RSWM Ltd Management Discussions

An economic overview

Indias economy demonstrates resilience amidst a volatile global environment.

According to the second advance estimate released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Indias GDP will grow by 7.2% in FY23 against 9.1% in FY22. The drop in the year-on-year growth rate is also partly due to waning of pandemic-induced base effects, contributing towards higher growth figures in FY22.

India once again showcased its resolve and resilience towards economic growth despite the uncertainties prevailing in global markets, persistent inflations, and the enduring impact of geopolitical fractures.

In FY23, Industrial Production in India (IIP) recorded a growth of 5.1% for the entire year. The eight-core sectors, which comprise little more than 40% of IIP, stood at 7.6% in the same period. Electricity generation surged 8.9% in FY23 over the corresponding previous year.

The CPI has slowed to a 15-month low of 5.66% in March 2023, below RBIs ceiling of 6%. This data is indicative of RBIs estimate of inflation slowing down.

In the context of macroeconomic challenges on a global scale, Indias overall exports showed a stellar performance. The exports grew by 13.84% to a record US$770.18 billion in 2022-23. Export of services are estimated to have grown by 26.79%, compared to merchandise exports at just over 6% during the fiscal year.

World Bank has revised Indias real GDP growth projection for 2023-24 downwards to 6.3% from 6.6% owing to muted consumption and continued global crisis. The growing borrowing costs and slower income growth would impact private consumption, while government consumption is likely to moderate owing to the withdrawal of pandemic-related fiscal measures.

The World Bank has projected the current account deficit (CAD) to moderate to 2.1% of GDP in 2023-24 compared to 3% of GDP estimated for 2022-23. It expects inflation to ease to 5.2% as compared to 6.6% in the current fiscal.

The sectoral overview

Indian Textile Sector

The Textile industry is one of the largest in the world, with a hefty raw material base and manufacturing strength across the value chain. India is one of the dominant players in the global textile and apparel trade and holds a 4% share of the global trade in textiles and apparel. However, exports in recent years have faced challenges due to the preferential tariff treatment towards countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam.

The Indian textile industry continues to be predominantly based on cotton; 65% of the raw materials consumed is cotton. It is one of the few industries to provide substantial employment opportunities to both the skilled and unskilled workforce.

The sector is also critical for the economy owing to its contribution to the national exchequer and economic progress.

Performance in FY23: While the overall economy was relatively strong and outperformed major economies, the textile sector was a notable exception, and orders suggest the downturn will continue well into 2023, raising the risk of layoffs in an industry that employs more than 45 million people. A sharp rise in cotton yarn prices at the start of the year (FY23) and moderation in export demand adversely impacted industry revenue and profitability.

Exports: After 18 months of robust growth through mid-2022, global retail sales of clothing have been dragged down by high inflation and depressed consumer sentiment. Exports, which constitute about 22% of the industry, continued to drop every month for the second half of CY22. Consumers in the United States, Europe, and other big markets have cut spending on clothing following a surge in inflation consequent to the Russia-Ukraine war.

As per the Department of Commerce under Indias Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Indias exports of readymade garments (RMG) of all textiles increased by 1.10% to US$16,191.47 million in FY23. RMG exports were recorded at US$16,014.84 million in FY22. But the exports of cotton yarn, fabrics, made- ups, and handloom products declined by 28.45% to US$10,946.20 million in 2022-23 from US$15,298.02 million in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Moreover, overseas orders for next summer (Summer of 2023) were down by about one-third, hurting the prospects of a quick revival.

Domestic market: Domestic sales remained sluggish owing to high costs and cheap imported garments. The unprecedented volatility in cotton prices made it impossible for textile players to pass on the cost hike to consumers and forced them to cut production. Textile players had to shut plant operations to manage operating losses.

Possibilities in FY24: The textiles industry is set for moderation in revenue growth in 2023-24 (FY24) as export demand, which usually accounts for a fourth of the total market, is expected to be limited due to a slowdown in key markets. Domestic demand will continue to grow at a steady pace.

In the readymade garment (RMG) segment, ease of discretionary spending in leading consumer markets such as the US and EU will tone down the revenue growth of key export- oriented RMG clusters. On the other hand, clusters that depend more on the domestic market are likely to register a healthy performance.

