Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

259
(1.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:52:52 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,593.85

2,111.86

2,082.7

2,133.19

yoy growth (%)

70.17

1.4

-2.36

0.05

Raw materials

-1,935.98

-1,308.12

-1,358.03

-1,376.38

As % of sales

53.86

61.94

65.2

64.52

Employee costs

-267.51

-190.02

-229.51

-204.48

As % of sales

7.44

8.99

11.02

9.58

Other costs

-585.91

-419.86

-435.36

-463.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.3

19.88

20.9

21.74

Operating profit

804.44

193.85

59.78

88.51

OPM

22.38

9.17

2.87

4.14

Depreciation

-75.45

-82.01

-81.63

-94.06

Interest expense

-68.23

-65.26

-62.64

-49.74

Other income

14.51

6.96

7.27

8.99

Profit before tax

675.26

53.53

-77.22

-46.3

Taxes

-172.54

-12.12

25

14.12

Tax rate

-25.55

-22.63

-32.37

-30.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

502.72

41.41

-52.22

-32.18

Exceptional items

-0.53

0

-0.83

0

Net profit

502.18

41.41

-53.05

-32.18

yoy growth (%)

1,112.57

-178.05

64.86

-170

NPM

13.97

1.96

-2.54

-1.5

