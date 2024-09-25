The 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 25th day of September, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Proceedings of 44th AGM of the company is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) Voting result of AGM is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)