Summary

Rajasthan Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd (RSWML) was incorporated in 1960. It was promoted by the Bhilwara Group which has interests in various group companies. The Company is one of the largest textile manufacturing companies having multiple facilities to produce green fibre, yarn and fabric. The Company is producing the best quality of yarns like synthetic, blended, mlange, cotton, speciality and value added yarns suitable for suitings, shirtings, hosiery, carpet, denim, technical textiles and industrial applicationsand denim fabric, synthetic fabric for renowned brands.RSWML came out with a Rs 157 cr Euro-issue in 1994 to finance its ambitious plans to increase spindleage by 18,800, add 24 looms at each of the units and to set up a process house at its Banswara unit with a capacity of processing 156 lac mtr of fabric pa. The product-mix of the company includes blends like polyester/viscose, 100% viscose, 100% polyester, polyester sewing threads, 100% acrylic, polynosic blends, silk blends, viscose/flax, polyester/cotton, 100% cotton melange yarn.In 1993-94, it signed a MoU with Hydro Quebec International, Canada, to implement 86 MW Malana and 192 MW Allain Duhangan projects in Himachal Pradesh. It markets its products under the well-known Mayur brand in India and exports its products to the European and the US markets. It has opened marketing offices in Italy, Belgium and the UK. During 1997-98, Bhilwara Melba De Witte Ltd, a joint venture project promoted by the company w

