Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Share Price

261.2
(-3.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open270.95
  • Day's High270.95
  • 52 Wk High384.5
  • Prev. Close269.7
  • Day's Low260.3
  • 52 Wk Low 225
  • Turnover (lac)28.45
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value407.69
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)942.03
  • Div. Yield0.37
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

270.95

Prev. Close

269.7

Turnover(Lac.)

28.45

Day's High

270.95

Day's Low

260.3

52 Week's High

384.5

52 Week's Low

225

Book Value

407.69

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

942.03

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.37

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.84%

Institutions: 0.84%

Non-Institutions: 32.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.05

18.05

18.05

18.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,463.12

1,535.84

1,582.51

879.86

Net Worth

1,481.17

1,553.89

1,600.56

897.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,593.85

2,111.86

2,082.7

2,133.19

yoy growth (%)

70.17

1.4

-2.36

0.05

Raw materials

-1,935.98

-1,308.12

-1,358.03

-1,376.38

As % of sales

53.86

61.94

65.2

64.52

Employee costs

-267.51

-190.02

-229.51

-204.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

675.26

53.53

-77.22

-46.3

Depreciation

-75.45

-82.01

-81.63

-94.06

Tax paid

-172.54

-12.12

25

14.12

Working capital

338.62

228.57

-131.41

277.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

70.17

1.4

-2.36

0.05

Op profit growth

314.98

224.25

-32.45

-51.51

EBIT growth

525.86

-914.94

-523.62

-96.83

Net profit growth

1,112.57

-178.05

64.86

-170

No Record Found

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Jawahar Lal Oswal

Managing Director

Dinesh Oswal

Non Executive Director

Kamal Oswal

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Gogna

Non Executive Director

S K Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manisha Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vijay Asdhir

Independent Non Exe. Director

Roshan Lal Behl

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yash Paul Sachdeva

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anchal Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd

Summary

Nahar Spinning Mills Limited incorporated as a Private Limited Company in December, 1980 which became a Public Limited Company in 1983. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of cotton yarn/blended and synthetic yarn and hosiery knitwears. The Companys units are located at various places in Ludhiana. It has its own dyeing unit, equipped with modern machinery, at Ludhiana. It set up a new spinning unit to manufacture cotton/synthetic yarn at Simrai, Mandideep, Madhya Pradesh.In 1995, it decided to put up an Acrylic Fibre Project of 18000 tons capacity, as a measure of backward integration the total cost of project amounted to Rs 207.43 cr which was financed by Rights issue of Secured Premium Convertible Bonds with warrants. Due to continues fall in share prices resulted into shortfall for funding of the project. The board in Aug97 decided to shleve the project and utilise the balance available money collected for this project in a more profitable venture of spinning and garment industries.During 1999-2000, the 100% export oriented spinning unit at village Jalalpur, Distt. Patiala, commenced commercial production. The Company has already installed 16128 Spindles and balance 12096 spindles are under erection. The Company is putting up a Mercerising-cum-Dyeing Plant at Village Lalru, Distt. Patiala, Punjab.The 1st phase of the Companys Mercerising cum Dyeing Plant commenced commercial production on 15th September,2000. The second phase of expansion of Mercerising u
Company FAQs

What is the Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd share price today?

The Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹261.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹942.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹225 and ₹384.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd?

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.07%, 3 Years at -19.22%, 1 Year at -6.90%, 6 Month at -16.10%, 3 Month at -7.22% and 1 Month at -0.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.07 %
Institutions - 0.84 %
Public - 32.08 %

