Dear Members,

The Directors present the Annual Report together with the audited Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss and other financial statements of RSWM Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Companys Performance

Your Companys performance during the year 2023-24 is summarized below:

Financial Results (C in Crore)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Turnover Export 1,162.25 937.14 Domestic 2,894.95 2,851.76 TOTAL 4,057.20 3,788.90 Profit before Interest & Depreciation 131.65 339.53 Less: Interest/Finance Cost 92.13 73.95 Profit before Depreciation & Amortisation 39.52 265.58 Less: Depreciation & Amortization 149.59 127.30 Profit/(Loss) before exceptional items & tax (110.07) 138.28 Exceptional Items 137.76 - Profit/(Loss) before Tax 27.69 - Less: Current Tax 5.74 24.48 Tax of earlier years provided (written back) (2.79) (20.66) Deferred Tax Liability/(Asset) (10.18) 24.85 Profit/(Loss) after Tax 34.92 109.61 Add: Opening Balance 768.49 716.58 Dividends & Others (22.70) (57.70) Profit available for appropriation 780.71 768.49

Number of Meetings of the Board

The particulars of the meetings held during the year along with the details regarding the meetings attended by the Directors form part of the Corporate Governance Report.

The composition of the Board and its committees is in the report on Corporate Governance.

Dividend and other Appropriations

Keeping in view the financial position of the Company during the financial year under review, your directors do not recommend any dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended the March 31, 2024.

No amount is proposed to be transferred to General Reserve. The amount of C780.71 Crore has been carried over to next year.

Your Directors have adopted the Dividend Distribution Policy in line with the Regulation 43A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the same forms part of this Annual Report and is also available on the website of the Company.

Operational Performance

Your Directors present the operational performance of your Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Your Directors inform the members that the financial year under review started under the shadow of recessionary conditions in the Europe & West and inflationary pressures which prevailed in the United States rendering the exports to these countries severely impacted. These conditions continued to prevail largely throughout the year under review. Your Directors inform the members there were some positive signals in the fourth quarter giving hopes of better performance in the next financial year. Domestic markets were also under pressure owing to excess capacity, higher input costs and lower margins. However, your Directors are pleased to inform the members that your Company focused on consolidating its operations and used this opportunity to acquire the Chhata Unit comprising of Spinning, Knitted Fabric and Processing facilities from M/s. Ginni Filaments Limited to enable itself to expand its capacities to take the maximum benefit when the normalcy returns. The Chhata Unit comprises of 80,016 spindles, 720 Rotors, 12 tons per day of Knitting and Processing capacity. This capacity addition is expected to add about C600 Crores to the Turnover of the Company on full year basis. Your Directors are hopeful that with this capacity addition, your Company would be able to take further strides and boost its overall operations.

Your Company kept its continuous focus on cost reduction measures to make its operations cost effective and also operated on optimum capacity to minimize its losses during difficult periods. Your Company also focused on realizing its outstanding dues as also to keep its inventories lower to be able to sustain its operations. Yours Directors inform the members that after difficult business conditions which prevailed throughout the year, some signs of improvement are visible towards the end of financial year giving some hopes of recovery and better future prospects.

Your Company recorded a turnover of C 4057.20 Crore as against a turnover of C3788.90 Crore recorded in the previous year. This includes the full year operations of the Knits Unit at Mordi, Banswara and M?lange Unit at Kharigram and partial operations of newly set up Kapaas Unit at Lodha, Banswara, which commenced its operations in the second quarter of the year under review and Chhata Unit acquired towards the end of financial year under review. In view of the business conditions explained above, the operating profit of the Company declined to C131.65 Crore from C339.53 Crore recorded in the previous year. Profit before depreciation also declined to C39.52 Crore against C265.58 Crore recorded in the previous year and the profit after tax also decreased to C34.92 Crore against C109.61 Crore in the previous year.

The analytical review of the Companys performance and its businesses, including initiatives in the areas of human resources and information technology, has been presented in the section on Management Discussion and Analysis of the Annual Report.

Working results of last three financial years 2021-22 to 2023-24 are given in Annexure – I and form part of this report.

Expansion and Modernization

Your Directors are pleased to inform the members that during the year under review the Company completed its capital expenditure program at Lodha, Banswara comprising of 51,072 Spindles at a capital outlay of C 315.00 Crore. Your Directors further inform that an outlay of C117.36 Crore was incurred as capital expenditure on Modernisation and Balancing Equipments across all locations during FY23-24.

Your Directors inform the members that though the above stated capital expenditure programs were completed during the previous year, the Company could not take the full advantage of the above programs due to depressed market conditions which prevailed throughout the financial year. Some improvement was witnessed in the last quarter giving rise to the hope of better business prospects in the current financial year.

Your Directors in their previous report had mentioned that the Company keeps evaluating opportunities for inorganic growth apart from the organic expansion of its capacity as and when any such opportunity come across. Your Directors gladly inform the members that your Company was able to identify the one such opportunity and acquired Chhata Unit from M/s. Ginni Filaments Limited comprising of Spinning, Knitting and Processing division at an Enterprise Value of C142.21 Crore. The acquisition process was completed on 15th February, 2024 and made effective from 16th February, 2024. Your Directors are drawing the modernisation needs of these facilities and would take necessary steps in this regard. Your Directors are hopeful that with the addition of these facilities there would be significant improvement in the topline and bottom line of the Company in subsequent year(s).

Subsidiary Companies, Joint Ventures & Associates

Your Directors in their previous report had informed the members that upon completion of 100% shareholding in M/s. BG Wind Power Limited (BGWPL) it became wholly owned subsidiary of your Company. Your Directors inform the members that the Company had been receiving wind power supply from BGWPL for its various Units. Your Directors inform the members that the restoration work of all the wind mills had been completed during the year under review and the Company had been receiving the supply of long term uninterrupted clean power from the operations.

Your Directors during the year carried out a review of the status of investment by the Company in Bhilwara Energy Limited (BEL). Your Directors after review were of the opinion that continuation of Shri Riju Jhunjhunwala as a representative of the Company on the Board of BEL was no longer necessary in view of growth in BEL, a comfortable level of stability having been achieved in its operations, tremendous emphasis being put on renewables, potential for future growth and the significant reduction in the Companys investment exposure in respect of BEL. In view of the above the arrangement whereby Shri Riju Jhunjhunwala was nominated to represent the Company on the Board of BEL was brought to an end and the Company continued to remain a financial investor in BEL without having significant influence over it. Accordingly, Your Directors rescinded the arrangement of representation of Shri Riju Jhunjhunwala on the Board of BEL as nominee of the Company. As a consequence, during the year under review, BEL ceased to be an Associate of the Company.

Your Directors in their previous reports had been mentioning about the investment of the Company in M/s. LNJ Skills & Rozgar Private Limited which is involved in skill development related activities. Your Directors inform the members that during the year under review, your Company continued to hold 47.30% of total shareholding in LNJ Skills & Rozgar Private Limited at an investment of C11.80 Crore and therefore it is continuing as Associate of your Company. Your Directors feel pleasure that by virtue of this investment, your Company is continuing to contribute its bit in enhancing the skill levels of manpower of our country.

A statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of M/s. BG Wind Power Limited and M/s. LNJ Skills & Rozgar Private Limited is annexed as Annexure – II in the prescribed format in Form AOC-1.

Contribution to the Exchequer

Your Company has contributed an amount of C385.13 Crores in terms of taxes and duties to the Exchequer.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Your Directors feel pleasure to inform the members that your Company has been on the forefront to fulfil its obligation towards the society at large and accordingly made its contribution in various activities viz. sanitation and safe drinking water, eradicating hunger, poverty and malnutrition, promoting education, skills development, empowering women, ensuring environmental sustainability, ecological balance, protection of national heritage, help to armed forces veterans and promotion of rural sports etc. During the financial year 2023-24, your Company has incurred C2.06 Crore on account of CSR activities which includes health care, sanitation & safe drinking water C0.40 Crore; promoting education, skills development C 0.68 Crore; ensuring environment sustainability, ecology balance C0.06 Crore, protection of national heritage, culture C0.89 Crore and towards empowering women, help to armed forces veterans & training to promote rural sports C0.03 Crore.

Your Directors inform the members that the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee comprising of Shri Arun Churiwal, Shri Riju Jhunjhunwala and Shri Amar Nath Choudhary monitors the expenditure incurred on the CSR activities and formulate an Annual Budget for these activities. Your Directors also review the progress periodically.

The Annual Report on CSR initiatives undertaken by the Company as per the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is annexed as Annexure III forming part of this report.

Energy Conservation, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

Your Directors inform the members that your Company endeavors to look continuously for energy conservation measures in all areas of operation across its various Units. Similarly, your Company endeavors to lookout for upgradation and absorption of technology. Your Company also spends continuously on Research and Development. Your Directors are glad to inform the members that your Company is a net foreign exchange earner. The relevant details as required to be disclosed with respect to Energy Conservation, Technology absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and

Outgo pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure – IV forming part of this report.

Annual Return

In terms of Companies Act, 2013 as amended, the Annual Return is available on the website of the Company at the following link: https://rswm.in/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Annual-Return-2023-24.pdf

Directors & Key Managerial Personnel

Shri Ravi Jhunjhunwala and Shri B. M. Sharma, Directors retire by rotation and being eligible offer themselves for reappointment.

Your Directors further inform the members that Shri Surya Kant Gupta who was inducted on the Board as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director with effect from 10th August, 2023 was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from 10th August, 2023 for a term of 5 years by the Shareholders at the last Annual General Meeting held on September 15, 2023. Shri Surya Kant Gupta brings with him vast experience in the field of textile industry.

Your Directors further inform the members that the term of Shri B. M. Sharma as Joint Managing Director of the Company is due for completion on 6th August, 2024. Your Directors upon commendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the reappointment of Shri B. M. Sharma for a further period of two years w.e.f. 7th August, 2024 after the completion of his present term on 6th August, 2024. The proposal with regard to his reappointment shall be put up at ensuing Annual General Meeting for approval of the Members.

Your Directors further inform the members that declarations have been taken from the Independent Directors at the beginning of the financial year stating that they meet the criteria of independence as specified under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

During the year, Shri Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman & Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Shri B. M. Sharma, Joint Managing Director, Shri Avinash Bhargava,

Chief Financial Officer and Shri Surender Gupta, Company Secretary have acted as Key Managerial Personnel.

Directors Appointment and Remuneration Policy

Your Directors inform the members that a Nomination and Remuneration Policy as amended from time to time in view of regulatory changes had been in place for the appointment of Directors and Senior Management and fixation of their remuneration. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy as framed is annexed as Annexure-V and forms part of this report.

Your Directors inform the members that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well your Directors endeavor to follow the policy and all appointments at Board and Senior Management are considered at the meetings of the Committee and the Board.

Annual Evaluation by the Board

Your Board of Directors, during the financial year under review, carried out annual evaluation of its own performance as well as its Committees and also of the individual Directors in the manner as enumerated in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Your Directors feel pleasure in informing the members that the performance of the Board as a whole and its members individually was rated satisfactory.

Public Deposit

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any public deposit under Companies Act, 2013.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investment is given in the Notes to the Financial Statements at appropriate places.

Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties

All contracts/ arrangements/ transactions entered into by the Company during the financial year with the related parties are on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. During the financial year, there were no material contracts or arrangements entered into by the Company with any of the related party. Your Directors draw attention of the members to Note No.39 to the financial statement, which contain particulars with respect to transactions with related parties.

The policy on dealing with the related party transactions as amended from time to time in view of regulatory changes and as approved by the Board of Directors is disclosed on the website of the Company under the following link: https://rswm.in/pdf/policy/Related_Party_Transaction_Policy.pdf

Significant and Material Orders Passed by the

Regulators or Courts

During the year under review, no significant and materials orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts.

Risk Management Policy

Your Directors in their previous report informed the members that a detailed Risk Management Policy was framed in line with SEBI stipulations along with the framework for identification of internal and external risks faced by the Company as well as measures for risk mitigation including systems and processes for internal control of identified risks. Your Directors periodically review the risks associated with the business which can threaten the prospects of the Company along with the measures for mitigation of such risks.

