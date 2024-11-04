Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 5 Oct 2024

SUPER SALES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the period ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited financial results for the period ended 30th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 9 Jul 2024

SUPER SALES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial Results for the Period Ended 30th June2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the period Ended 30th June,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 3 May 2024

SUPER SALES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results and recommend a final dividend. Recommendation of Dividend Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March,2024 Appointment of Cost Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 8 Jan 2024