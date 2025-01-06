iifl-logo-icon 1
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

256.3
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025

Nahar Spinning FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

675.26

53.53

-77.22

-46.3

Depreciation

-75.45

-82.01

-81.63

-94.06

Tax paid

-172.54

-12.12

25

14.12

Working capital

338.62

228.57

-131.41

277.39

Other operating items

Operating

765.89

187.96

-265.27

151.13

Capital expenditure

102.82

48.8

211.86

32.32

Free cash flow

868.71

236.76

-53.41

183.45

Equity raised

1,960.18

1,639.52

1,654.63

1,672.7

Investing

244.85

39.14

-3.09

-2.31

Financing

89

289.87

-72.46

258.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.8

Net in cash

3,162.74

2,205.3

1,525.67

2,113.73