The Risk Management Committee met periodically to monitor, review and evaluate the identified risks as per Enterprise Risk Management Policy.

Internal Control Systems

Your Directors inform the members that your Company has put in place strong internal control systems which commensurate with the size of the Company and ensure that all assets are properly safeguarded and also that all the information provided to the management is reliable and the obligations of the Company are properly adhered to.

As reported in previous reports, your Directors place the utmost importance on continuous strengthening of internal control systems and inform the members that in pursuit of strengthening internal control systems, your Company has put in place a system whereby all areas of the operations of the Company are reviewed by the internal as well as external professionals and independent audit firms. Your Company takes adequate measures with respect to gaps, if any, reported. The Audit Committee of your Company regularly monitors the annual operating plans, risk assessment and minimization procedures as well as mitigation plans and discuss reports by the independent audit firms on internal audit findings.

Your Directors endeavor to continuously improve and monitor the internal control systems.

Particulars of Employees

The information pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, of the employees is annexed as Annexure –VI.

Further, pursuant to Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the relevant statement is annexed as Annexure - VII.

Auditors

Statutory Auditors

Your Directors inform the members that M/s. Lodha & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.301051E/ E300284), were reappointed as Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company for second term of five years from the conclusion of 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 6th September, 2022 till the conclusion of 66th Annual General Meeting of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Your Directors also inform the members that M/s. S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.000756N/N500441) Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company, who were re-appointed at the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 11th September, 2019 for a second term of 5 years would be completing their second term at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and shall not be eligible for re-appointment pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act,2013 and rules made thereunder.

The observations of the Auditors, if any, are explained wherever necessary, in the appropriate notes to the accounts. The Auditors Report does not contain qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

Internal Auditors

Your Directors, during the year under review, appointed M/s. BGJC & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.003304N) and M/s. V Sankar Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.109208W) to act as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 pursuant to section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Secretarial Auditor

Your Directors, during the year under review, also appointed Shri Mahesh Kumar Gupta, Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No. FCS 2870 and CP No.1999) Proprietor of

M/s. Mahesh Gupta & Company, Company Secretaries, Delhi as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The Report of Secretarial Audit is annexed as Annexure-VIII.

Cost Auditor

Your Directors inform the Members that Pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, Textile Companies are required to get their cost records audited. In this connection, the Board of Directors of the Company on the commendation of Audit Committee had approved the appointment of M/s. N. D. Birla & Company, Cost Accountants, (Firm Registration No.000028), Ahmedabad as the Cost Auditor of the Company for the year ending March 31, 2024.

Corporate Governance

Report on Corporate Governance along with the Certificate of Auditors M/s. S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No 000756N/N500441), Plot No-68, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase III, New Delhi -110020 and M/s. Lodha & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.301051E/E300284), 12, Bhagat Singh Marg, New Delhi – 110001 confirming compliance to conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, form part of the Annual Report.

Whistle Blower Policy

Your Directors inform the Members that with the objective of pursuing the business in a fair and transparent manner by adopting the highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior and to encourage and protect the employees who wish to raise and report their genuine concerns about any unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct, the Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy. Policy adopted by the Company contains a framework whereby the identity of the complainant is not disclosed. The policy has been disclosed on the website of the Company, the link of which is given hereunder: https://rswm.in/pdf/policy/Whistle_Blower_Policy.pdf

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required by SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, forms part of the Annual Report.

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR)

In terms of the Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report forms part of the Annual Report.

General a) The Company being a Textile Company falls under the prescribed class of Companies and maintain Cost Accounts and Records which are subject to audit conducted by the Cost Auditor. b) In line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Company has in place a Policy framed at Group level and also set up an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to deal with any such reported matter. During the year the ICC did not report receipt of any complaint with regard to sexual harassment. c) The Company is in compliance of all applicable secretarial standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India from time to time.

Directors Responsibility Statement.

Pursuant to Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors state that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) They had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

(c) They had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) They had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) They had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) They had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Acknowledgements

Your Directors take this opportunity to thank Customers, Members, Suppliers, Bankers, Business Partners/Associates,

Central and State Governments for their consistent support and co-operation extended to the Company. We also acknowledge the significant contribution made by the employees by their dedication and hard work and trust reposed on us. We look forward to have the same support in our endeavor to help the Company to grow faster.

WORKING RESULTS

Particulars UOM 2023-24 2022-23 2021-22 I. Production Yarn In MTs Own 1,59,014 1,38,934 1,31,849 Job Spinning from outside (Domestic) - - - 1,59,014 1,38,934 1,31,849 Fibre In MTs 44,785 43,745 42,217 44,785 43,745 42,217 Fabric and Denim In thousand meters Own 30,011 28,377 29,526 Job Weaving from outside (Domestic) - - 2,630 30,011 28,377 32,156 Knitted Fabric In MTs Own 2,610 1263 - Job Weaving from outside (Domestic) - - - 2,610 1,263 - II. Turnover C in Lakh Yarn Domestic Grey Yarn 1,64,878 1,66,990 1,13,836 Dyed Yarn 84,936 78,974 73,046 Job Spinning 489 919 931 Total (Domestic Yarn) 2,50,303 2,46,883 1,87,813 Export Grey Yarn 63,513 52,061 84,679 Dyed Yarn 34,158 28,361 35,862 Total (Export Yarn) 97,671 80,422 120,541 Total (Domestic and Export Yarn) 3,47,974 3,27,305 3,08,354 Less: Inter Unit/ Division Transfer/ Job Receipt/ Incentives, Discounts 42,931 41,912 27,015 & Rebate Claims as per Ind AS Net Turnover (Yarn) 3,05,043 2,85,393 2,81,339 Fibre Domestic 33,497 39,500 34,569 Export 662 238 80 Total (Fibre) 34,159 39,738 34,649 Inter Unit/ Division Transfer/ Discounts & Rebate Claims as per Ind AS 32,662 37,982 31,643 Net Turnover (Fibre) 1,497 1,756 3,006

WORKING RESULTS (Contd..)

Particulars UOM 2023-24 2022-23 2021-22 Fabric and Denim C in Lakh Domestic 72,642 71,785 51,187 Export 18,050 13,098 21,437 Total (Fabric and Denim) 90,692 84,883 72,624 Less: Inter Unit/ Division Transfer/ Discounts & Rebate Claims as per 13 16 406 Ind AS Net Turnover (Fabric and Denim) 90,679 84,867 72,218 Weaving and Processing Charges Weaving Charges 55 - 19,343 Processing Charges - 338 699 Total (Weaving and Processing Charges) 55 338 20,042 Less: Inter Unit/ Division Transfer - - 273 Net Weaving and Processing Charges 55 338 19,769 Skill Services 2,535 2,442 1,628 Waste Domestic Yarn 6,747 5,367 4,693 Fabric and Denim 747 585 418 7,494 5,952 5,111 Less: Inter Unit/ Division Transfer Yarn 1,583 1,858 1,329 Fabric and Denim - - - Net Waste Sales 5,911 4,094 3,782 Net Turnover 4,05,720 3,78,890 3,81,742

Annexure II To Directors Report

Form: AOC-I

Statement containing salient features of the financial statement of subsidiaries/associate companies/joint ventures (Pursuant to first proviso to sub-section (3) of section 129 read with rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014) Part – A: Subsidiaries

1 Name of the subsidiary BG Wind Power Limited 2 Reporting period for the subsidiary concerned, if different from the holding companys reporting period 06.04.2023 to 31.03.2024 3 Reporting currency and Exchange rate as on the last date of the relevant financial year in the case of foreign subsidiaries N.A. 4 Share capital Authorized Share Capital C34 Crore Paid Up Share Capital C 22.05 Crore 5 Reserves & surplus C (7,899.30) Lakh 6 Total assets C 5,740.67 Lakh 7 Total Liabilities C11,434.97 Lakh 8 Investments Nil 9 Turnover C 888.94 Lakh 10 Profit/Loss before taxation C (1,256.79) Lakh 11 Provision for taxation Nil 12 Profit/Loss after taxation C (1,256.79) Lakh 13 Proposed Dividend Nil 14 % of shareholding 100%

Note: No subsidiary has been liquidated or sold during the financial year.

Part - B : Associates

1 Name of Associate LNJ Skills & Rozgar Private Limited 2 Latest audited Balance Sheet Date March 31, 2024 3 Shares of Associate held by the Company on the year end Nos. 11,80,000 4 Amount of Investment in Associate 1,180.00 5 Extent of Holding % 47.30% 6 Description of how there is significant influence Holding more than 20% 7 Reason why the associate is not consolidated N.A. 8 Net worth attributable to shareholding as per latest Balance Sheet 1,319.01 9 Profit/(Loss) for the year 189.34 i. Considered in Consolidation 89.81 ii. Not Considered in Consolidation 100.07

1 Names of Associates or Joint Ventures which are yet to commence operations. – N.A

2 Names of Associates or Joint ventures which have been liquidated or sold during the year- N.A

Annexure – III to Directors Report

Annual Report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities for the financial year 2023-24

1. Brief outline on CSR Policy of the Company: The brief outline of CSR policy has been enumerated in the Board Report under the para Corporate Social Responsibilities.

2. Composition of CSR Committee

Sl. No. Name of Director Designation / Nature of Directorship Number of meetings of CSR Committee held during the year Number of meetings of CSR Committee attended during the year 1 Shri Arun Churiwal Chairman of the Committee 4 4 2 Shri Riju Jhunjhunwala Member 4 2 3. Shri Amar Nath Choudhary Member 4 4

3. Web-link where Composition of CSR committee, CSR Policy and CSR projects/activities approved by the Board are disclosed on the website of the Company. https://www.rswm.in/RSWM CSR POLICY

4. Provide the executive summary along with web-link of Impact assessment of CSR projects carried out in pursuance of sub- rule (3) of rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, if applicable: Not Applicable

5 a) Average net profit of the company as per section 135(5): D11,956.18 Lakh b) Two percent of average net profit of the company as per section 135(5): D239.12 Lakh c) Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial years: N.A. d) Amount required to be set off for the financial year, if any : D34 Lakh e) Total CSR obligation for the financial year {(b+c)-(d)}: D205.12 Lakh

6 a) Amount spent on CSR Project :-

? Ongoing Project : Not Applicable

? Other than Ongoing Project : D206.36 Lakh b) Amount spent in administrative overheads: Nil c) Amount spent on impact assessment, if applicable: Not Applicable d) Total amount spent for the financial Year (a+b+c): D 206.36 Lakh e) CSR amount spent or unspent for the financial year:

Amount Unspent Total Amount Spent for the Financial Year. (in D Lakh) Total Amount transferred to Unspent CSR Account as per sub-section (6) of section 135 Amount transferred to any fund under Schedule VII as per second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135(5). Date of Amount. transfer. Name of the Fund Amount Date of transfer. C206.36 Not Applicable Not Applicable

(f Excess amount for set off, if any: )

Sl. No. Particular Amount (D in Lakh) (i) Two percent of average net profit of the company as per section 135(5)* 239.12 (ii) Total amount spent for the Financial Year 206.36 (iii) Amount required to be set off for the financial year 34.00 (iv) Excess amount spent for the financial year [(iii+ii)-(i)] 1.24 (v) Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial years, if any Nil (vi) Amount available for set off in succeeding financial years 1.24

* During the year the Company was required to spend C239.12 Lakh on CSR activities and the Company spent an amount of C206.36 Lakh under review. The excess amount of C 34.00 Lakh of previous year was available for set off which the company utilised fully for set off for meeting its CSR obligation for the year under review. C1.24 Lakh of previous year is available for set off in the next financial year.

7. Details of Unspent CSR amount for the preceding three financial years:

Preceding Financial Year Amount transferred to Unspent CSR Account as per section Balance Amount in unspent CSR account under sub- section (6) Amount spent in the reporting Financial Year Amount transferred to any fund specified under Schedule VII as per second proviso to section 135(5). Amount / Date of transfer Amount remaining to be spent in succeeding financial years (in D) Deficiency, if any 135(6) of section 135 Amount (in D) Date of transfer 2020-21 N A N A N A N A N A N A N A 2021-22 N A N A N A N A N A N A N A 2022-23 N A N A N A N A N A N A N A

8. In case of creation or acquisition of capital asset, furnish the details relating to the asset so created or acquired through CSR amount spent in the financial year: Not Applicable If Yes, enter the number of Capital assets created/acquired Furnish the details relating to such assets (s) created or acquired through Corporate Social Responsibility amount spent in the Financial Year:

Sl. No. Short particulars of the property or assets(s) including complete address and location of the property Pincode of the property or assets (s) Date of creation Amount of CSR amount spent Details of entity/Authority/ beneficiary of the registered owner (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) CSR Registration Number, if applicable Name Registered address N.A.

