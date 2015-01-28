Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
419.4
266.91
283.79
254.3
yoy growth (%)
57.13
-5.94
11.59
9.2
Raw materials
-219.84
-145.21
-170.11
-134.71
As % of sales
52.41
54.4
59.94
52.97
Employee costs
-39.92
-31.71
-34.99
-33
As % of sales
9.51
11.88
12.32
12.98
Other costs
-80.6
-50.76
-50.83
-49.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.21
19.01
17.91
19.43
Operating profit
79.03
39.22
27.85
37.16
OPM
18.84
14.69
9.81
14.61
Depreciation
-17.04
-18.29
-19.35
-17.17
Interest expense
-5.74
-7.57
-8.43
-6.01
Other income
7.45
1.97
6.46
2.54
Profit before tax
63.7
15.32
6.53
16.52
Taxes
-17.57
-6.52
-0.09
-2.31
Tax rate
-27.57
-42.59
-1.45
-14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
46.13
8.8
6.43
14.2
Exceptional items
2.02
0
0
0
Net profit
48.16
8.8
6.43
14.2
yoy growth (%)
447.28
36.65
-54.68
-2.48
NPM
11.48
3.29
2.26
5.58
