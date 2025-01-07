Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,817.42
2,326.01
2,771.03
2,939.75
yoy growth (%)
64.11
-16.05
-5.73
-1.56
Raw materials
-2,135.98
-1,300.24
-1,546.18
-1,698.72
As % of sales
55.95
55.89
55.79
57.78
Employee costs
-401.39
-312.33
-366.23
-364.52
As % of sales
10.51
13.42
13.21
12.39
Other costs
-847.99
-537.87
-674.19
-649.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.21
23.12
24.33
22.09
Operating profit
432.04
175.56
184.4
226.89
OPM
11.31
7.54
6.65
7.71
Depreciation
-113.07
-127.67
-131.66
-124.47
Interest expense
-67.6
-83.03
-108.51
-117.28
Other income
32.11
39.4
26.18
36.19
Profit before tax
283.48
4.26
-29.57
21.32
Taxes
-43.5
17.35
-0.89
-6.82
Tax rate
-15.34
407.05
3.02
-31.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
239.98
21.61
-30.47
14.49
Exceptional items
0
0
53.13
0
Net profit
239.98
21.61
22.66
14.49
yoy growth (%)
1,010.3
-4.63
56.31
-85.64
NPM
6.28
0.92
0.81
0.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.