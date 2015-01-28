iifl-logo-icon 1
Super Sales India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

296
(-1.05%)
Jan 28, 2015

Super Sales Ind. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

63.7

15.32

6.53

16.52

Depreciation

-17.04

-18.29

-19.35

-17.17

Tax paid

-17.57

-6.52

-0.09

-2.31

Working capital

20.1

14.83

22.02

9.8

Other operating items

Operating

49.19

5.33

9.1

6.83

Capital expenditure

15.55

0.96

33.32

20.35

Free cash flow

64.74

6.29

42.42

27.18

Equity raised

645.02

470.37

454.75

469.09

Investing

65.2

103.04

-103.78

70.23

Financing

35.51

38.23

55.58

20.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.76

Net in cash

810.48

617.94

448.97

588.11

