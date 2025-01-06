RSWM Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
283.48
4.26
-29.57
21.32
Depreciation
-113.07
-127.67
-131.66
-124.47
Tax paid
-43.5
17.35
-0.89
-6.82
Working capital
233.49
-114.95
-140.49
70.01
Other operating items
Operating
360.39
-221.01
-302.62
-39.96
Capital expenditure
40.94
-0.03
16.18
30.28
Free cash flow
401.34
-221.05
-286.44
-9.68
Equity raised
1,472.61
1,398.29
1,536.81
1,472.32
Investing
-2.32
31.69
-323.45
273.08
Financing
549.64
196.64
181.98
234.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,421.28
1,405.57
1,108.89
1,969.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.