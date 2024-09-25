|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|The 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 25th day of September, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Proceedings of 44th AGM of the company is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) Voting result of AGM is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.