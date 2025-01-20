Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
64.11
-16.05
-5.73
-1.56
Op profit growth
146.09
-4.79
-18.72
-30.46
EBIT growth
302.19
10.59
-45.59
-36.59
Net profit growth
1,082.07
-255.25
-163.94
-79.84
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.31
7.54
6.65
7.71
EBIT margin
9.19
3.75
2.84
4.93
Net profit margin
6.44
0.89
-0.48
0.71
RoCE
17.3
4.55
3.42
5.96
RoNW
6.73
0.68
-0.39
0.62
RoA
3.03
0.27
-0.14
0.21
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
104.55
8.84
-5.7
8.91
Dividend per share
25
0
0
2
Cash EPS
56.53
-45.36
-61.6
-43.94
Book value per share
439.66
336.22
313.08
417.13
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.5
13.53
-7.9
23.72
P/CEPS
4.62
-2.63
-0.73
-4.8
P/B
0.59
0.35
0.14
0.5
EV/EBIDTA
4.42
6.31
6.28
8.46
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-15.34
407.05
3.02
-24.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
43.76
56.54
51.39
50.81
Inventory days
45.86
75.09
68.13
66.36
Creditor days
-16.27
-20.92
-13.1
-10.52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.19
-1.05
-0.72
-1.23
Net debt / equity
1.05
1.16
1.56
1.53
Net debt / op. profit
2.53
5.23
6.27
6.63
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.95
-55.89
-55.79
-57.78
Employee costs
-10.51
-13.42
-13.21
-12.39
Other costs
-22.21
-23.12
-24.33
-22.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.