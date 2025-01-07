iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RSWM Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

189.76
(0.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RSWM Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,817.42

2,326.01

2,771.03

2,939.75

yoy growth (%)

64.11

-16.05

-5.73

-1.56

Raw materials

-2,135.98

-1,300.24

-1,546.18

-1,698.72

As % of sales

55.95

55.89

55.79

57.78

Employee costs

-401.39

-312.33

-366.23

-364.52

As % of sales

10.51

13.42

13.21

12.39

Other costs

-847.99

-537.87

-674.19

-649.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.21

23.12

24.33

22.09

Operating profit

432.04

175.56

184.4

226.89

OPM

11.31

7.54

6.65

7.71

Depreciation

-113.07

-127.67

-131.66

-124.47

Interest expense

-67.6

-83.03

-108.51

-117.28

Other income

32.11

39.4

26.18

36.19

Profit before tax

283.48

4.26

-29.57

21.32

Taxes

-43.5

17.35

-0.89

-6.82

Tax rate

-15.34

407.05

3.02

-31.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

239.98

21.61

-30.47

14.49

Exceptional items

0

0

53.13

0

Net profit

239.98

21.61

22.66

14.49

yoy growth (%)

1,010.3

-4.63

56.31

-85.64

NPM

6.28

0.92

0.81

0.49

RSWM Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR RSWM Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.