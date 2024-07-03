Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Summary

Nahar Spinning Mills Limited incorporated as a Private Limited Company in December, 1980 which became a Public Limited Company in 1983. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of cotton yarn/blended and synthetic yarn and hosiery knitwears. The Companys units are located at various places in Ludhiana. It has its own dyeing unit, equipped with modern machinery, at Ludhiana. It set up a new spinning unit to manufacture cotton/synthetic yarn at Simrai, Mandideep, Madhya Pradesh.In 1995, it decided to put up an Acrylic Fibre Project of 18000 tons capacity, as a measure of backward integration the total cost of project amounted to Rs 207.43 cr which was financed by Rights issue of Secured Premium Convertible Bonds with warrants. Due to continues fall in share prices resulted into shortfall for funding of the project. The board in Aug97 decided to shleve the project and utilise the balance available money collected for this project in a more profitable venture of spinning and garment industries.During 1999-2000, the 100% export oriented spinning unit at village Jalalpur, Distt. Patiala, commenced commercial production. The Company has already installed 16128 Spindles and balance 12096 spindles are under erection. The Company is putting up a Mercerising-cum-Dyeing Plant at Village Lalru, Distt. Patiala, Punjab.The 1st phase of the Companys Mercerising cum Dyeing Plant commenced commercial production on 15th September,2000. The second phase of expansion of Mercerising unit was completed and the installed capacity of the unit stands incresed to Approx 4500 Kg per day. During 2002-03 the company has replaced old machinery with the Ultra Modern Machinery at a cost Rs.15 crores.During the year 2006, spinning project of 24000 spindles and 720 rotors at Village Lalru, Patiala was commissioned. The Honble Punjab & Haryana High Court sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Demerger and Arrangement between the Company, Nahar Exports Limited and Nahar Capital and Financial Services Limited, vide its Order dated 21st December, 2006, which was filed on 12th January, 2007 at Jalandhar. Thus as per Scheme, Companys Investment Activities were demerged and transferred to Nahar Capital and Financial Services Limited and Textile Business of Nahar Exports Limited got demerged and transferred to the company w.e.f. the appointed date i.e. 1st April, 2006.In 2022-23, Companys modernisation programme of spinning unit at Jitwal Kalan, Malerkotla, Distt. Sangrur was implemented. The Company installed 8 Vortex machines with 96 positions each and the same became operational. The Companys spindlage capacity was increased to 5,73,408 spindles and 1080 rotors and 768 Airjet Spindles in 2024.