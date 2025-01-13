Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.05
18.05
18.05
18.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,463.12
1,535.84
1,582.51
879.86
Net Worth
1,481.17
1,553.89
1,600.56
897.91
Minority Interest
Debt
1,151.01
729.89
1,012.87
1,073.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
34.18
33.84
53.54
24.65
Total Liabilities
2,666.36
2,317.62
2,666.97
1,996.43
Fixed Assets
920.42
938.86
773.12
751.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
134.11
163.04
306.17
61.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.52
1.65
0.45
1.69
Networking Capital
1,595.78
1,161.21
1,583.48
1,180.01
Inventories
1,119.76
792.72
1,048.61
740.39
Inventory Days
106.49
127.96
Sundry Debtors
428.38
314.93
522.99
309.44
Debtor Days
53.11
53.48
Other Current Assets
284.88
251.83
296.29
337.51
Sundry Creditors
-27.15
-98.59
-19.03
-32.15
Creditor Days
1.93
5.55
Other Current Liabilities
-210.09
-99.68
-265.38
-175.18
Cash
1.54
52.87
3.75
1.76
Total Assets
2,666.37
2,317.63
2,666.97
1,996.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.