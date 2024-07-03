Super Sales India Ltd Summary

Super Sales India Limited (Erstwhile Super Sales Agencies Ltd), an associate member of the Lakshmi Machine Works Group, was incorporated on 18 Sep.81. Initially, the Company commenced the business of erection of textile machinery. Later on, it started marketing textile machinery manufactured by Lakshmi Machine Works (LMWL), in collaboration with Mori Seiki, Japan. At present, it is engaged in manufacturing of yarn, gears and providing agency services. In Jan.85, the company purchased a spinning mill with an installed capacity of 31,104 spindles and since then it is operating the said spinning mill. In Jan.92, the Company came out with a rights issue of 15.75 lac equity shares, at a premium of Rs 40, aggregating Rs 7.88 cr. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 11-cr project to establish a new spinning mill with 14,400 spindles at Pollachi, Tamilnadu. This unit started production in 1994. The yarn produced by this unit is of a very high quality and commands a good price in the market. The Company has increased the installed capacity of Rotors by 216 Nos. The sales in the Textile Machinery was effected during the year, due to general recession in the textile industry and also due to lesser restrictions in the import of second hand textile machinery.The Agency Division has taken up Agency for sale of Textile machinery manufactured by M/s Textool Company Ltd during the year 2001. The company is focusing on productivity,quality and cost reduction to bring about an improvement on the working of this division as well.Out of the three units under Textile Division,two are engaged in manufacturing of grey yarn,and one of its unit at pollachi had a optimum capacity throughout the year and the company expects a healthy performance in the coming years when compared to previous year.The name of Company was changed from Super Sales Agencies Limited to Super Sales India Limited during 2004-05. Four Autoconers were installed at Jay Textiles Unit I in 2005. Two numbers of TFO Twisters were added and 12 Ring Frames were modernized at Jay Textiles Unit II. Thereafter, the Company installed one 1650 KW Wind Mill costing Rs. 11.05 Crore in March, 2008. Again, it installed two more 1500 KW Wind Energy Generators (WEG) which commenced generation during the fag end of March, 2010. The Agency Division started a training center at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh during 2010-11 to provide training to the technical personnel of the mills for effective utilization of the machines. The Company replaced 12 numbers of old Wind Energy Generators (WEG) with new machines for better generation and to reduce the maintenance cost at Kammalapatti and Vadavedampatti wind farms costing Rs. 20.37 Crore during 2010-11. Apart from these, the Gears unit started its operations from July, 2010. In 2019-20, Company modernized the spinning machines with new compact spinning systems at an investment costing Rs 14.96 Crore, resulting to increase of 90% total spindleage.