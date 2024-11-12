|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|NAHAR SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 12th day of November 2024 at 3:00 pm at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Un-audited financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|NAHAR SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|NAHAR SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 at 3.00 pm at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Dividend If Any Recommended Dividend @ 20% on Equity Share Capital i.e. Rs. 1.00/- per Equity share of Rs. 5 each for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|NAHAR SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 are being submitted (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024) Nahar Spinning Mills Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Re-submission of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 in Machine Readable Form. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 21/02/2024)
