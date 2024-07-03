Summary

Nahar Spinning Mills Limited incorporated as a Private Limited Company in December, 1980 which became a Public Limited Company in 1983. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of cotton yarn/blended and synthetic yarn and hosiery knitwears. The Companys units are located at various places in Ludhiana. It has its own dyeing unit, equipped with modern machinery, at Ludhiana. It set up a new spinning unit to manufacture cotton/synthetic yarn at Simrai, Mandideep, Madhya Pradesh.In 1995, it decided to put up an Acrylic Fibre Project of 18000 tons capacity, as a measure of backward integration the total cost of project amounted to Rs 207.43 cr which was financed by Rights issue of Secured Premium Convertible Bonds with warrants. Due to continues fall in share prices resulted into shortfall for funding of the project. The board in Aug97 decided to shleve the project and utilise the balance available money collected for this project in a more profitable venture of spinning and garment industries.During 1999-2000, the 100% export oriented spinning unit at village Jalalpur, Distt. Patiala, commenced commercial production. The Company has already installed 16128 Spindles and balance 12096 spindles are under erection. The Company is putting up a Mercerising-cum-Dyeing Plant at Village Lalru, Distt. Patiala, Punjab.The 1st phase of the Companys Mercerising cum Dyeing Plant commenced commercial production on 15th September,2000. The second phase of expansion of Mercerising u

Read More