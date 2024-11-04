iifl-logo-icon 1
Super Sales India Ltd Board Meeting

296
(-1.05%)
Jan 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Super Sales Ind. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 20245 Oct 2024
SUPER SALES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the period ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited financial results for the period ended 30th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 20249 Jul 2024
SUPER SALES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial Results for the Period Ended 30th June2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the period Ended 30th June,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 20243 May 2024
SUPER SALES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results and recommend a final dividend. Recommendation of Dividend Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March,2024 Appointment of Cost Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20248 Jan 2024
SUPER SALES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the period ended 31st December2023 The Board Meeting to be held on 08/02/2024 has been revised to 13/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 08/02/2024 has been revised to 13/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended 31st December,2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Super Sales Ind.: Related News

No Record Found