9. Specify the reason(s), if the company has failed to spend two percent of the average net profit as per section 135(5).

Not Applicable

Annexure – IV to Directors Report

Particulars of Energy Conservation, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo required under the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Energy conservation measures demonstrate a companys commitment to operating efficiently by reducing power consumption and mitigating global warming effects. During the fiscal year 2023-24, the company implemented several significant steps in this direction.

A. YARN BUSINESS a. Various ways of energy conservation adapted, amongst them major were as under-

1. Installation of Variable frequency Drive (VFD)-

A t Lodha, variable frequency drives installed. One

11 KW supply air fan motor in Mill-8s blow room tower, to adjust power usage based on atmospheric conditions, resulting in daily savings of 18 units and another at supply and return air fan motors (7.5 KW) in the humidification plant of the New Product Development (NPD) department, optimizing power usage and saving 20 units/day.

Similar, VFD also installed on the supply air fan motor in the humidification plant at Rishabhdev unit, resulting in a savings of 48 units/day.

The starter of the 11 KW motor for the Draw line

-2 RHS dryer blower switched from a Direct on Line (DOL) to a Variable Frequency Drive (VFD). Saving 120 units/day and the starter for the 30 KW chilled water pump motor upgraded from Direct on Line (DOL) to Variable Frequency Drive (VFD), resulting in a savings of 123 units/day at Ringas unit.

2. Replacements of old power consuming equipments-

The suction fan in the Carding machine modified, resulting in a daily saving of 435 units and humidification plant fan also replaced with more energy-efficient model, saving 220 units/day at Kharigram.

At Lodha, the conventional 75 KW main centrifugal fan motor of the carding waste collection system replaced with IE-4 motors, saving 118 units/day.

Some equipments at Rishabhdev unit were replaced thereby saving 232 units/day- old 86-watt ceiling fans in the staff colony with 26-watt Brushless Direct Current

(BLDC) energy-efficient ceiling fans, high 36-watt fluorescent tube lights with 22-watt LED tube lights in residential areas for enhanced illumination and pneumatic accessories were replaced with mechanical parts in spinning production line.

A 22 KW energy-efficient motor installed for the were TFO, resulting in a daily savings of 58 units/day at Ringas-spinning.

3. Rewound motors replacements- the Rewound motors in the Ring Frame and Two for One (TFO) machines replaced, achieving a daily saving of 155 units at Kharigram.

At Lodha, energy-efficient 45 KW motors (IE4/Opti power) replaced repeatedly rewound motors in the LR-6/S Ring Frame machines, saving 165 units/day as well as an Eco Pneuma inverter system was installed on a KTTM ring-frame suction fan motor as recommended by the OEM, saving 103 units/day.

4. System automation

Automation system implemented at newly acquired Chhata unit resulted in 395 units daily savings. These were- Relative Humidity regulation in Ring Frame and Autoconer towers no 3, 4, 12, 13, 14 and 16.

5. Enhancing compressor performance

A Compressor heat recovery unit (HRU) is in place, which is now saving 144 units/day at Ringas unit and new valve block installed in Autoconer to prevent air leakage, which saved 60 units/day at Chhata unit.

6. Process modification-

A process modification involved removing the conveyor belt, which saved 16 units/day and a pneumatic operated sliding valve installed, saving 98 units/day at Ringas unit. They also removed offline Label Scrapper output conveying belt resulted in a daily savings of 18 units.

7. Energy generation-

A 5.5MW Solar PV Plant installed on both the rooftop and ground, generating 17,970 units of solar energy per day at Chhata unit.

8. Improving power factor-

At Chhata, LT power capacitors enhanced the factor to 0.994, saving 30 units/day.

9. Boilers conversion-

The share of bio mass fuel consumption in boilers increased at Chhata unit, Mathura (U.P.) from 20% to 44%, saving 485 units/day.

B. MELANGE YARN BUSINESS

1. Installation of Variable frequency Drive (VFD)-

Optimized frequency in drives at Fibre Deposit Plant (FDP) without affecting quality, saving 87 units/day at Kanyakheri unit.

Blower Cubic Meter per Hour (CMH) optimized at Kharigram unit by installing drive on blower in Air Handling Unit (AHU) and saved 92 units/day.

2. Replacements of old power consuming equipments-

Installed one 5.5 KW, 2900 RPM motor in DC fan at Mandpam unit, against 2 X 4 KW motor in Carding Waste Collection System (WCS), saved 40 units/day, similarly they replaced old conventional ceiling fan to BLDC energy efficient ceiling fan in labour colony average saving is 35 units/day.

All unused lights removed at Kharigram unit, that saved, 67 units/day

3. Process modification-

Optimized running Humidification plants by maintaining required RH percentage, saved 100 units/day at Kanyakheri unit.

At Kharigram unit, various process optimization steps power taken to save 591 units/day. These steps were- CLC machine duct modified in Blow room, maintained required suction pressure even after stopped fan and frequency in Supply Air Fan (SAF) and Return Air Fan (RAF) of humidification plant of entire unit, based on outside temperature optimized.

Modifications were also done in pressure at Sample Ring frames and suction fan intensity in Speed Frame Machines.

4. Energy generation-

Steps taken to utilise alternate sources of energy by installing 1.6 MW ground mounted solar panel at Kanyakheri unit.

C. DENIM BUSINESS

1. Enhancing compressor performance

Connected Denim Compressor house (Atlas copco) to Spinning Phase 3 Compressor House (Kaeser) through

8 Inch Line, for Air CFM and Pressure balancing and optimum utilization of compressors capacity, it saved 725 units/day.

D. KNIT BUSINESS

1. Process modification-

Pressure switch installed is softening water line, now pumps are running as required and rest of this pump saved energy, 50 units/day likewise a timer installed in lighting timer, saved 5 units/day

Summary of energy saved in the year 2023-24 -

Sr. No. Name of unit Capital investment on energy saving ( D In Lakh) Energy saving (Lakh units) Amount of energy saving (D In Lakh) 1 Kharigram (Bhilwara) 17.74 2.01 14.00 2 Lodha (Banswara) 21.43 0.56 3.79 3 Rishabhdev (Udaipur) 6.19 0.36 2.40 4 Ringas - Spinning (Sikar) 4.22 0.27 1.66 5 Ringas - Fibre (Sikar) 3.00 1.36 10.32 6 Chhata (Mathura) 24.00 2.90 20.59 7 Mandpam (Bhilwara) 3.50 0.85 5.86 8 Kanyakheri (Bhilwara) 0.00 0.64 4.42 9 Melange (Kharigram, Bhilwara) 0.30 2.70 20.49 10 Denim (Mordi, Banswara) 28.00 1.53 10.67 11 Knits (Mordi, Banswara) 0.04 0.21 1.35

(b) Energy conservation plan for 2024-25

A. YARN BUSINESS

1. Installation of Variable frequency Drive (VFD)-

A Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) will be Kharigram unit, on the boiler feed water pump following recommendations from the Energy Audit team. This improvement, requiring an investment of C1.50 Lac, will result in energy savings of 0.30 lac units/year.

To optimize power consumption of suction fan waste collection system motors used in ring frame machines for collecting bonda waste, VFD will be installed. This involves four motors, each of 11 KW & 15 KW and is expected to save 250 units/day at Lodha as well as an Eco Pneuma inverter system will be installed on eighteen KTTM make Ring-Frame machines to save power, which will result in a savings of 720 units/day.

Likewise, 682 units/day will be saved by installing various VFDs at different requirements in RCPF, these will be-

- The motor starters for the heat exchanger blowers of wash lines 1 and 2, each 18.5 KW, will be converted

- The 15 KW motor starters for the eddy current in wash lines 1 and 2 upgradation

- The motor starter for the 37 KW thermo pack oil circulation pump conversion

- Updates to motor starters for the 18.5 KW heat exchanger blowers in wash lines 1 and 2

- Updates to the 15 KW motor starters for the eddy current in wash lines 1 and 2

- The conversion of the 37 KW motor starter for the thermo pack oil circulation pump to VFD

In the KTTM make Ring Frame through the installation of an inverter in the suction fan motor will lead to a daily savings of 674 units and installing inverters for the 2x75 KW steam fan motors in the Carding WCS at Chhata unit will also save energy.

The variator drives in the LR6 Ring Frame will be replaced with inverter drives.

2. Replacements of old power consuming equipments-

Eight humidification plant fans are set to be replaced with new energy-efficient models. This upgradation, costing C12.80 Lac, projected to save 1.56 lac units of

energy annually at Kharigram unit. Similar to this, high energy-consuming old ceiling fans will be replaced with a hundred new generation energy-saving fans. This replacement, with an investment of C 3.0 Lac, will lead to at an energy saving of 0.15 lac units annually.

At Lodha, old air conditioners will be replaced with 5-star rated units and old ceiling fans with BLDC ceiling fans, similar work will be done at Chhata unit as well.

Mono block pumps in the pump room shall be replaced with new energy-efficient centrifugal type pumps, each with a capacity of 15 KW, resulting in a daily savings of 24 units and mono block pumps used for negative suction shall be replaced with 15 KW energy-efficient centrifugal type pumps, achieving an additional daily savings of 24 units at Rishabhdev unit.

3. System optimization

Optimizing the suction pressure at Comber WCS below 150 Pa and in carding through FU & pressure transducers, as per the SITRA report, will save 322 and 333 units/day respectively at Chhata unit.

4. Enhancing compressor performance

Air leaks in the spinning mill and process house will be arrested as indicated in the SITRA report that will save 761 units/day at Chhata unit.

5. Process modification-

Power consumption for the humidification plant will be optimized through an air audit conducted by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and fine-tuning by an engineer from M/s Luwa India at Lodha

A Waste Collection System (WCS) heat recovery system at Ringas unit is set to be installed, which is projected to save 96 units/day.

By some modifications in RCPF plant at Ringas unit like- removing flange heater in vacuum cleaner and rotary gate valve in dryer section in place of rotary motor will save 187 units/day.

6. Boilers conversion-

Fuel savings will be achieved by replacing the existing 2x3 TPH boilers with a more efficient 8TPH boiler.

B. MELANGE YARN BUSINESS

1. Installation of Variable frequency Drive (VFD)-

A Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) will be Mandpam unit, on the boiler feed water pump following recommendations from the Energy Audit team. This improvement, requiring an investment of C 1.50 Lac, will result in energy savings of 0.30 lac units/year.

2. Replacements of old power consuming equipments-

R O booster pump BM17A-16 N will be changed energy efficient CRN 10-12 B, it will save 92 KWh/day at Mandpam unit.

3. System optimization

Power will be saved by optimization of suction

70% to 50% in suction fan motor in Draw Frame machine and suction fan frequency.

Optimizing, plant and colony light. These changes will save 521 units/day at Kharigram unit.

4. Enhancing compressor performance

Audit of air leakages and its rectification have target of 196 units/day power saving at Mandpam unit.

C. DENIM BUSINESS

1. Replacements of old power consuming equipments-

Old ten 7.7 KW Mono-block pump will be replaced with energy efficient pump at (Effluent Treatment Plant) ETP Plant for water supply at Denim, investment will be of C8.5 Lac, it will save 156 units/day.

2. System optimization

Power will be saved by optimization of suction

70% to 50% in suction fan motor in Draw Frame machine and suction fan frequency. These changes will save 449 units/day at Mordi unit (Banswara).

D. KNIT BUSINESS

1. Replacements of old power consuming equipments-

Conventional celling fan of 80 watts will be replaced with BLDC 26-28-watt fan; it will save 34 units/day. Two 5.5 KW single stage vertical pumps for Uf feed and second stage feed will be replaced, this will save 20 units/day.

c) Water conservation measures taken

FY 2023-24

A. at Y ARN BUSINESS

1. Replacements of old more water consuming machines-

Old dyeing machines replaced with new ones that low liquor ratio to conserve water.