In FY24, cotton yarn prices are projected to fall almost 15% due to a high base and subdued export demand. While it may dent realisation, it should help in improving profitability.

Government thrust: The Government remains focused on strengthening the prospects of the Indian textile industry through favorable policies and important strategic initiatives:

• In the Union Budget 2023, the Government has focused on the yield of extra-long staple cotton to increase the manufacturing of value-added garments and lessen the import of ELS cotton.

• A National Technical Textiles Mission has been set up that aims at an average growth rate of 15-20% to increase the domestic market size of technical textiles to US$ 40-50 Bn by the year 2024 through market development, market promotion, international technical collaborations, investment promotions, and the Make in India initiative.

• The Government approved the setting up of seven Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks in Greenfield/Brownfield sites with an outlay of RS. 4,445 crore for a period of seven years up to 2027-28. These parks will enable the Indian textile industry to become globally competitive, attract significant investment, and boost employment generation.

• The scheme of Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL), effective from March 2019, has been extended till March 31,2024, for exports of apparel/garments and made-ups to make the Indian textile sector competitive in the international markets.

• The Government has stepped up efforts to ink Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with all major exporting nations. Once materialised, these FTAs would give India a level playing field with competitors who enjoy duty-free access. The Government has already inked such pacts with Australia and other key export nations.

- India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement that came into force will boost textile and apparel exports. Under this agreement, Australia is offering zero-duty access to India for about 96.4% of exports (by value) from day one. Australia is the largest importer of garments in the Southern Hemisphere, giving textile and garment exporters substantial business opportunities.

- The historical India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed on February 18, 2022. The UAE has traditionally been the topmost trading partner for Indian garment exports. With the signing of the UAE-India CEPA agreement giving duty-free access to Indian garment exports, this share is expected to increase further.

A new trend: Recently, traceability and sustainability have become crucial when exporting textiles and apparel (T&A) products to Western markets, including the UK, EU, and US.

Sustainability in textile production uses methods that minimise the use of water and electricity, the release of harmful chemicals, and the requirement for at least 20% recyclable materials.

Traceability, on the other hand, refers to the capacity to track a products whole lifecycle, from its raw materials through the end users, including its recycling and disposal.

With the call for sustainability and traceability strengthening across the world, to be able to continue to compete in the global markets, the ability to integrate technology into the textile sector at a swift pace will play a crucial role, and the Governments commitment is something to look forward to.

By focusing on technology integration into the textile sector, tech players involved in this space will be able to increase productivity and improve utilisation.

This is especially important given the limited technologies currently available and the fact that both of these concepts are relatively new.

It will also pave the way for our country to become self-reliant. Rather than depending on imports of yarns & textiles, we can start focusing on exports, thereby becoming the global backbone of the textile sector.

While technology integration is a big piece of the puzzle, simultaneous prioritising of infrastructure development, particularly for the unorganised sector that makes up Indias natural fiber ecosystem, is crucial.

Indias spun yarn spinning industry is one of the few industries that has gained global eminence for many factors, which include scale, productivity, guality standards, share in global yarn trade and respect as a dependable supplier of guality products, etc. India has the second- largest capacity for spinning and is the market leader in global yarn trade.

Indian spinning industry also has the unigue capability of offering the entire range of yarns from the coarsest count to the finest ones for domestic and export markets.

As a cotton-growing country, cotton-based yarn, fabric, and apparel have dominated offerings from India for decades and which, as a natural progression, developed into a robust organic cotton movement at the turn of the new century. As such, cotton yarn manufacturing constitutes the backbone of the textile industry in India.

As a result, India has gained the reputation of being a strong spinning center primarily because of cotton yarns. Many fabrics and apparel manufacturing destinations rely on India for sourcing raw materials.

Performance in FY23: In FY23, cotton yarn exports have been affected as orders from the countrys top two textiles and apparel exports market - US and EU- dried up. Further, business profitability for spinners was significantly impacted due to the sharp volatility in cotton prices, reaching an all-time high level in May 2022, followed by a sharp drop.

Estimates for FY24: According to CRISIL Ratings, Indias cotton yarn spinners could see a fall in revenue in FY24 due to lower realisation and muted exports. At the same time, they could see an improvement in business profitability owing to reduced input costs. Flowever, the challenges to this estimate are lifting of the ban on Xinjiang cotton and any adverse movement in domestic cotton prices in the coming months.

