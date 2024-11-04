|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|5 Oct 2024
|SUPER SALES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the period ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited financial results for the period ended 30th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|SUPER SALES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial Results for the Period Ended 30th June2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the period Ended 30th June,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|SUPER SALES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results and recommend a final dividend. Recommendation of Dividend Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March,2024 Appointment of Cost Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|8 Jan 2024
|SUPER SALES INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the period ended 31st December2023 The Board Meeting to be held on 08/02/2024 has been revised to 13/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 08/02/2024 has been revised to 13/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended 31st December,2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.