2. Reusing water-

Water drained from the Yarn Conditioning Plant (YCP) by recycled for use in the humidification plant.

Sewage water treated through a Sewage Treatment Plant

(STP) and reused for gardening to reduce fresh water consumption.

Water discharged from the YCP collected in an underground tank for use in gardening and rejected water from domestic Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems utilized in the fire hydrant tank.

3. Arresting leakages-

Underground hydrant lines prone to leakages relocated above ground.

4. Process modification-

The batch size for fibre dyeing increased by loading more fibre into existing vessels.

B. MELANGE YARN BUSINESS

1. Reusing water-

R O water saved by reuse of boiler RO rejected water preparation of chemical solution at old ETP, saving 30 KL per day and STP water used for plantation, through drip irrigation and sprinklers

2. Process modification-

Banas water used in place of RO water for chemical preparation at new ETP saving of 15 KL RO water and optimized the process RO in air washer tank.

C. DENIM BUSINESS

Replacements of old more water consuming machines-

Installed new technology 4th stage RO plant of 250 KLD with hardness removal plant. It is saving 125 KL per day likewise commissioned a new Multi Effect Evaporator (MEE) with Agitated Thin Film Dryer (ATFD) plant of 200 KL per day, saving 150 KL water/day.

D. KNIT BUSINESS

Process modification-

Hot water sent to RO to ETP for retreatment and separation of effluent done from process – separating high TDS stream from plant, after its implementation RO efficiency improved Summary of water saved in the year 2023-24

Sr. No. Name of Unit Capital investment on water saving (D In Lakh) Water saving (KL) Amount of water saving)(D In Lakh) 1 Kharigram (Bhilwara) 138 10,500 10.50 2 Lodha (Banswara) NIL 20,148 0.927 3 Rishabhdev (Udaipur) Nil 59,043 3.54 4 Ringas (Spinning) NIL 318 0.38 5 Chhata (Mathura) 4 18,000 1.80 6 Mandpam (Bhilwara) Nil 15,750 18.90 7 Kanyakheri (Bhilwara) Nil 48 0.83 8 Melange (Kharigram, Bhilwara) Nil 15,098 6.19 9 Denim (Mordi, Banswara) 861 73,000 102.2 10 Knits (Mordi, Banswara) 102 21,564 28.93

(d) Water conservation plan for 2024-25

A. YARN BUSINESS

1. Replacements of old more water consuming machines-

Two dyeing machines will be upgraded to models with a lower liquor ratio to save water and explorations will be made into installing an RO plant at the new project site to reduce water usage by decreasing the drain frequency of air washer tanks in humidification plant.

2. Arresting leakages-

Rusted underground hydrant lines will be replaced and relocated above ground.

3. Enhancing water harvesting facility

A water harvesting system will be installed to recharge the underground water table.

4. System modification

Existing urinals will be replaced with water-efficient and waterless models and taps will be fitted with aerators to conserve water.

The feasibility of adopting a shorter dyeing cycle using Nicca Smart Dyeing technology will be evaluated.

B. MELANGE YARN BUSINESS

1. Replacements of old more water consuming machines-

In RFD and bleach, one bath saving (four bath will be used in place of three bath). Means there will be 6.7 litre per kg saving. (150 tons per month), polyester dyeing will be done with smart process with - Nicca Chemicals, by this way in dark shades, two bath will be saved. There will saving of 13.4 litre per kg.

2. Enhancing water harvesting facility

Rainwater harvesting units will be installed at dead bore wells

C. DENIM BUSINESS help System modification

By Indirect heating system, condensate recovery will be improved on process machine it will reduce 60-65 % water requirement

D. KNIT BUSINESS

System modification

Reusable Water (RFD Drain) will be separated directly from machine where TDS is only up to 1000 and double dyeing will be done from single bath it will reduce water consumption.

(e) New products developed during the FY 2023-24

A. YARN BUSINESS

1. New fibre introduced in manufacturing

- RSWML Recycled Biodegradable Polyester

- Natural Banana fibre

- Natural Hemp fibre and

- Jute Fibre

2. New yarn collection launched-

- Exclusive Bamboo dyed yarn collection A24A launched in market.

- Home Linen Collections H23A, H2-4A & H24B (Biodegradable PET) launched.

- Woven dyed collections W24A launched.

- Dyed Yarn Knit wear collections K23A launched.

- Dyed Yarn Active wear collections A23A & A23B (Sustainable Yarns) launched.

3. Cut through development

- Seasonal fleece products developed in open-end machine.

4. Specific developments

- 2/24 s FR for garment

- 12s PV and 16s PV 90/10 (with Optical polyester)

- 4/17s and 4/20s SHT Siro yarn

- 20sPV50/50withgreengold305andEcolivaviscose

- 3/13s SHT on dye tube

5. Development in fibre manufacturing

- Biodegradable (CIClO) polyester fibre

- Dope-dyed (Black) 2.5 dn TBL

- 1.2 dn Grey fibre

- 1.4 dn off white

- Supreme black fibre in high colour depth

B. MELANGE YARN BUSINESS

1. Specific developments-

- P okolbin: Cotton/Recycle Poly/Linen

- Joy: Organic Cotton/ Ecovero

- Tri Blend Fancy: Organic Cotton/ Recycle. Polyester/Acrylic

2. Azure Sea Range: Lenzing Dope Dyed Indigo Modal & their blends a. 100% Lenzing Modal b. Lenzing Modal/Org Cotton c. Lenzing Modal/Hemp 80/20 d. Lezning Modal/Linen 80/20 e. Lenzing Modal/Org Cotton/Wool 50/35/15 f. Lenzing Modal/Sparkle Poly 98/02

3. Novelty yarn-

- Novelty Yarn (NPD-0010): FT Organic Cotton/ Recycle Poly 60/40

- Novelty yarn (NPD-0011): BCI Cotton/ Recycle Poly 60/40

4. Special effect based -

- Ecolin Effect: Organic Cotton/ Ecovero/ Linen 40/40/20

- Ecolin Effect: Organic Cotton/ Ecovero/ Linen 50/40/10

- Special Effect (NPD-0012): Organic Cotton/ Recycle Poly/ Viscose 50/38/12

C. DENIM BUSINESS

1. Developments by weave

A new dobby design developed in shirting fabric looks like a jacquard weave and having an extra ordinary 3D effect after wash down.

2. Sustainable product development

Sustainable denim developed, using Tencel / Hemp Lycra in the weft, which has UV protection, good absorption resistance, durability and anti-microbial qualities. Introduced NUCYCL?, a novel fiber for denim that offers superior performance in all applications and can be formed and reformed TM with less water, chemicals, pesticides and methane emissions. It is also naturally softer, absorbent and more robust than virgin cotton and polyester. Because produced goods emit 25,000 tons less CO2E year, they are also sustainable.

Developed clean core concept in indigo dyed fabric. It also allows saving significant amount of water and energy throughout the manufacturing process from fabric to garmenting.

3. Comfort specific development

Developed product with use of LYCRA? ADAPTIV fiber in which have high stretch, excellent recovery, shape retention and durable.

Used Cotton Tencel (50/50) warp, which has a high tenacity profile, effective moisture management, tenderness to skin, wrinkle resistance and non-allergenic qualities.

D. KNIT BUSINESS

1. Cutting-Edge Materials-

Introduced Polyester and Polyester/Spandex, setting new benchmarks in fabric innovation

2. Nylon-based fabrics-

Displayed advanced durability and versatility in developed specific fabrics.

3. Sustainable Blends –

Explored sustainable blended fabrics, crafted from eco-conscious materials such as Bamboo, Sarona, Modal, Sea cell, renew cell, Linen, Wool, Coffee, and Recycled PES & CTN, embodying our commitment to environmental stewardship.

4. Exceptional work (NPD textile innovation):

401 meticulously constructed samples unveiled under New Product Development (NPD) during FY 2023-24.

(f) New process, process optimisation, quality upgradation, waste reduction, cost and manpower reduction measures taken in FY 2023-24

A. Y ARN BUSINESS

1. Process optimisation-

Recycle cotton up to 50 % adopted at Lodha as new product for new market capacity, enhanced to 250 MT per month and reutilized BDCD up to 30% via recycling. Similarly recycle polyester direct bale feeding started under process optimisation at Ringas unit, they also installed 10 more Cyclone in mixing at Ringas unit. This has led to better blending of fibre, less fly generation and ease of work to the worker.

One Ring frames lift up gradation from 170 mm to 160 mm with existing spare availability, so we are getting 4% more productivity and two Ring frames Drafting stands height reduce by 30 mm, this led to increased productivity by 3% at Chhata.

2. Quality improvement-

New TC-12 card material diverted for 30s quality improvement at Rishabhdev unit, they also did trial on plastic tube in SHT count to see dyeing variation issues and result found ok.

3. Manpower reduction-

A t all locations through workload study done by

4. Waste reduction-

A t all locations.

5. Cost reduction-

Precitex and Inarco make perforated aprons (Lattice apron) used in place of imported aprons at Chhata Unit. To reduce cost they changed waste purchasing, earlier waste purchased from outside agency for open end mixing. Now they are using in-house waste to prepare mixing for open end.

Some more changes made at Chhata unit to optimise cost like- conversion of cone size in Eli twist yarn saving of packing cost, use of dia cots bigger in KTTM make ring frames.

B. MELANGE YARN BUSINESS

1. Process optimisation-

Low temperature soaping started in fibre dyeing so one bath reduced and temperature down by 200 centigrade and Bio scouring started in place of normal scouring so steam saving done by reducing 15-degree centigrade at Mandpam unit.

At Melange (Kharigram) achieve recovery in

Carded process over all year- 77.39% and 66.77 % in Comber process.

2. Quality improvement-

Compact spin attachment procured and installed in

10 Ring frame machine for reducing hairiness index resulting less pilling in fabric stage in Mandpam, Quantum 3 EYC also installed in three Auotconer machines for better quality at there.

3. Manpower reduction-

Through studies by NITRA.

4. Cost reduction-

Cost saving in RO C water 18.90 by lacs per annum at Mandpam unit.

C. KNIT BUSINESS

1. Process optimisation

ABS for Double dyeing done without pre-treatment in navy and black shade and Bio scouring done in black shade in lesser cost for light GSM fabric

2. Cost reduction-

Various better price dyes and chemicals introduced.

.Pre-treatment done without H2O2 in navy and black shade that saved cost.

(g) Technology absorption and up during the FY 2023-24

A. Y ARN BUISNESS

1. Technology upgradation for yarn increased productivity and better quality

Four , LMW make LF-4280A speed frame place of Jingwei speed frame and Four LMW make double delivery LDB-3 Draw Frame in mill 9 at Kharigram unit. R-37 Semi-automatic machine adopted at Lodha (Banswara) for better yarn quality & higher productivity. One Blow Room, five TC 12 Cards, one Rieter Draw Frame and Four Speed Frame LF-4280 installed at Rishabhdev unit.

To Increase flexibility (small lots / different products), improve quality and increase overall productivity Ringas unit installed- two Chute feed line (LMW & P& G) in place of Hinatex Lap Scutcher 4 cards. They also installed Four cards LC 361 chute feed with WCS cards in place of LC 1/3 lap feed card, three Draw Frames, two Speed frame LF4280 A in place of LF 1400 and two Autoconers. Some machines like - ten Cyclones in Mixing Bins, Air Dryer to remove moisture from compressed air and Roving Stop Motion Premier IMS & RSM on RF M-1 8208 spindle installed at Ringas unit.

At Chhata Unit Ring Frame pneumatic suction, fan introduced (Continuous) in place of old Drum type suction fan. Soft plus cots used in place of normal cots (Quality improvement under trial) and SB-2 Draw frame machine conversion done.

2. New era testing facility adaption

T o provide top-notch quality yarns we asses it

Uster quantum foreign fibre clearing gauges & latest equipment from Uster to test fibre to yarn at Lodha unit.

3. Machines upgradation for improved product quality

T o arrest the contamination, total 14 nos. of installed for speed frame and Four OHTC installed on Ring Frame at Kharigram unit.