Man-made fibers are fast becoming a favorite choice amongst many weavers and spinners in India. They contribute to around 100% of noncotton fabrics and blended fabrics. With the rise in demand for technical and medical textiles, India has seen a surge in demand for man-made fibers. Additionally, with the increase in the price of raw materials, such as cotton, many weavers and spinners have started blending man-made fibers to stay cost competitive.

Viscose and Polyester are also flexible and durable, hence able to endure high-speed machinery. Moreover, these fibers also have multiple uses due to properties such as being hydrophobic. As a result, man-made fiber is emerging as a critical pillar of Indias textile industry.

A new opportunity: Bangladesh has shifted its focus towards India from China for importing man-made fiber yarn and fabric due to competitive pricing, improved lead time with the opening of two new land ports and growing demand for the vital apparel raw material globally.

Industry stakeholders suggest that the United States anti-China position may have also played a role in Bangladeshs shift towards India for man-made fiber, the import volume of which is likely to double in the next five years.

Cotton

Cotton is one of the most important commercial crops in India, accounting for around 25% of the total global cotton production. It plays a significant role in sustaining the livelihood of an estimated 6 million cotton farmers and 40-50 million people who engaged in related activities such as cotton processing & trade.

Cotton Association of India (CAI) further reduced its cotton crop estimate for the 2022-23 season to 313 lakh bales as production is expected to decline in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Haryana. The total cotton production in the last season was estimated at 307.05 lakh bales. The domestic consumption for the season is estimated at 300 lakh bales, which is at the same level as estimated earlier. The exports for the season have been estimated at 30 lakh bales leaving a carry-over stock of 26.89 lakh bales.

Denim has been the quickest sector to recover from the pandemic outbreak. India is one of the leading countries in denim fabrics. In the recent past, the jeans market has been expanding steadily, quicker than the rate of global expansion. As per industry experts, the Indian domestic denim market has maintained an average 8-9% CAGR and is anticipated to reach RS. 91,894 crore by 2028.

However, as per the latest statistics released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (India), the overall denim fabrics shipment value dropped in FY23 against FY22. This decline is attributed to the recessionary trends in Western countries leading to piled-up inventories in retail stores.

Despite the not-so-positive year, the strong demand for denim in India is conducive to the future growth of the denim industry. To expand denim manufacturing capabilities, some mills are investing in spindles to enhance their self-dependence and optimise costs to capitalise on opportunities in the domestic and international markets effectively.

Trends and prospects: Undoubtedly, denim continues to be a fashion mainstay, regardless of the season. Denim is always in style. It is simple to wear and simple to style with any wardrobe staple. It can be dressed up or down and offer the promise of options.

Denim is never out of fashion and is always in demand. To cater to the evergrowing demand, the denim market recurrently witnesses new trends and innovations of new varieties. As of today, soft and stretchable denim is in demand. Regular denim is 100% cotton, non-stretchable, and firm. Stretchable denim, denim spandex fabric is comfortable and softer than regular denim. Owing to the demand for stretchable denim, we have seen an increase in the use of spandex in manufacturing denim. The resulting product is lighter that is comfortable yet fashionable for everyday wear.

With the US and European countries now targeting other Asian countries to meet their demands, this policy could be a blessing in disguise for India. India is the second-largest denim producer after China. Chinas Covid-related policies have disrupted the global supply chain. This disruption, coupled with the Wests China plus one policy, is an opportunity for the Indian textile industry to increase its penetration in the US and European markets.

Sustainability is pivotal for Western customers because todays consumer is well-informed and environment conscious. Hence, there is a growing demand for sustainable and environment-friendly fabric. The real challenge for domestic manufacturers is adopting new technologies and using sustainable raw materials while ensuring the affordability of the end products. The recycled denim market is still at the nascent stage. R&D and investments are required to develop the sustainable and recycled denim market further.

Demand from the domestic market is also increasing at a healthy uptick. With Indias expanding economy, booming consumption, urbanising population, and growing middle-class income, denim wear has a huge potential and opportunity to grow. Until a few years ago, denim was popular in urban cities only. However, it has gradually become popular in the semi-urban and rural markets.

Some of the key factors driving denim consumption in India are enlisted below:

A youthful and enterprising India.

