India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.07

3.07

3.07

3.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

554.6

431.29

398.99

294.2

Net Worth

557.67

434.36

402.06

297.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

419.4

266.91

283.79

254.3

yoy growth (%)

57.13

-5.94

11.59

9.2

Raw materials

-219.84

-145.21

-170.11

-134.71

As % of sales

52.41

54.4

59.94

52.97

Employee costs

-39.92

-31.71

-34.99

-33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

63.7

15.32

6.53

16.52

Depreciation

-17.04

-18.29

-19.35

-17.17

Tax paid

-17.57

-6.52

-0.09

-2.31

Working capital

20.1

14.83

22.02

9.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

57.13

-5.94

11.59

9.2

Op profit growth

101.51

40.8

-25.06

-2.4

EBIT growth

203.28

53.01

-33.61

-12.26

Net profit growth

447.28

36.65

-54.68

-2.48

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Super Sales India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Super Sales India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ravi Sam

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S K Radhakrishanan

Independent Director

Vijayalakshni Narendra

Independent Director

B Lakshmi Narayana

Managing Director & CEO

G Mani

Independent Director

Chitra Venkataraman

Non Executive Director

Shivali Jayavarthanavelu

Independent Director

Gopinath Bala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Super Sales India Ltd

Summary

Super Sales India Limited (Erstwhile Super Sales Agencies Ltd), an associate member of the Lakshmi Machine Works Group, was incorporated on 18 Sep.81. Initially, the Company commenced the business of erection of textile machinery. Later on, it started marketing textile machinery manufactured by Lakshmi Machine Works (LMWL), in collaboration with Mori Seiki, Japan. At present, it is engaged in manufacturing of yarn, gears and providing agency services. In Jan.85, the company purchased a spinning mill with an installed capacity of 31,104 spindles and since then it is operating the said spinning mill. In Jan.92, the Company came out with a rights issue of 15.75 lac equity shares, at a premium of Rs 40, aggregating Rs 7.88 cr. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 11-cr project to establish a new spinning mill with 14,400 spindles at Pollachi, Tamilnadu. This unit started production in 1994. The yarn produced by this unit is of a very high quality and commands a good price in the market. The Company has increased the installed capacity of Rotors by 216 Nos. The sales in the Textile Machinery was effected during the year, due to general recession in the textile industry and also due to lesser restrictions in the import of second hand textile machinery.The Agency Division has taken up Agency for sale of Textile machinery manufactured by M/s Textool Company Ltd during the year 2001. The company is focusing on productivity,quality and cost reduction to bring ab
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Super Sales India Ltd share price today?

The Super Sales India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹296 today.

What is the Market Cap of Super Sales India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Super Sales India Ltd is ₹90.87 Cr. as of 28 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Super Sales India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Super Sales India Ltd is 93.09 and 0.67 as of 28 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Super Sales India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Super Sales India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Super Sales India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Super Sales India Ltd?

Super Sales India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.46%, 3 Years at 28.24%, 1 Year at 25.34%, 6 Month at -34.08%, 3 Month at -12.56% and 1 Month at 2.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Super Sales India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Super Sales India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Super Sales India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.