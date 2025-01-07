Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,593.85
2,111.86
2,082.7
2,133.19
yoy growth (%)
70.17
1.4
-2.36
0.05
Raw materials
-1,935.98
-1,308.12
-1,358.03
-1,376.38
As % of sales
53.86
61.94
65.2
64.52
Employee costs
-267.51
-190.02
-229.51
-204.48
As % of sales
7.44
8.99
11.02
9.58
Other costs
-585.91
-419.86
-435.36
-463.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.3
19.88
20.9
21.74
Operating profit
804.44
193.85
59.78
88.51
OPM
22.38
9.17
2.87
4.14
Depreciation
-75.45
-82.01
-81.63
-94.06
Interest expense
-68.23
-65.26
-62.64
-49.74
Other income
14.51
6.96
7.27
8.99
Profit before tax
675.26
53.53
-77.22
-46.3
Taxes
-172.54
-12.12
25
14.12
Tax rate
-25.55
-22.63
-32.37
-30.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
502.72
41.41
-52.22
-32.18
Exceptional items
-0.53
0
-0.83
0
Net profit
502.18
41.41
-53.05
-32.18
yoy growth (%)
1,112.57
-178.05
64.86
-170
NPM
13.97
1.96
-2.54
-1.5
