SectorTextiles
Open₹197
Prev. Close₹196.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹107.79
Day's High₹197
Day's Low₹187.4
52 Week's High₹270
52 Week's Low₹159.05
Book Value₹270.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)886.92
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.1
47.1
23.55
23.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,262.19
1,221.32
974.99
737.61
Net Worth
1,309.29
1,268.42
998.54
761.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,817.42
2,326.01
2,771.03
2,939.75
yoy growth (%)
64.11
-16.05
-5.73
-1.56
Raw materials
-2,135.98
-1,300.24
-1,546.18
-1,698.72
As % of sales
55.95
55.89
55.79
57.78
Employee costs
-401.39
-312.33
-366.23
-364.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
283.48
4.26
-29.57
21.32
Depreciation
-113.07
-127.67
-131.66
-124.47
Tax paid
-43.5
17.35
-0.89
-6.82
Working capital
233.49
-114.95
-140.49
70.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
64.11
-16.05
-5.73
-1.56
Op profit growth
146.09
-4.79
-18.72
-30.46
EBIT growth
302.19
10.59
-43.05
-38.58
Net profit growth
1,010.3
-4.63
56.31
-85.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,057.88
3,788.9
3,817.42
2,326.02
2,771.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,057.88
3,788.9
3,817.42
2,326.02
2,771.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
126.84
104.68
38.36
39.41
43.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & CEO
Riju Jhunjhunwala
Non Executive Director
Ravi Jhunjhunwala
Non Executive Director
Shekar Agarwal
Joint Managing Director
Brij Mohan Sharma
Non Executive Director
Arun Churiwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kamal Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
A N Choudhury
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepak Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Archana Capoor
Independent Non Exe. Director
Surya Kant Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Surender Gupta
Additional Director
Suman Jyoti Khaitan
Independent Director
Sunil Dharamvir Dhawan
Reports by RSWM Ltd
Summary
Rajasthan Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd (RSWML) was incorporated in 1960. It was promoted by the Bhilwara Group which has interests in various group companies. The Company is one of the largest textile manufacturing companies having multiple facilities to produce green fibre, yarn and fabric. The Company is producing the best quality of yarns like synthetic, blended, mlange, cotton, speciality and value added yarns suitable for suitings, shirtings, hosiery, carpet, denim, technical textiles and industrial applicationsand denim fabric, synthetic fabric for renowned brands.RSWML came out with a Rs 157 cr Euro-issue in 1994 to finance its ambitious plans to increase spindleage by 18,800, add 24 looms at each of the units and to set up a process house at its Banswara unit with a capacity of processing 156 lac mtr of fabric pa. The product-mix of the company includes blends like polyester/viscose, 100% viscose, 100% polyester, polyester sewing threads, 100% acrylic, polynosic blends, silk blends, viscose/flax, polyester/cotton, 100% cotton melange yarn.In 1993-94, it signed a MoU with Hydro Quebec International, Canada, to implement 86 MW Malana and 192 MW Allain Duhangan projects in Himachal Pradesh. It markets its products under the well-known Mayur brand in India and exports its products to the European and the US markets. It has opened marketing offices in Italy, Belgium and the UK. During 1997-98, Bhilwara Melba De Witte Ltd, a joint venture project promoted by the company w
The RSWM Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹188.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RSWM Ltd is ₹886.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RSWM Ltd is 0 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RSWM Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RSWM Ltd is ₹159.05 and ₹270 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RSWM Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.68%, 3 Years at -13.47%, 1 Year at -10.03%, 6 Month at -11.56%, 3 Month at -3.80% and 1 Month at -0.72%.
