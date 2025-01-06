iifl-logo-icon 1
RSWM Ltd Cash Flow Statement

188.3
(-4.14%)
Jan 6, 2025

RSWM Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

283.48

4.26

-29.57

21.32

Depreciation

-113.07

-127.67

-131.66

-124.47

Tax paid

-43.5

17.35

-0.89

-6.82

Working capital

233.49

-114.95

-140.49

70.01

Other operating items

Operating

360.39

-221.01

-302.62

-39.96

Capital expenditure

40.94

-0.03

16.18

30.28

Free cash flow

401.34

-221.05

-286.44

-9.68

Equity raised

1,472.61

1,398.29

1,536.81

1,472.32

Investing

-2.32

31.69

-323.45

273.08

Financing

549.64

196.64

181.98

234.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,421.28

1,405.57

1,108.89

1,969.72