The Start-up ecosystem in the country has evolved dynamically since 2016 with the launch of the Start-up India initiative. From a mere 417 start-ups in 2016, the number has proliferated with each passing year, taking the count to 20,160 in 2021. The start-up ecosystem is driving the demand for denim.

Growing western influence

Over the years, India has been influenced by the Western style of dressing, and this influence has been consistent. Increasing disposable income in the urban youth is driving the demand for denim. As a result, denim will continue to be an innate part of the wardrobe of Indias growing youth population.

Denim as workwear

With a more youthful and gender- diverse workforce, denim has emerged as the preferred office wear fabric. Its diversity of fitting into the semi-formal and casual styles has increased its acceptability among the youth.

Preference for the branded

Indian domestic jeans have the potential to grow as there are many unorganised hubs with small denim factories. Industry experts say they make around 75 to 80% of jeans for the Indian domestic market. With an increasing preference for brands, the organised sector can hike its share of the domestic pie.

Operational performance

FY23 was an operational challenge for the Indian textile industry, and it was no different for RSWM. Muted demand and rising costs impeded operations for the yarn and fabric divisions. On the operations front, the attention was squarely on cost optimisation, and improving systems and processes for higher productivity.

The Company successfully commissioned its knitted fabrics unit, which promises to emerge as an essential growth level for the Company over the medium term.

The Company also added new capacity to its yarn and melange yarn units which should help in effectively capitalising on the impending uptick in the textile sector.

On the marketing front, the team worked untiringly to onboard new customers. This was particularly difficult in a dull environment when the global textile world was experiencing a slowdown. The team hopes to nurture these relations over time, which would help it fill in the additional capacities.

Financial performance

After a stellar performance in FY22, the Companys performance was tepid as the positive trend reversed because of the Russia-Ukraine crisis , leading to spiraling inflation and recessionary headwinds.

Revenue from operations dipped by 1% from RS. 3,817.42 crore in FY22 to RS. 3,788.90 crore in FY23 while EBITDA slipped by 27% to RS. 339.53 crore. Likewise, EBITDA margin dropped by 320 basis points. Profit after tax stood at RS. 109.61 crore against RS. 239.98 crore. The pronounced drop in profits and profitability was due to the severe volatility in cotton prices which could not be passed on to consumers owing to the hostile market conditions.

Shareholders Fund increased from RS. 998.54 crore as on March 31,2022 to RS. 1,268.42 crore as on March 31,2023. Total debt (current and non-current) was at RS. 1,150.67 crore as on March 31,2023 against RS. 1,102.52 crore as on

March 31,2022. The debt-equity ratio was comfortable at 0.91x as on March 31,2023. The Company is scheduled to repay long-term debt amounting to RS. 84.94 crore in FY24.

The working capital requirement increased over the previous year which was primarily due to the increase in business operations. The Companys debtors management helped reduce the debtors cycle. The overall current ratio improved appreciably.

FY23 FY22 % Change Stability Ratios Debt Equity Ratio 0.91 1.10 (17.27) Debt Service Coverage Ratio 1.81 2.04 (11.27) Interest Coverage Ratio 4.59 6.87 (33.19) Liquidity Ratios Current Ratio (incl. CPTL) 1.44 1.29 11.63 Current Ratio (excl. CPTL) 1.58 1.46 8.22 Debtor Turnover Ratio (days) 44 51 (13.73) Inventory Turnover Ratio (days) 65 49 32.65 Profitability Ratios Operating Profit Margin (%) 8.96 12.16 (26.32) Net Profit Margin (%) 2.89 6.29 (54.05)

Human resource

RSWM believes that human capital is its most invaluable asset. For it is their entrepreneurial spirit, nurtured over the years, that has enabled the Company to attain and strengthen its leadership position in an otherwise cluttered business space.

Consistent with this belief, the Company continues to invest in its people - building their capability, sharpening their expertise, and nurturing the spirit of leadership, which makes it a learning and delivering hub.

Key initiatives in FY23

The Company partnered with an external agency to undertake a manpower study. The team completed a threadbare study of three large operating facilities and provided valued insights into restructuring and reorganising the team which will be implemented in the current year (FY24). The team completed the study of the other operating facilities in the current year and submitted its findings.

