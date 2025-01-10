To the Members of RSWM LIMITED

Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of RSWM Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and the profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified u/s 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books (read with our comment on audit trail in paragraph 2 i)(vi) below).

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 2 i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statement.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note No. 37 and 45 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts; and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of the rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and representations received from the management, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software except (i) at database levels (ii) at the application level w.r.t certain area including related with manufacturing Order, material file and header, distribution Order, Item master etc.

For the periods wherever audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, thus reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report to the members of RSWM Limited

Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 1 of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and

Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has physically verified certain Property, Plant and Equipment as per its program of physical Verification that covers all items of Property, Plant and Equipment over a period of three years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment. Based on information and records provided, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the of the title deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties, (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment and non-current assets held for sale are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except in case of following Immovable properties :

Description of property Gross Carrying value Title deed in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promotor,director or relative of promoter / Director or Employee of Promotor/Director Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of company Freehold land 6,790.40 Ginni Filament Limited No 16.02.2024 The Company is in the process of Building 3,170.03 Ginni Filament Limited No transferring the property in its name on account of BTA (Refer Note No. 48)

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and records provided, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) As per the physical verification program, the inventory (except for Stocks lying with the third parties and in transit which have been verified based on confirmations) were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records verified, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of C 5 Crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns/ statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company and no material discrepancies have been observed.

iii. The Company has made investments in, provided any guarantee (comfort letter) during the year. The company has not provided any security, and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

a) The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has during the year provided guarantee (letter of comfort) to the company(read with Note no 37). (C in Lakh)

A. Aggregate amount granted during the year Guarantee (Letter of Comfort) - Subsidiary of Associate 2,000.00 - Others Nil A. Balance outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 in respect of above cases - Subsidiary of Associate 2,000.00 - Others Nil

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records as made available to us, in our opinion, (i) the investments made, during the year; (ii) guarantees (letter of comfort) provided during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest (read with note no. 4 and 37). No loans has been given during the year.

c) In respect of loans granted or advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of interest has been stipulated and the principal outstanding in respect of Compulsory convertible debentures will be compulsory converted (as stipulated) into equity at the end of the maturity period. There are no repayments due of principal amounts during the year. The Company has not received interest on compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs) amounting to C 2,115.60 Lakhs since financial year

2016-17 to 2023-24. (Refer note 37(B))

d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount of principal remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. In respect of Interest overdue on Compulsory Convertible debentures amounting to C2,115.60 Lakhs in respect of CCDs, the management has taken reasonable steps. As stated in note 37(B), arbitration proceedings have been initiated. (Refer note 37(B))

e) None of the loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company have fallen due during the year which has been renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settle any overdues of existing loans given to the same party. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the order is not applicable to the company.

f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. According to the information, explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Section 185 and 186 of the Act with respect to loans granted, investments made, guarantees and securities provided.

v. A ccording to the information and explanations to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or deemed deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books and records required to be maintained as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records are being maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities, to the extent applicable.

There were no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the records and informations and explanations given to us, details of statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of The Statute Nature of Dues Amount (D in Lakh)* Period to which amount relates to Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands 322.72 2005-2006 Honorable High Court, Jodhpur Rajasthan Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands 4.95 1999-2000 Honorable High Court, Jodhpur Rajasthan Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands 20.87 2004-2005 Honorable High Court, Jodhpur Rajasthan Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands 8.45 2003-2004 Honorable High Court, Jodhpur Rajasthan Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands 521.33 2004-2005 Honorable High Court, Jodhpur Rajasthan Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands 685.66 2012-2013 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands 2,286.64 2013-2014 ITAT, Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands 168.67 2010-2011 ITAT, Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands 2,479.09 2014-2015 ITAT, Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax disallowances 813.65 2015-2016 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax disallowances 1,267.94 2016-2017 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax disallowances 762.72 2017-2018 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands 835.61 2012-2013 ITAT, Delhi Central Sales Tax Act and Local Sales Tax Sales Tax Demand 0.59 1995-1996 Assessing Officer, Tiruppur Central Sales Tax Act and Local Sales Tax Sales Tax Demand 0.36 1996-97 & 1998-99 Assessing Officer, Tiruppur

Name of The Statute Nature of Dues Amount (D in Lakh)* Period to which amount relates to Forum where dispute is pending Goods and Services Tax, 2017 GST 54.79 2019-2020 CESTAT/ GST Tribunal Custom Act Custom Duty Demand in Coal 58.55 2013-2014 CESTAT, Ahmedabad Electricity Act, 1962 Cess duty, surcharge etc 1,535.95 May 2019 to March 2022 High Court Electricity Act, 1962 Electricity duty 653.53 2020-2021 High Court Stamp Duty Act, 1998 Stamp Duty 1,580.87 2014-2015 Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur Employee State Insurance Act, 1948 Employee State Insurance 39.45 2009 to 2011 Rajasthan High Court, Jaipur Textile Committee Act, 1963 Textile committee Cess 17.25 1999-2000 to 2006-2007 Textile Committee Cess Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai

* Net of amount deposited under protest.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix. (a) In our opinion, on the basis of audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on examination of the books of the company, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company and based on the representations of the Company we report that the Company has neither taken any funds from any entity or person during the year nor it had any unutilised funds as at the beginning of the year on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate and subsidiary and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate and subsidiary. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the

Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on the audit procedures performed and on the basis of information and explanations provided by the management, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the Auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till the date of this report in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) As per the information and details provided, the Group does not have any Core investment Company (CIC), as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India under Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016, as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly, requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company and/ or certificate with respect to meeting financial obligations by the

Company as and when they fall due. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) or special account in compliance with the provisions of subsection (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

b) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not undertaken any ongoing project during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statement under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 2(g) of ‘Report on Other

Legal and Regulatory Requirements section

We have audited the internal financial control with reference to Standalone financial statement of RSWM LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control with reference to Standalone financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone financial statement based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal financial control and, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statement was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statement and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statement included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statement, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statement.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financialreportingandthepreparationoffinancialstatements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone financial statement includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statement, includingthepossibilityofcollusionorimpropermanagement override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statement to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone financial statement may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone financial statement and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statement were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control with reference to Standalone financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".