4. Introduction to latest manufacturing technology-

New latest 51,070 spindles installed with latest available technology in world, involving extreme fibre contamination sorter for Jossi in blow room at Lodha unit.

New plant branded as KAPAAS installed with latest card from Trutzschler, draw frame from Rieter, Comber from Rieter for excellent combing with highly efficient Marzoli speed frame & state of art Ring frames from KTTM having autodoffing with linkconer at Lodha unit.

B. In MELANGE YARN BUSINESS

Technology upgradation for increased productivity and better quality

At Mandpam below upgradation were done-

- Improvement in yarn strength (RKM value) as per market requirement by introducing compact spin arrangement

- New model LC 361 carding installed for high productivity and less downtime

- New model Comber LK 69 installed for improvement in productivity and high nips rate

- New model Draw frame installed high productivity and less down time

- More sensitive EYC installed having both option of optical/ capacitive in quantum 3

- Upgradation done in Multi Effect Evaporator (MEE) plant for Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD)

- New model SSM cheese winding installed for getting better density

- Steam flowmeter installed in yarn dyeing for steam monitoring purpose At Kanyakheri unit three Rotocraft installed (Compact attachment) in Ring frames to improve quality.

Likewise 5,040 Ring spindles converted from normal to LMW compact (Spin Pact) at Melange, Kharigram unit from this led to productivity gain of 10%.

C. DENIM BUSINESS

Technology upgradation for increased productivity and better quality Upgradation done of Draw Frame Sliver Focus Unit- 03 No (Auto Leveller) and energy efficient Ball Loading Stacker installed to reduce loading time.

D. KNIT BUSINESS

Technology upgradation for increased productivity and better quality High TDS Water separation from machine affecting efficiency of ZLD System.

(h) New technology adoption plan for 2024-25 betterment of products: -

A. Y ARN BUSINESS

1. Technology upgradation for productivity and better quality

Fibre dyeing machine of 200 kg and 50 Kg capacity with latest technology will be installed at Kharigram unit along with a hydro extractor.

KAPAAS is also addressing new segments of Slub &

Siro yarns effects by adding two more Ring frame for additional production in 100% cotton segments.

Heat Recovery system to use hot air from WCS in department in rainy/winter season to avoid using heating lamp; thereby reducing power consumption will be installed at Ringas unit.

Two, X-6 Autoconer Winding machines will be installed at Rishabhdev unit.

Dosser line -1 PLC and drive will be upgraded at RCPF, Ringas Unit. Because old models spares are not available easily and these are costly. Now this will be upgrading it to Siemens PLC and drive for less breakdown and better productivity.

Flexi clean (Blow room machine) will be used in place of uniflex for waste saving purpose at Chhata. Apart from this, some conversion will also take place at Chhata like- Comber section ratchet wheel conversion, LR section main motor will be converted from variator belt to timing belt, KTTM section main motor flat belt will be converted in timing belt and Simplex bottom clearer cloth will be converted in stripper.

2. Technology upgradation environment-

Eighteen MT Multi fuel/ Agro based boiler will replace 12 TPH + 6TPH Coal fuelled Boilers of RCPF & Spinning division at Ringas unit.

3. New era testing facility adaption

Y arn testing equipment UT-6, UTR-5 & to reach quality segments of market will be installed at Lodha unit.

At Ring as unit one Spectrophotometer for better shade matching is being installed

B. For MELANGE YARN BUSINESS

1. Technology upgradation for increased productivity and better quality

An automatic double head cots grinding machine will be installed to avoid frequent change of stone for grinding of soft cots and long cots at Mandpam unit.

Five Compact attachment in Ring Frames- Conversion of main motor with Inverter (34 KW to 37 KW) for Course Count is planned at Kanyakheri unit.

2. Technology upgradation sustainable environment-

Agro fuel based boiler will be installed at Mandpam unit.

C. DENIM BUSINESS

1. Technology upgradation for increased productivity and better quality

Some planned upgradation in Denim unit are as under-

- Finishing department: upgradation of Coating machine (Zimmer machine) and Stentor machine

- RO Plant 1: Upgradation of drive & display + sensor + PLC of Ro plant

- Spinning 1: Ring frame-3 drive & display upgradation from OEM

- Spinning 1: Speed frame-1 drive & display upgradation from OEM

- Spinning 1: New Corolab sensor for open end machine (Model SE-12)

- Upgradation of Lycra Attachment drive & display + sensor - for Ring frame

- Upgradation in Picanol loom from PB to LEDAC

- Upgradation of OHTC for Picanol loom

2. Technology upgradation sustainable environment-

- New technology AFBC Biomass feed two steam boiler of 16 TPH will be installed

D. KNIT BUSINESS

1. Technology upgradation for increased productivity and better quality

Natural dyes adopting for knits fabric dyeing and C/P or PC are Dyeing in Single Bath instead of Double Bath.

2. Technology upgradation sustainable environment-

Reducing carbon emission by using biofuel based thermic heater.

(i) Expenditure on research and development during the FY 2023-

Sr. No. Particular Capital Revenue Total 1 R&D Expenditure 1,746.36 695.78 2,442.14

(j) Details of major machines installed during the FY 2023-

S. No Unit Details of major machine installed during the FY 2023-24 Name of machine Model/ make 1 Kharigram 14 Nos. of OHTC for speed frame ELGI (Bhilwara) 4 Nos. of OHTC for Ring Frame ELGI Cots mounting and demounting machine Perfect Ultra violet treatment machine (Burkolising Machine) Perfect 4 Nos. Breaker Draw frame (Double Delivery) LDB-3 LMW 4 Nos. of speed frames (120 spindles each) LF-4280A LMW 4 Nos. of two way distributor BR2W BR2W Trutzschler 23 Nos. of Hi-Tech gold 750a (single deck TFO) 180 spindles each Hi-Tech 2 Nos. of PPW Cheese Winding machine 80 drum-2 ply. Reshmi Cone Winding Machine 24 Drums Peas Versa-C Automatic packing line complete ITW 6 Nos. of OHTC for Hi-Tech TFO ELGI 2 Nos. of OHTC for Reshmi Cheese Winding ELGI Rewinding Machine PS Versa-C (30 Drums) Peass Versa-C 2 Lodha Rieter Open End machine R-37 (500 Rotors) (Banswara) Rieter Draw frame D-50 Linkconer AC-X-6 Carding LMW LC-361 Draw frame LMW LDB-3 Speed frame Marzoli Ring frame KTTM Contamination sorter Vishion sheild Trutzschler TC-15 3 Rishabhdev One Blow room line Trutzchler (Udaipur) 5 Nos new Card of TC- 12 Trutzchler One Rieter Draw frame D-45 Rieter 4 Simplex frame changed LF 4280 in place of LF 1400 LMW 4 Ringas 1500 CFM Compressor Dryer Make - Kaiser (Sikar) Autoconers – 4 Nos (Old from Banswara) to replace Older version of Autoconers Make - Orion 5 RCPF, Ringas Safex hoist 1T electric wire rope Kbs-1985/Safex Electromech (Sikar) Fork lift with attachment 3 ton Gx 300 e Uno/Godrej Steam boiler 12 TPH chain conveyor Kraft Engineers VP-1 oil closed loop system In-house fabricated Crystalliser Magnet 900x390 Jay Krishna Magnetics Finisher TOV complete set Hk-10/Vowa Single phase welding machine Champ Arc 201/ador 6 Chhata (Mathura - U.P.) Mixing bale opener HBO -1000 / P&G engineers 7 Mandpam Card -06 LC 363/361 /LMW (Bhilwara) Comber -1 LK 69/LMW Draw Frame 2 LDB 3/LMW Conversion to aero feed from lap feed -2 LA7 /6/ LMW Air Dryer Kaeser Cheese winding 30 spindles SSM 8 Melange Sasu Compact Fan on Ring Frame-05nos Sasu LMW (Kharigram) Comber -1nos E65/Rieter PP module – 350 drum Uster quantum 4 9 Denim (Mordi, Banswara) New technology 4th stage RO plant – 250 KLD with Hardness removal. New MEE with ATFD plant – 200 KLD Power H2O make Unitop make 10 Knits (Mordi, Banswara) Relax Dryer(Santa Shrink Progress) Belt Dryer/Santex

(k) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

1. A ctivities relating to export, initiatives to increase exports, development of new export markets for product and and export plan.

The Company has continued to maintain focus and avail export opportunities based on economic consideration. During the year, the Company has made exports worth C1,092.45 Crores ($133.25 million) on FOB Basis.

2. Total Foreign Exchange Earned and Used

Particulars D In Crore $ Million Foreign exchange earned in terms of actual inflows 1092.45 133.25 Foreign exchange used in terms of actual outflows 101.55

Annexure – V to Directors Report

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY

Pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended time to time, every Listed Public Company is required to constitute a Nomination and Remuneration (NRC) Committee with at least three Non-Executive- Directors, out of which not less than two third shall be Independent Directors.

The Company already had in place a Remuneration Committee which was made well in line with the above mentioned requirements. The Board has authority to reconstitute this Committee from time to time. In order to align the policy with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulation, 2015 as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on the 22nd April, 2014, renamed the "Remuneration Committee" as "Nomination and Remuneration Committee".

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee and NRC Policy being in compliance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the applicable Rules and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, applies to the Board of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and the Senior Management of the Company.

Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) means and comprise:

? Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer or the Manager,

? Whole Time Director,

? Company Secretary,

? Chief Financial Officer,

? Such other officer not more than one level below the directors who is in whole-time employment, designated as Key Managerial Personnel by the Board; and

? Such other Officer as may be prescribed.

"Senior Management" shall mean officers/personnel of the listed entity who are members of its core management team excluding Board of Directors and normally this shall comprise all members of management one level below the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director/ Whole Time Director/ Manager (including Chief Executive Officer/Manager, in case they are not part of the Board) and Including Functional Heads and shall specifically include Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

Role and Objective of Committee:

1. T o formulate the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director and recommend to the Board of Directors a policy relating to the remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees.

2. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board for every appointment of an Independent Director and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an Independent Director. The person recommended to the Board for appointment as an Independent Director shall have the capabilities identified in such description. For the purpose of identifying suitable candidates, the Committee may:

a) use the services of an external agency(ies), if required; b) consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and c) consider the time commitments of the candidates.

3. Identify persons who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed in senior management positions in accordance with the criteria laid down in the policy.

4. Recommend to the Board the appointment and removal of Directors and Senior Management.

5. Formulate criteria for effective evaluation of performance of Independent Directors, Board, its Committees and Individual Directors to be carried out either by the Board, by the Committee itself or by an independent external agency and review its implementation and compliance.

6. To devise a policy on Board diversity.

7. To ensure that the level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors of the quality required to run Company successfully. To ensure the relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks.

8. To develop a Succession Plan for the Board and to review it regularly.

9. To recommend to the Board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management.

10. To perform such other functions as may be referred by the Board or be necessary in view of the Listing Regulation, 2015 and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder.

11. To recommend whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the Independent Director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of Independent Directors.

12. Such other key issues/matters as may be referred by the

Board or as may be necessary in view of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended and provision of the Companies Act, 2013 & Rules thereunder.

Membership:

1. The Committee shall comprise at least three (3) Directors.

2. All members shall be Non- Executive Directors and at least two third of them shall be Independent Directors provided that in case company will have outstanding SR equity shares, two third of them shall be independent directors.

3. Membership of the Committee shall be disclosed in the Annual Report.

4. Term of the Committee shall be continued unless terminated by the Board of Directors.

Chairman:

1. Chairman/Chairperson of the Committee shall be an Independent Director.

2. Chairperson of the Company may be appointed as a member of the Committee but shall not Chair the Committee.

3. In the absence of the Chairman/Chairperson, the members of the Committee present at the meeting shall choose one amongst them to act as Chairman/ Chairperson.

4. Chairman/Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee could be present at the Annual General Meeting or may nominate some other member of the Committee to answer the shareholders queries.

Frequency of Meetings:

The meeting of the Committee shall be held at such regular intervals as may be required. However, the Committee shall meet at least once in a year.

Quorum:

The quorum for a meeting of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall be either two members or one third of the members of the Committee, whichever is greater, including at least one Independent Director in attendance.

