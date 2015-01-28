Super Sales India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.07
3.07
3.07
3.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
554.6
431.29
398.99
294.2
Net Worth
557.67
434.36
402.06
297.27
Minority Interest
Debt
79.85
77.19
75.31
77.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
35.36
19.49
19.32
11.8
Total Liabilities
672.88
531.04
496.69
387.05
Fixed Assets
168.67
149.98
119.46
104.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
348.21
228.91
221.06
155.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.65
0.6
0.25
0.07
Networking Capital
140.05
127.83
146.43
124.69
Inventories
78.9
63.88
90.87
60.07
Inventory Days
79.08
82.14
Sundry Debtors
61.3
66.88
69.19
59.53
Debtor Days
60.21
81.4
Other Current Assets
44.47
37.86
34.51
32.41
Sundry Creditors
-30.26
-24.05
-23.46
-7.66
Creditor Days
20.41
10.47
Other Current Liabilities
-14.36
-16.74
-24.68
-19.66
Cash
15.29
23.73
9.49
2.13
Total Assets
672.87
531.05
496.69
387.04
