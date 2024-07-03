Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹270.95
Prev. Close₹269.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹28.45
Day's High₹270.95
Day's Low₹260.3
52 Week's High₹384.5
52 Week's Low₹225
Book Value₹407.69
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)942.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.05
18.05
18.05
18.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,463.12
1,535.84
1,582.51
879.86
Net Worth
1,481.17
1,553.89
1,600.56
897.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,593.85
2,111.86
2,082.7
2,133.19
yoy growth (%)
70.17
1.4
-2.36
0.05
Raw materials
-1,935.98
-1,308.12
-1,358.03
-1,376.38
As % of sales
53.86
61.94
65.2
64.52
Employee costs
-267.51
-190.02
-229.51
-204.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
675.26
53.53
-77.22
-46.3
Depreciation
-75.45
-82.01
-81.63
-94.06
Tax paid
-172.54
-12.12
25
14.12
Working capital
338.62
228.57
-131.41
277.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
70.17
1.4
-2.36
0.05
Op profit growth
314.98
224.25
-32.45
-51.51
EBIT growth
525.86
-914.94
-523.62
-96.83
Net profit growth
1,112.57
-178.05
64.86
-170
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Jawahar Lal Oswal
Managing Director
Dinesh Oswal
Non Executive Director
Kamal Oswal
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Gogna
Non Executive Director
S K Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manisha Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijay Asdhir
Independent Non Exe. Director
Roshan Lal Behl
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yash Paul Sachdeva
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anchal Kumar Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd
Summary
Nahar Spinning Mills Limited incorporated as a Private Limited Company in December, 1980 which became a Public Limited Company in 1983. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of cotton yarn/blended and synthetic yarn and hosiery knitwears. The Companys units are located at various places in Ludhiana. It has its own dyeing unit, equipped with modern machinery, at Ludhiana. It set up a new spinning unit to manufacture cotton/synthetic yarn at Simrai, Mandideep, Madhya Pradesh.In 1995, it decided to put up an Acrylic Fibre Project of 18000 tons capacity, as a measure of backward integration the total cost of project amounted to Rs 207.43 cr which was financed by Rights issue of Secured Premium Convertible Bonds with warrants. Due to continues fall in share prices resulted into shortfall for funding of the project. The board in Aug97 decided to shleve the project and utilise the balance available money collected for this project in a more profitable venture of spinning and garment industries.During 1999-2000, the 100% export oriented spinning unit at village Jalalpur, Distt. Patiala, commenced commercial production. The Company has already installed 16128 Spindles and balance 12096 spindles are under erection. The Company is putting up a Mercerising-cum-Dyeing Plant at Village Lalru, Distt. Patiala, Punjab.The 1st phase of the Companys Mercerising cum Dyeing Plant commenced commercial production on 15th September,2000. The second phase of expansion of Mercerising u
The Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹261.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹942.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹225 and ₹384.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.07%, 3 Years at -19.22%, 1 Year at -6.90%, 6 Month at -16.10%, 3 Month at -7.22% and 1 Month at -0.35%.