Committee Members Interests:

1. A member of the Committee is not entitled to be present when his or her own remuneration is discussed at a meeting or when his or her performance is being evaluated.

2. The Committee may invite such executives, as it considers appropriate, to be present at the meetings of the Committee.

SECRETARY

The Company Secretary of the Company shall act as Secretary of the Committee.

Voting:

1. Matters arising for determination at Committee meetings shall be decided by a majority of votes of Members present and voting and any such decision shall, for all purposes, be deemed to be a decision of the Committee.

2. In the case of equality of votes, the Chairman of the meeting will have a casting vote.

Appointment of Directors / KMP / Senior Management:

While recommending a candidate for appointment, the Committee shall have regard to:

? Assessing the appointee against a range of criteria which includes but not limited to qualifications, skills, experience, integrity, background and other qualities required to operate successfully;

? The experience and knowledge that the appointee brings to the role of KMP/Senior Management, which, in turn, will enhance the skill sets and experience of the Board as a whole;

The nature of existing positions held by the appointee including Directorship and such other relationship and the impact of the same on the Companys welfare.

Term / Tenure

Appointment of Managing Director / Whole-time Director

The terms and conditions of appointment and remuneration payable to a Managing Director and Whole-time Director(s) shall be recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee to the Board for its approval which shall be subject to approval by shareholders of the Company as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder and in compliance of the Listing Regulation, 2015 as amended tile to time.

Independent Director

An Independent Director shall hold office for a term up to five consecutive years on the Board of the Company and will be eligible for re-appointment for a period upto five years or such other period as may be stipulated on passing of a special resolution by the Company and disclosure of such appointment in the Boards report.

Removal/Retirement

Due to any disqualification mentioned in the Companies Act, 2013, rules made thereunder or under any other applicable Act, rules and regulations, the Committee may recommend, to the Board with reasons recorded in writing, removal of a Director, KMP or Senior Management subject to the provisions and compliance of the said Act, rules and regulations. The Directors, KMP and Senior Management shall retire as may be recommended by the NRC and approved by the Board as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the prevailing policy of the Company.

Letter of Appointment:

Each Independent/KMP/Senior Management, Director is required to sign the duplicate copy of the letter of appointment issued by the Company, which contains the terms and conditions of his/her appointment.

Policy on Board Diversity:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall ensure that the Board of Directors has the combination of Directors from different areas/ fields or as may be considered appropriate in the best interests of the Company. The Board shall have at least one Board member who has accounting/ financial management expertise.

Remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management:

The salaries of Directors, Key Management Personnel and other Senior Management shall be based and determined on the individual persons responsibilities and performance and in accordance with the limits as prescribed statutorily, if any.

1. Fixed Pay:

Managerial Person, KMP and Senior Management shall be eligible for a monthly remuneration as may be approved by the Board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, as amended from time to time. The salary paid need to be competitive and reflective of the individuals role, responsibility and experience in relation to performance of day-to-day activities to be usually reviewed on an annual basis;

2. Minimum Remuneration:

If, in any financial year, the Company has no profits or its profits are inadequate, the Company shall pay remuneration to its Managerial Person in accordance with the provisions of Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time.

3. Provision for excess remuneration:

If any Managerial Person draws or receives, directly or indirectly by way of remuneration any such sums in excess of the limits prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 or without the approval of members by way of Special Resolution, where required, he shall refund such sums to the company, within two years or such lesser period as may be allowed by the company and until such sum is refunded, hold it in trust for the Company.

4. Increment:

Increments to the existing remuneration/compensation structure may be recommended by the Committee to the Board, which should be within the slabs approved by the Shareholders in the case of Managerial Person.

5. Sitting Fees:

A director may receive remuneration by way of fees for attending meetings of Board or Committee(s) thereof unless he/she is not getting any remuneration by way of Salary. Provided that the amount of such fees per meeting of the Board or Committees shall not exceed the maximum amount as provided in the Companies Act, 2013 as amended from time to time.

6. Remuneration/Commission to Non-executive / Independent Director:

The remuneration/commission to Non-executive / Independent Director shall be in accordance with the statutory provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder for the time being in force.

Except with the approval of the Company in the general meeting by a special resolution the overall Commission to the Non-Executive Directors (including Independent Directors) may be paid within the monetary limit approved by shareholders, subject to the limit not exceeding 1% of the profits of the Company computed as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 & rules thereto.

Evaluation/ Assessment of Directors/ of the Company:

The evaluation/assessment of the Directors of the Company is to be conducted on an annual basis and to satisfy the requirements of the Listing Regulation, 2015, as amended from time to time.

The following criteria may assist in determining how effective the performance of the Directors has been:

? Leadership & stewardship abilities.

? Assess policies, structures & procedures.

? Regular monitoring of corporate results against projections.

? Contributing to clearly define corporate objectives & plans.

? Obtain adequate, relevant & timely information.

? Review achievement of strategic and operational plans, objectives, budgets.

? Identify, monitor & mitigate significant corporate risks.

? Review managements Succession Plan.

? Effective meetings.

? Clearly defining role & monitoring activities of Committee.

? Review of ethical conduct.

? Assuring appropriate Board size, composition, independent structure,

? Clearly defining roles & monitoring activities of Committee,

? Communication of expectations and concerns clearly with subordinates.

? Direct, monitor & evaluate KMPs, , Senior

Evaluation following the aforesaid parameters will be conducted by the Independent Directors for each of the Executive/Non-Independent Directors in a separate meeting of the Independent Directors.

The Executive Director/Non-Independent Directors along with the Independent Directors shall evaluate /assess each of the Independent Director of the aforesaid parameters which shall also include the following,

a) performance of the Directors and

b) fulfillment of the Independence criteria as specify in Listing Regulation as amendment from time to time and their independence from management,

Only the Independent Director being evaluated will not participate in the said evaluation discussion.

Manner for Effective Evaluation of Performance of Board, its Committees and Individual Directors:

The Performance Evaluation of Independent Directors, the Board as a whole, its Committees shall be carried out on Annual Basis and be reported to the Board of Directors for further evaluation. The Director being evaluated will not participate in evaluation process.

Performance Evaluation of KMPs/ Senior Management of the Company

The performance evaluation of KMPs/ Senior Management is measured with regard to the goals and objectives set for the year and increase in compensation & reward by way of variable bonus is linked to the evaluation of individuals performance. Additionally, industry benchmarks are also used to determine the appropriate level of remuneration, from time to time.

Deviations from this Policy:

Deviations on elements of this policy, when deemed necessary in the interests of the Company, will be made if there are specific reasons to do so in an individual case. However, this shall be subject to the approval of the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Policy review a. This Policy is framed based on the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereunder and the requirements of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 on the subject as may be notified from time to time.

b. Any such amendment shall automatically have the effect of amending this Policy without the need of any approval by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and/ or the Board of Directors.

Annexure – VI to Directors Report

Disclosure as per Rule 5(1) of Chapter XIII, Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personal Rules, 2014

(i) The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employee of the company for the financial year

Median Salary for the Financial Year 2023-24 C1.83 Lakh

Sr. No.. Name of the Director Remuneration FY 2023-24 (In Lakh) Ratio 1 Shri Riju Jhunjhunwala (Chairman & Managing Director and CEO) 341.79 186.77 2 Shri B. M. Sharma (Joint Managing Director) 288.03 157.39

(ii) The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer, Company Manager, if any in the financial year

S. no. Name of the Director & KMP % Increase in Remuneration 1 Shri Riju Jhunjhunwala (Chairman & Managing Director and CEO, KMP) No Increase 2 Shri B. M. Sharma (Joint Managing Director) No Increase 3 Shri Avinash Bhargava (Chief Financial Officer) 6.21 4 Shri Surender Gupta (Company Secretary) 7.49

(iii) The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year

% increase in the Median remuneration of employees in the FY. -1.61

(iv) The number of permanent employee on the rolls of Company

No. of Permanent Employees as st March, 2024on 31 18,622

(v) Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employee other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstance for increase in the managerial remuneration;

Salary/Wages of employee other than managerial personnel has marginally increased

The remuneration to employees and managerial personnel is commensurate with Industry standards.

(vi) Affirmation that the remuneration is as per remuneration policy of the company.

Yes, the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

Annexure – VII to Directors Report

Statement of Particulars of Employees pursuant to Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

A. The name of the top ten Employees in terms of remuneration drawn.

Last Employed Sr. No. Name of Employee Designation Remuneration (D In Lakh Qualification Experience (Years) Commencement of Employment No. of Shares Held Whether Permanent / Contractual Age (Years) Organization Post Held Duration (Years) 1 Shri Riju Jhunjhunwala Chairman & Managing Director and CEO 341.79 MBA 23 1st May, 2013 3,77,000 Contractual 45 HEG Limited Executive Director 15 Months 2 Shri B. M. Sharma Joint Managing Director 288.03 FCA 41 15th January, 2011 - Contractual 66 Kesar Enterprises Ltd AVP 5 3 Shri Prakash Maheshwari Chief Executive- Corporate Affairs 165.27 BSC FCA 47 1st April, 2003 - Permanent 69 HEG Limited President 14 4 Shri Suketu N Shah Chief Executive- Denim Business 159.21 BSC DTC 40 3rd December, 2018 - Permanent 61 Mafatlal Industries Ltd. BH & President 2 5 Shri Puneet Anand Chief Strategy Officer 117.19 CA CFBA 16 1st April, 2022 - Permanent 37 E & Y Sr. Manager 10 6 Shri Vinod Mehta Sr Vice President, Corporate Commercial 87.00 CA 35 15th March, 2007 - Permanent 58 HEG Limited Sr. Vice President (Commercial) 1 7 Shri Naresh Kumar Bahedia Chief Operating Officer 86.17 ICMA 34 3rd December, 1990 - Permanent 56 HEG Limited GM (Commercial) 13 8 Shri Ashutosh Sharma Sr. Vice President Yarn Marketing 86.13 MBA 32 24th August, 1991 - Permanent 54 - - - 9 Shri Manoj Sharma President & CHRO 81.98 MBA LLB (Hons) 37 9th April, 2019 - Permanent 60 RG Group Sr. Vice President CHR & Business Strategy 3 10 Shri Surender Gupta Vice President Legal & Company Secretary 73.34 M.Com FCS LLB 35 25st January, 1989 - Permanent 59 - - -

B. Persons employed throughout the financial year & paid Rupees One crore two Lakh P.A. or more

Last Employed Sr. No. Name of Employee Designation Remuneration (D In Lakh Qualification Experience (Years) Commencement of Employment No. of Shares Held Whether Permanent / Contractual Age (Years) Organization Post Held Duration (Years) 1 Shri Riju Jhunjhunwala Chairman & Managing Director and CEO 341.79 MBA 23 1st May, 2013 3,77,000 Contractual 45 HEG Limited Executive Director 15 Months 2 Shri B. M. Sharma Joint Managing Director 288.03 FCA 41 15th January, 2011 - Contractual 66 Kesar Enterprises Ltd AVP 5 3 Shri Prakash Maheshwari Chief Executive- Corporate Affairs 165.27 BSC, FCA 47 1st April, 2003 - Permanent 69 HEG Limited President 14 4 Shri Suketu N Shah Chief Executive- Denim Business 159.21 BSC, DTC 40 3rd December, 2018 - Permanent 61 Mafatlal Industries Ltd. BH & President 2 5 Shri Puneet Anand Chief Strategy Officer 117.19 CA,CFBA 16 1st April,2022 - Permanent 37 E & Y SR. Manager 10

C. Persons employed part of the financial year & paidD8.5 Lakh p.m or more

Last Employed Sr. No. Name of Employee Designation Remuneration (D In Lakh Qualification Experience (Years) Commencement of Employment No. of Shares Held Whether Permanent / (Years) Contractual Age Organization Post Held Duration (Years) 1 Shri Sukesh Sharma Business Head Yarn Business 101.37 B. Text. 41 8th February, 2003 - Permanent 65 Parasrampuria Synthetics Ltd. DGM 5 2 Shri Arvind Gupta Business Head MYB & Knit 89.73 BE (Chemical), MBA (USA), EPSCM (IIMC) 33 17th February, 2020 - Permanent 58 Tolaram Group President Director 4 3 Shri Vimal Banka President - Corporate Office 47.05 CA 44 1st April, 1990 8,083 Permanent 73 Shashi Commercial Ltd Manager 4

Notes :

1 None of the employee is holding more than 2% of the paid - up capital of the Company.

2 Shri Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman & Managing Director and CEO is relative of Shri Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Director.

