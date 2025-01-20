iifl-logo-icon 1
RSWM Ltd Key Ratios

177.59
(-0.36%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:12:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

64.11

-16.05

-5.73

-1.56

Op profit growth

146.09

-4.79

-18.72

-30.46

EBIT growth

302.19

10.59

-45.59

-36.59

Net profit growth

1,082.07

-255.25

-163.94

-79.84

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.31

7.54

6.65

7.71

EBIT margin

9.19

3.75

2.84

4.93

Net profit margin

6.44

0.89

-0.48

0.71

RoCE

17.3

4.55

3.42

5.96

RoNW

6.73

0.68

-0.39

0.62

RoA

3.03

0.27

-0.14

0.21

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

104.55

8.84

-5.7

8.91

Dividend per share

25

0

0

2

Cash EPS

56.53

-45.36

-61.6

-43.94

Book value per share

439.66

336.22

313.08

417.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.5

13.53

-7.9

23.72

P/CEPS

4.62

-2.63

-0.73

-4.8

P/B

0.59

0.35

0.14

0.5

EV/EBIDTA

4.42

6.31

6.28

8.46

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-15.34

407.05

3.02

-24.53

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

43.76

56.54

51.39

50.81

Inventory days

45.86

75.09

68.13

66.36

Creditor days

-16.27

-20.92

-13.1

-10.52

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.19

-1.05

-0.72

-1.23

Net debt / equity

1.05

1.16

1.56

1.53

Net debt / op. profit

2.53

5.23

6.27

6.63

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.95

-55.89

-55.79

-57.78

Employee costs

-10.51

-13.42

-13.21

-12.39

Other costs

-22.21

-23.12

-24.33

-22.09

