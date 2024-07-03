iifl-logo-icon 1
RSWM Ltd Share Price

188.3
(-4.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open197
  • Day's High197
  • 52 Wk High270
  • Prev. Close196.44
  • Day's Low187.4
  • 52 Wk Low 159.05
  • Turnover (lac)107.79
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value270.57
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)886.92
  • Div. Yield0
RSWM Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

197

Prev. Close

196.44

Turnover(Lac.)

107.79

Day's High

197

Day's Low

187.4

52 Week's High

270

52 Week's Low

159.05

Book Value

270.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

886.92

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

RSWM Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

RSWM Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

RSWM Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.95%

Foreign: 20.95%

Indian: 34.74%

Non-Promoter- 2.38%

Institutions: 2.38%

Non-Institutions: 41.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RSWM Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.1

47.1

23.55

23.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,262.19

1,221.32

974.99

737.61

Net Worth

1,309.29

1,268.42

998.54

761.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,817.42

2,326.01

2,771.03

2,939.75

yoy growth (%)

64.11

-16.05

-5.73

-1.56

Raw materials

-2,135.98

-1,300.24

-1,546.18

-1,698.72

As % of sales

55.95

55.89

55.79

57.78

Employee costs

-401.39

-312.33

-366.23

-364.52

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

283.48

4.26

-29.57

21.32

Depreciation

-113.07

-127.67

-131.66

-124.47

Tax paid

-43.5

17.35

-0.89

-6.82

Working capital

233.49

-114.95

-140.49

70.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

64.11

-16.05

-5.73

-1.56

Op profit growth

146.09

-4.79

-18.72

-30.46

EBIT growth

302.19

10.59

-43.05

-38.58

Net profit growth

1,010.3

-4.63

56.31

-85.64

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,057.88

3,788.9

3,817.42

2,326.02

2,771.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,057.88

3,788.9

3,817.42

2,326.02

2,771.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

126.84

104.68

38.36

39.41

43.25

RSWM Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT RSWM Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & CEO

Riju Jhunjhunwala

Non Executive Director

Ravi Jhunjhunwala

Non Executive Director

Shekar Agarwal

Joint Managing Director

Brij Mohan Sharma

Non Executive Director

Arun Churiwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kamal Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

A N Choudhury

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepak Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Archana Capoor

Independent Non Exe. Director

Surya Kant Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Surender Gupta

Additional Director

Suman Jyoti Khaitan

Independent Director

Sunil Dharamvir Dhawan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RSWM Ltd

Summary

Rajasthan Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd (RSWML) was incorporated in 1960. It was promoted by the Bhilwara Group which has interests in various group companies. The Company is one of the largest textile manufacturing companies having multiple facilities to produce green fibre, yarn and fabric. The Company is producing the best quality of yarns like synthetic, blended, mlange, cotton, speciality and value added yarns suitable for suitings, shirtings, hosiery, carpet, denim, technical textiles and industrial applicationsand denim fabric, synthetic fabric for renowned brands.RSWML came out with a Rs 157 cr Euro-issue in 1994 to finance its ambitious plans to increase spindleage by 18,800, add 24 looms at each of the units and to set up a process house at its Banswara unit with a capacity of processing 156 lac mtr of fabric pa. The product-mix of the company includes blends like polyester/viscose, 100% viscose, 100% polyester, polyester sewing threads, 100% acrylic, polynosic blends, silk blends, viscose/flax, polyester/cotton, 100% cotton melange yarn.In 1993-94, it signed a MoU with Hydro Quebec International, Canada, to implement 86 MW Malana and 192 MW Allain Duhangan projects in Himachal Pradesh. It markets its products under the well-known Mayur brand in India and exports its products to the European and the US markets. It has opened marketing offices in Italy, Belgium and the UK. During 1997-98, Bhilwara Melba De Witte Ltd, a joint venture project promoted by the company w
Company FAQs

What is the RSWM Ltd share price today?

The RSWM Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹188.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of RSWM Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RSWM Ltd is ₹886.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RSWM Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RSWM Ltd is 0 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RSWM Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RSWM Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RSWM Ltd is ₹159.05 and ₹270 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RSWM Ltd?

RSWM Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.68%, 3 Years at -13.47%, 1 Year at -10.03%, 6 Month at -11.56%, 3 Month at -3.80% and 1 Month at -0.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RSWM Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RSWM Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.69 %
Institutions - 2.38 %
Public - 41.92 %