FORM NO. MR-3

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024

[Pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule No.9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To

The Members

RSWM LIMITED

(CIN:L17115RJ1960PLC008216)

Kharigram, P.O. Gulabpura, Distt. Bhilwara, Rajasthan-311021

I have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by RSWM LIMITED (hereinafter called the Company). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit; we hereby report that in our opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

I have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 according to the provisions of:

(i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder;

(ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA) and the rules made thereunder;

(iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder;

(iv) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made thereunder to the extent of

Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings;

(v) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (‘SEBI Act):-

a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in compliance with the SDD provisions. c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 -Not Applicable as the Company has not granted any Options to its employees during the financial year under review. e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008–

Not applicable as the Company has not issued any debt securities during the financial year under review. f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client- Not Applicable as the Company is not registered as Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents during the financial year under review. g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009- Not Applicable as the Company has not got delisted its equity shares from any stock exchange during the financial year under review.

h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018- Not Applicable as the Company has not bought back any of its securities during the financial year under review.

i) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following:

(i) Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India

(ii) The Listing Agreement entered into by the Company with National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

During the period under review the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards etc. as mentioned above.

We further report that

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Adequate notice is given to all Directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

All decision at Board Meeting and Committee meetings are carried out unanimously and the views of dissenting members, if any, are captured and recorded as part of the minutes of Board of Directors or Committees of the Board, as the case may be.

We further report that based on the compliance mechanism established by the Company and on the basis of the Certificates issued by the Managing Director & CEO and CFO and taken on record by the Board of Directors at their meeting(s),we are of the opinion that the management has adequate systems and processes in the Company commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with all applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

We further report that during the audit period there is no other major actions having a bearing on the Companys affairs in pursuance of the above referred laws, rules, regulations, guidelines, standards etc. above taken place.

Business Responsibility and

Sustainability Reporting

SECTION A: GENERAL DISCLOSURES

I. D etails of the Listed Entity

1. Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Listed Entity L17115RJ1960PLC008216 2. Name of the Listed Entity RSWM Limited 3. Year of Incorporation Date of Incorporation - 17/10/1960 Year - 1960 4. Registered Office Address Kharigram, P.O. Gulabpura – 311021, Distt. Bhilwara, Rajasthan 5. Corporate Office Address BhilwaraTowers,A-12,Sector-1,Noida–201301(U.P.) 6. E-mail skg@lnjbhilwara.com 7. Telephone Tel.: +91-1483-223144 to 223150, 223478 8. Website www.rswm.in 9. Financial year for which reporting is being done April 2023 to March 2024 10. Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are listed 1) BSE Limited 2) National Stock Exchange of India Limited 11. Paid-up Capital C47.10 Crore 12. Name and Contact details (Telephone, email address) of the person who may be contacted in case of any queries on the BRSR Report Name - Mr. Avinash Bhargava (Chief Financial Officer) Contact Details: - Tel.: +91-1483-223144 to 223150, 223478 Email ID- cfo.rswm@lnjbhilwara.com 13. Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under this report made on a standalone basis (i.e., only for the entity) or on a consolidated basis (i.e., for the entity and all the entities which form a part of its consolidated financial statements, taken together). RSWML is reporting on standalone basis. 14. Name of assurance provider No Assurance taken for the reporting year 15. Type of assurance obtained No Assurance taken for the reporting year

II. Products/Services

16. Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the turnover):

Sr. No. Description of Main Activity Description of Business % of Turnover of the Entity 1. Manufacturing Textile and Other 100%

17. Products/Services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entitys Turnover):

Sr. No. Product/Service NIC Code % Of Total Turnover Contributed 1. Spinning, Weaving, Knitting & Processing of Man-made Textile fibers 2470 54.62% 2. Cotton Spinning & Weaving 2352 45.38%

As a frontrunner in both domestic and global textile sectors, our forward-thinking mindset and visionary strategies have fostered partnerships worldwide. Our yarns comply with the highest international standards for organic fibers, encompassing ecological and social criteria and are certified throughout the entire supply chain.

We strive to produce textiles that are environment friendly, sustainable and socially responsible. From carefully selecting raw materials to implementing eco-friendly manufacturing processes, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and conserving natural resources. We prioritize responsible sourcing, recycling and waste reduction throughout our supply chain to minimize our environmental footprint.

Our dedication to environmental stewardship spans the entire lifecycle of our products. Our goal is to craft textiles that are resilient, enduring and of superior quality, thereby reducing the need for frequent replacements and minimizing waste. We take pride in offering a diverse range of natural and aesthetically pleasing yarns, featuring an array of hues, textures, blends and innovative compositions.

Our yarn portfolio encompasses a variety of blends, including cotton, synthetic, core-spun, zero-twist, hollowcore, greige, dyed, fancy, m?lange, eco-friendly and green yarns tailored for knitting and weaving applications. These versatile yarns find utility across a spectrum of segments such as suiting, shirting, knits, sewing thread, home furnishing, carpets and industrial uses.

We are committed to produce quality by which we have earned an excellent reputation amongst many international and domestic brands.

III. Operations

18. Number of locations where plants and/or operations/offices of the entity are situated:

Location Number of Plants Number of Offices Total National 12 10 22 International 0 0 0

19. Market served by the entity:

Originating as a modest textile mill in Bhilwara, we have evolved into a front runner within both the domestic and international textile sectors. Our presence has played a pivotal role in elevating Bhilwara into a prominent textile hub in India, distinguished for our innovative strategies and extensive global networks. Our corporate journey epitomizes resilience, creativity and sustained advancement. From humble roots, we have been committed to crafting superior textiles and establishing a distinguished brand within the industry. a. No. of Locations

Locations Number National (States and Union Territories) Across all states Name of States and Union Territories Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Delhi, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Newly Merged UT), Chandigarh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal etc.)

International (No. of Countries) 75 Countries (In FY 2023-24) Name of Countries Algeria, Afghanistan, Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Dubai (UAE), Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras capital, Hongkong, Indonesia, Ireland, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia Federation, S. Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria Arab Republic, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunesia, Turkey, UK, Ukraine, United Arab emirates, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen, Zimbabwe

b. What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the entity?

Exports play a vital role in contemporary economies, providing businesses with access to diverse markets for their products. Diplomacy and foreign policy between governments often prioritize fostering economic trade, promoting both exports and imports to enhance mutual benefits among trading partners.

We firmly believe that export activities and environmental sustainability can go hand in hand, rather than conflicting. Our dedication lies in exploring innovative strategies that reconcile economic development with environmental conservation. By championing environmentally conscious export practices, our goal is to promote a sustainable future, protect the environment and ensure the long-term prosperity of our business.

We produce and supply high-quality yarns to some of the most renowned brands in 75 countries all over the world. Our diverse products are used in many different markets worldwide.

The total turnover of the entity for the period April 2023 to March 2024 is C4,057.20 Crore, (Previous Year C3,788.90 Crores) and a significant part i.e., 28.69% is covered by export. RSWML is committed to contribute to nations growth and prosperity by exporting its high-quality products all across the world.

c. A brief on types of customers

As a conscientious textile company, we deeply value our customers and prioritize environmental stewardship. Customer satisfaction is central to our ethos and we constantly strive to deliver top-notch products and services by actively listening to and incorporating their feedback.

Simultaneously, we recognize the urgent need to safeguard our environment. Understanding the environmental implications of our operations, we are dedicated to mitigating our carbon footprint, curbing waste and championing sustainable practices across our supply chain. We firmly believe that embracing sustainability is not just imperative for the health of our planet but also vital for the welfare of our customers and future generations.

RSWML stands as a premier manufacturer in India, specializing in top-tier cotton, m?lange, synthetic and novelty yarns, alongside knitting and denim fabrics. Primarily, our business model revolves around Business-to-Business (B2B) transactions, as our products undergo further processing before reaching the end consumer. Our clientele primarily comprises fabric manufacturers and wholesalers, who rely on our high-quality offerings to meet their production needs.

Export: With a strong foothold in the global market, the Company boasts extensive export operations spanning multiple countries, including the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Overseas clientele primarily comprises retailers, distributors and wholesalers who appreciate RSWMLs dedication to quality, punctual deliveries and competitive pricing.

This diverse customer portfolio underscores RSWMLs adeptness in serving various industry sectors both domestically and internationally. Leveraging a quality-centric strategy, coupled with innovative product lines and a steadfast commitment to customer contentment, the Company has cultivated lasting partnerships with its clientele throughout its journey.

IV. Employees

20. Details as at the end of Financial Year: a. Employees and workers (including differently abled):

Sr. No. Particulars Total(A) No. (B) Male % (B/A) No. (C) Female % (C/A) EMPLOYEES 1 Permanent (D) 1,694 1,613 95.22 81 4.78 2 Other than Permanent (E) 13 12 92.31 1 7.69 3 Total Employees (D+E) 1,707 1,625 95.20 82 4.80 WORKERS 4 Permanent (F) 16,928 13,979 82.58 2,949 17.42 5 Other than Permanent (G) 1,543 1,305 84.58 238 15.42 6 Total Workers (F+ G) 18,471 15,284 82.75 3,187 17.25

b. Differently abled Employees and workers:

Male Female Sr. No. Particulars Total (A) No. (B) % (B /A) No. (C) % (C /A) DIFFERENTLY ABLED EMPLOYEES 1 Permanent (D) 1 1 100.00 0 0.00 2 Other than Permanent (E) 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 3 Total Differently abled 1 1 100.00 0 0.00 Employees (D+E) DIFFERENTLY ABLED WORKERS 4 Permanent (F) 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 5 Other than Permanent (G) 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 6 Total differently abled 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 Workers (F+ G)

21. Participation/Inclusion/Representation of women

No. and percentage of Females Total (A) No. (B) % (B / A) Board of Directors 10 1 10 Key Management Personnel (other than BOD) 2 0 0 Other Employees 1,707 82 4.80 Workers 18,471 3,187 17.25

22. Turnover rate for permanent employees and workers (Disclose trend for the past 3 years)

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 FY2021-22 (Turnover rate in Current FY) (Turnover rate in previous FY) (Turnover rate in the year prior to the previous FY) Male Female Total Male Female Total Male Female Total Permanent 18.72 12.16 18.42 16.39 8.93 16.11 16.68 18.18 16.72 Employees Permanent 55.44 62.15 56.51 73.87 86.55 75.71 57.64 58.88 57.81 Workers

V. Holding, Subsidiary and Associate Companies (including joint ventures)

23. (a) Names of holding / subsidiary / associate companies / joint ventures

Sr. No. Name of the holding/ subsidiary / associate companies / joint ventures (A) Indicate whether holding/ Subsidiary/ Associate/ Joint Venture % Of shares held by listed entity Does the entity indicated at column A, participate in the Business Responsibility initiatives of the listed entity? (Yes/No) 1 Bhilwara Energy Limited* Associate 7.56 No 2 LNJ Skills & Rozgar Private Limited Associate 47.30 No 3 BG Wind Power Limited Subsidiary 100 No

*As of March 31st, 2024, Bhilwara Energy Limited is no longer our associate company.

