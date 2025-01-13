RSWM Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.1
47.1
23.55
23.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,262.19
1,221.32
974.99
737.61
Net Worth
1,309.29
1,268.42
998.54
761.16
Minority Interest
Debt
1,782.87
1,156.62
1,102.98
926.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
178.84
115.62
100.33
100.82
Total Liabilities
3,271
2,540.66
2,201.85
1,788.18
Fixed Assets
1,514.44
1,298.23
1,086.43
928.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
249.51
75.01
89.27
91.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
98.87
26.4
36.57
42.81
Networking Capital
1,400.33
1,135.91
980.89
718.03
Inventories
810.3
677.25
509.07
450.41
Inventory Days
48.67
70.67
Sundry Debtors
644.92
454.41
536.46
378.92
Debtor Days
51.29
59.46
Other Current Assets
365.67
330.96
306.9
181.3
Sundry Creditors
-199.93
-134.78
-164.72
-137.23
Creditor Days
15.74
21.53
Other Current Liabilities
-220.63
-191.93
-206.82
-155.37
Cash
7.84
5.11
8.68
7.43
Total Assets
3,270.99
2,540.66
2,201.84
1,788.17
