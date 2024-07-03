SectorTextiles
Open₹296.05
Prev. Close₹299.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.77
Day's High₹296.05
Day's Low₹296
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1,824.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)90.87
P/E93.09
EPS14.41
Divi. Yield0.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
554.6
431.29
398.99
294.2
Net Worth
557.67
434.36
402.06
297.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
419.4
266.91
283.79
254.3
yoy growth (%)
57.13
-5.94
11.59
9.2
Raw materials
-219.84
-145.21
-170.11
-134.71
As % of sales
52.41
54.4
59.94
52.97
Employee costs
-39.92
-31.71
-34.99
-33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
63.7
15.32
6.53
16.52
Depreciation
-17.04
-18.29
-19.35
-17.17
Tax paid
-17.57
-6.52
-0.09
-2.31
Working capital
20.1
14.83
22.02
9.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
57.13
-5.94
11.59
9.2
Op profit growth
101.51
40.8
-25.06
-2.4
EBIT growth
203.28
53.01
-33.61
-12.26
Net profit growth
447.28
36.65
-54.68
-2.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ravi Sam
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S K Radhakrishanan
Independent Director
Vijayalakshni Narendra
Independent Director
B Lakshmi Narayana
Managing Director & CEO
G Mani
Independent Director
Chitra Venkataraman
Non Executive Director
Shivali Jayavarthanavelu
Independent Director
Gopinath Bala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Super Sales India Ltd
Summary
Super Sales India Limited (Erstwhile Super Sales Agencies Ltd), an associate member of the Lakshmi Machine Works Group, was incorporated on 18 Sep.81. Initially, the Company commenced the business of erection of textile machinery. Later on, it started marketing textile machinery manufactured by Lakshmi Machine Works (LMWL), in collaboration with Mori Seiki, Japan. At present, it is engaged in manufacturing of yarn, gears and providing agency services. In Jan.85, the company purchased a spinning mill with an installed capacity of 31,104 spindles and since then it is operating the said spinning mill. In Jan.92, the Company came out with a rights issue of 15.75 lac equity shares, at a premium of Rs 40, aggregating Rs 7.88 cr. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 11-cr project to establish a new spinning mill with 14,400 spindles at Pollachi, Tamilnadu. This unit started production in 1994. The yarn produced by this unit is of a very high quality and commands a good price in the market. The Company has increased the installed capacity of Rotors by 216 Nos. The sales in the Textile Machinery was effected during the year, due to general recession in the textile industry and also due to lesser restrictions in the import of second hand textile machinery.The Agency Division has taken up Agency for sale of Textile machinery manufactured by M/s Textool Company Ltd during the year 2001. The company is focusing on productivity,quality and cost reduction to bring ab
Read More
The Super Sales India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹296 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Super Sales India Ltd is ₹90.87 Cr. as of 28 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Super Sales India Ltd is 93.09 and 0.67 as of 28 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Super Sales India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Super Sales India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Jan ‘15
Super Sales India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.46%, 3 Years at 28.24%, 1 Year at 25.34%, 6 Month at -34.08%, 3 Month at -12.56% and 1 Month at 2.07%.