To broaden the pool of middle managers with leadership potential, the Company continued to recruit fresh graduates from leading Indian Institutes. In FY23, the Company made two improvements in the campus recruitment process:

• The team connected with the families of selected Textile/ Engineering Graduate Trainees to build a bond with them. The HR team informed the parents first before notifying the colleges, believing that the family should receive the good news first. This initiative helped the Company establish a relationship with the new hires families and made them feel more comfortable and supported in their new roles.

• Created a structured training curriculum comprising intensive training by internal and external faculty. The senior management also interacted with the new joinees which helped them in strengthening the initial connection with the organisation.

The Company organised excursion tours for its employees and their family members to Shimla/Manali, Gangtok/ Darjeeling, Kerala, and Jammu & Kashmir in a group of 100-125 family members for 6/7 days. A total of 2,000+ family members participated.

For the Middle level and senior-level managers, the HR team sent selected members to reputed B-schools for strengthening and sharpening their management and leadership skills.

Information technology (IT)

With the digital transformation sweeping across India, it is hard to think of any enterprise without an IT backbone.

It has silently transformed its relevance from being a business enabler into a business imperative, without which managing a business enterprise is unthinkable.

RSWM had maintained its business on a robust IT platform much before it emerged as a business mandate. Its IT solutions have facilitated in creation of a more cohesive and closely connected organisation even as the Company expanded its operations geographically. The Company continues to leverage the latest technologies to increase its efficiency and effectiveness to support the ambitious business growth targets.

Some of the key initiatives implemented in FY23 include:

Advanced Email Security Solutions:

The Company has successfully implemented advanced email security solutions, ensuring impeccable protection against phishing attacks, malware, and other cyber threats. This has resulted in a significant reduction in email-related security incidents and has strengthened the overall cybersecurity position.

CRM Implementation: The Company has successfully implemented a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. This tool will be pivotal for sales and marketing engagement, customer communication and get overall advanced analytics for enquiries.

Digitisation of Board Meetings: The Company has successfully digitised board meetings, leveraging secure online platforms for virtual meetings, document sharing, and decision-making. This has resulted in more collaborative and productive Board Meetings, and significant time and cost savings.

Optimum Usage of ITSM Tool: The team has optimised the usage of the IT Service Management (ITSM) tool, streamlining IT processes, improving incident resolution times, and enhancing overall IT service quality.

This has effected increased employee productivity and improved customer satisfaction.

Technology Upgradation: RSWM IT team has successfully upgraded the IT infrastructure, including servers, storage, and networking equipment, to ensure optimal performance, enhanced reliability, and improved security. This has improved system performance, reduced downtime, and increased data security.

Service Monitoring by NMS Tool:

RSWM has implemented a robust network monitoring system (NMS) tool to proactively monitor and manage IT services, identify and resolve issues in real-time, and ensure high service availability. This has resulted in improved service uptime, reduced service disruptions, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

Disaster Recovery (DR) Mock Drill:

RSWM has conducted a successful disaster recovery (DR) mock drill, testing the DR plans, processes, and systems. This has helped identify and address potential vulnerabilities, ensuring readiness for any unforeseen events and minimising potential downtime in a disaster.

Enhanced Usage of CCTV: RSWM has expanded and upgraded its closed- circuit television (CCTV) system, improving physical security measures and increasing surveillance coverage across the premises.

Internal control and its adequacy

RSWM recognises that adequate control systems are the backbone of the company and accordingly maintains a system of well-established policies and procedures for internal control of operations and activities. The Company continuously strives to integrate the entire organisation from strategic support functions like finance, human resource, and regulatory affairs to core operations like research, manufacturing, and supply chain management

The internal audit function is continuously strengthened in consultation with statutory auditors for monitoring statutory and operational issues.The Company has obtained ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications and adheres to standard operating practices in its manufacturing and operating activities. The Company has appointed independent agencies as internal auditors.

The prime objective of this audit is to test the adequacy and effectiveness of all internal control systems and suggest improvements. Significant issues are brought to the audit committees attention for periodical review.

Risk Management

The Company has adopted a comprehensive and integrated risk appraisal, mitigation, and management process.The risks and mitigation measures of the Company are placed before the Board periodically for review and improvement, which will help achieve organisational goals in a more structured manner.