Super Sales India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

296
(-1.05%)
Jan 28, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

419.4

266.91

283.79

254.3

yoy growth (%)

57.13

-5.94

11.59

9.2

Raw materials

-219.84

-145.21

-170.11

-134.71

As % of sales

52.41

54.4

59.94

52.97

Employee costs

-39.92

-31.71

-34.99

-33

As % of sales

9.51

11.88

12.32

12.98

Other costs

-80.6

-50.76

-50.83

-49.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.21

19.01

17.91

19.43

Operating profit

79.03

39.22

27.85

37.16

OPM

18.84

14.69

9.81

14.61

Depreciation

-17.04

-18.29

-19.35

-17.17

Interest expense

-5.74

-7.57

-8.43

-6.01

Other income

7.45

1.97

6.46

2.54

Profit before tax

63.7

15.32

6.53

16.52

Taxes

-17.57

-6.52

-0.09

-2.31

Tax rate

-27.57

-42.59

-1.45

-14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

46.13

8.8

6.43

14.2

Exceptional items

2.02

0

0

0

Net profit

48.16

8.8

6.43

14.2

yoy growth (%)

447.28

36.65

-54.68

-2.48

NPM

11.48

3.29

2.26

5.58

