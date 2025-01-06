Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
675.26
53.53
-77.22
-46.3
Depreciation
-75.45
-82.01
-81.63
-94.06
Tax paid
-172.54
-12.12
25
14.12
Working capital
338.62
228.57
-131.41
277.39
Other operating items
Operating
765.89
187.96
-265.27
151.13
Capital expenditure
102.82
48.8
211.86
32.32
Free cash flow
868.71
236.76
-53.41
183.45
Equity raised
1,960.18
1,639.52
1,654.63
1,672.7
Investing
244.85
39.14
-3.09
-2.31
Financing
89
289.87
-72.46
258.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.8
Net in cash
3,162.74
2,205.3
1,525.67
2,113.73