VI. CSR Details

24. Whether CSR is applicable as per section 135 of Companies Act,2013: (Yes/No)- Yes

Particulars Amount in D Crore Turnover 4,057.20 Net worth 1,309.29

VII. Transparency and Disclosures Compliances

25. Complaints/Grievances on any of the principles (Principles 1 to 9) under the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct:

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Stakeholder group from whom complaint is received Grievance Redressal Mechanism in Place (Yes/No) (If yes, then provide web-link for grievance redress policy) Number of com- plaints filed during the year Number of com- plaints pending resolution at close of the year Remarks Number of com- plaints filed during the year Number of com- plaints pending resolution at close of the year Remarks Communities Yes, Our Corporate Finance Department is regularly keeping track over the complaints of communities to resolve them on real time basis. Web link- info.rswm@ lnjbhilwara.com 0 0 - 0 0 RSWMLs Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives are focused on enhancing quality of life and livelihoods in key priority areas. Investors (Others than Shareholders) Yes, the Company has created a dedicated email id: rswm.investor@ lnjbhilwara.com where the members can send their grievances and the same are addressed promptly. 0 0 - 0 0 The RSWML always follows ethical practices and strong governance, making sure to share information openly and clearly. We focus on showing how well our business is doing, our profits and how our companys value may grow over time. We regularly talk to investors to understand what they need and quickly take actions to meet those needs. Shareholders Yes, we have a separate department. "Secretarial Department" to look over the grievances of shareholders and resolve them on real time basis. Web link- rswm.investor@ lnjbhilwara.com 55 0 - 74 0 Frequent meetings and discussions assist us in comprehending the concerns of our shareholders and promptly taking necessary actions as needed.

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Stakeholder group from whom complaint is received Grievance Redressal Mechanism in Place (Yes/No) (If yes, then provide web-link for grievance redress policy) Number of com- plaints filed during the year Number of com- plaints pending resolution at close of the year Remarks Number of com- plaints filed during the year Number of com- plaints pending resolution at close of the year Remarks Employees and Workers Yes, Company is having detailed HR Policy covering different areas including grievance redressal mechanism for employees and workers. - 38 14 Enhancing productivity, fostering training, facilitating learning and development, promoting career growth, cultivating a positive work environment and nurturing a strong organizational culture are key priorities. Regular engagement between senior management and employees at their respective units plays a crucial role in empowering them to voice their concerns openly. Customers Yes, Company has sales policy and standard operating procedure in place to resolve the grievances of its customers and ensure best level of customer satisfaction. Web link- https://cms. lnjbhilwara.com/ Complaint/ 1,068 331 Quality related complaints 805 105 We make sure to solve problems quickly, understand what people want and how things are changing, share information about the market and technology and offer solutions that include online meetings with customers. Even our top managers, including the Joint Managing Director (JMD), join in these virtual meetings to connect with customers. Value Chain Partners Yes, we have constituted a separate department "Corporate Commercial Department" &"Corporate Finance Department" to look over the grievances and resolve them on real time basis. Web link- info.rswm@ lnjbhilwara.com 0 0 - 0 0 RSWML is dedicated to supporting its partners in the value chain in a sustainable and financially advantageous way. We regularly communicate with our partners about business matters, quality enhancements and future plans to ensure mutual success.

The Company is committed to upholding fairness, transparency and the highest ethical standards in pursuing its business objectives. We encourage all stakeholders to voice their concerns openly and ensure their protection. Despite receiving feedback and complaints from shareholders and customers in recent years, RSWML remains dedicated to prioritizing customer needs. Through established procedures, we efficiently address and resolve grievances, fostering mutual benefits for all parties involved.

26. Overview of the entitys material responsible business conduct issues

Material responsible business conduct and sustainability issues pertaining to environmental and social matters that present a risk or an opportunity to your business, rationale for identifying the same, approach to adapt or mitigate the risk along-with its financial implications:

Sr. No. Material Issue Identified Indicate whether Risk or Opportunity (R/O) Rationale for identifying the risk/ opportunity In case of risk, approach to adapt or mitigate Financial implications of the risk or opportunity (Indicate positive or negative) 1 Non-compliance with defined EHS norms Risk 1. Non-compliance with defined EHS norms & guidelines as prescribed Factory rules and Environmental Standards such as Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981; The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, Rajasthan Factories Rules, 1951 and monitoring thereof. These may include workplace safety. practices, work zone emissions - e.g. Sulphur emissions, hazardous air including particulate. matters, oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) & untreated water discharge. The companys risk mitigation strategy includes strict adherence to legal frameworks, continuous monitoring of workplace safety practices and emissions control as per Environment Protection Acts and Factory Rules. It demonstrates environmental commitment through advanced water treatment, zero discharge policies via ETP and RO and sustainable product practices like polyester recycling. Additionally, robust hazardous waste management ensures operational integrity without disruptions. Negative implications 2 Absence of defined and up to date EHS Governance Framework including policies, guidelines, standards and procedures, EHS organization structure with defined roles & responsibilities. Risk 1. Based on the instances of accidents or near misses during the period attributed to EHS factors, the identified incidents and their attributed causes underscore the critical need for a robust EHS Governance Framework encompassing policies, guidelines, standards, procedures and a well- defined organizational structure with clear roles and responsibilities. Implementing such a framework can help mitigate risks, improve safety culture and ensure compliance with legal and ethical standards. The companys risk mitigation strategy for EHS-related incidents includes: Maintaining ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certifications for quality and environmental standards compliance. Establishing robust governance policies overseen by senior management, ensuring clear roles and responsibilities. Having adequate insurance coverage to mitigate financial risks associated with EHS incidents. These measures enhance the companys EHS governance, improve safety culture and ensure legal and ethical compliance, thereby reducing risks from accidents or near misses. Negative implications 3 Lack of plan to develop alternate sources of Procurement/ energy. Risk 1. Identifying the lack of a plan to develop alternate sources of procurement/ energy as a risk highlights the importance of strategic planning, resilience, cost management, regulatory compliance and sustainable business practices for the Companys long-term success and competitiveness. The Company has long term plans to develop/ procure alternate sources of energy such as Wind Power and Solar energy. Energy conservation measures are also adopted. Alternative sources of power are always explored. Presently Company has 32 MW of Solar Power capacity and sourcing capacity of 40 MW of Wind Power from LNJPVL and BG Wind Power Limited Negative implications

SECTION B: MANAGEMENT AND PROCESS DISCLOSURES

This section is aimed at helping businesses demonstrate the structures, policies and processes put in place towards adopting the NGRBC Principles and Core Elements.

Disclosure P P P P P P P P P Questions 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Policy and management processes 1. a. Whether your entitys policy/ policies cover each principle and its core elements of the NGRBCs. (Yes/No) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes b. Has the policy been approved by the Board? (Yes/ No) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes c. Web Link of the Policies, if available Determination of Materiality of Events Policy Material Subsidiary Policy https://rswm.in/wp- content/uploads/2024/02/ Determination-of- Materiality-of-Events- Policy.pdf https://rswm.in/ pdf/policy/Material_ Subsidary_Policy.pdf Nomination And Remuneration Policy https://rswm.in/pdf/ policy/Nomination_and_ Remuneration_Policy.pdf Related Party Transactions Policy https://rswm.in/pdf/ policy/Related_Party_ Transaction_Policy.pdf Whistle Blower Policy / Vigil Mechanism Policy https://rswm.in/pdf/ policy/Whistle_Blower_ Policy.pdf Dividend Distribution Policy Corporate Social Responsibility Policy https://rswm.in/pdf/ policy/Dividend_ Distribution_Policy.pdf Product Quality Control policy https://rswm.in/pdf/od/RSWM_Economic_Environment_and_ Social_Policy.PDFn https://rswm.in/pdf/od/Sexual_Harrasment_Policy.pdf https://rswm.in/pdf/policy/Dividend_Distribution_Policy.pdf https://rswm.in/pdf/od/Sexual_Harrasment_Policy.pdf https://rswm.in/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/RSWM_ sustainability.pdf https://rswm.in/pdf/policy/Dividend_Distribution_Policy.pdf https://rswm.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/RSWM-CSR- Policy.pdf https://apps.lnjbhilwara.com/qms/index.pdf 2. Whether the entity has translated the policy into procedures. (Yes / No) RSWML is dedicated to adhering to established policies in all its operations. Top- level management has disseminated relevant policies throughout all units and departments, ensuring that tasks are executed in alignment with the entitys procedures. RSWMLs commitment to translating policy into procedures underscores its adherence to compliance, accountability and responsible business practices. This dedication fosters a culture of integrity and excellence within the organization. 3. Do the enlisted policies extend RSWML consistently promotes ecological and social responsibility throughout its to your value chain partners? value chain. Operating with sustainability in mind, the Company adheres to stringent (Yes/No) policies and procedures to ensure its business practices benefit society and the environment. While these policies currently apply to the Company independently, RSWML is actively engaging its partners in the value chain to collaborate towards environmental and social progress. Disclosure P P P P P P P P P Questions 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 4. Name of the national and international codes/ certifications/labels/ standards (e.g., Forest Stewardship ISO14001:2015 Council, Fairtrade, Rainforest & Alliance, Trustea) standards ISO9001:2015 (e.g., SA 8000, OHSAS, ISO, BIS) adopted by your entity and mapped to each principle. ISO 9001:2015 ISO 45001-2018 ISO 14001:2015 SA 8000:2014 Global Recycled Standard (GRS) - Version 4.0 - ISO 14001:2015 & SA 8000:2014 5. Specific commitments, goals RSWML is committed to enhancing both the environment and society. and targets set by the entity Our dedication extends beyond legal requirements to include integrating with defined timelines, if any. environmentally sound practices into all business decisions. Guided by environmental principles, we prioritize considering the environment in every aspect of our operations. The Company is transitioning its energy sources from coal to biofuel, with a goal to convert all six boilers at its plants by the end of 2025. 6. Performance of the entity The Company is dedicated to fostering sustainability and social responsibility, against the specific operating with a clear purpose. Progressing well on Environmental, Social and commitments, goals and Corporate Governance fronts, the Company is transitioning its energy sources from targets along-with reasons in coal to biofuel, with a goal to convert all six boilers at its plants by the end of 2025. case the same are not met. Currently, half of these boilers operate on biofuel. We undertake various projects across our locations and value chain to align with sustainability goals. We focus on reducing carbon footprints, water consumption and energy usage, investing in energy-efficient products and processes. Our commitment extends to employee health, supporting underprivileged communities through CSR initiatives. We prioritize environmental sustainability through efficient water management, energy conservation and waste management. Effluent and sewage treatment plants ensure responsible water usage, while efforts to minimize energy consumption are ongoing. Addressing the plastic pollution crisis, weve invested in a green fiber unit that processes waste plastic bottles into yarn, endorsed by global brands for its quality and eco-friendly usage.

Governance, leadership and oversight

7. Statement by director responsible for the business responsibility report, highlighting ESG related challenges, targets and achievements:

W e recognize the critical importance of sustainable business practices and their impact on our environment, society long-term success. As a responsible leader in the textile industry, we are committed to promoting sustainability across all aspects of our operations.

We manufacture polyester staple fiber from PET bottles, yarn from recycled polyester staple fiber and fabric from this yarn, emphasizing resource conservation and waste reduction. Our processes save water in dyeing & processing and we comply with environmental regulations to protect our planet.

Using recycled polyester over virgin polyester reduces bottles in landfills, minimizes contamination and mitigates air and water pollution. We recognize the crucial role of recycled materials in creating a more sustainable textile industry.

RSWML has been investing in environmental preservation for nearly six decades, making our campuses among the cleanest and greenest in India. Our sustainability initiatives are not just about compliance but are deeply rooted in our core values.

Our goal is to create a circular economy where materials are recycled, waste is minimized and ethical sourcing practices are upheld. We prioritize fair labor practices and sustainable sourcing throughout our supply chain.

We engage with stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, employees and regulators, in transparent dialogues to drive innovation and address challenges collectively. Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond legal requirements; it is a shared responsibility.

Strategic Priorities for Sustainability:

Short-term Priorities: Implementing sustainable sourcing, minimizing waste and reducing water consumption are immediate focus areas. We are investing in technologies and processes to achieve these goals.

Medium-term Priorities: Our Ignite 2026 initiative symbolizes our vision for innovation, collaboration and sustainable growth. We are adopting circular economy principles, reducing carbon emissions and enhancing supply chain transparency to align with broader industry trends.

Broader Trends Influencing Sustainability: Climate change, resource depletion, circular economy principles, consumer demand for sustainable products and evolving regulations are shaping our sustainability priorities and strategies.

Commitment to Compliance and Excellence: We uphold high standards of quality, environmental responsibility, health & safety practices and compliance with legal requirements. Our continual improvement efforts and cost-cutting initiatives ensure efficiency and excellence across our operations.

At RSWM Ltd., our directorial responsibility encompasses driving sustainability, fostering growth and building resilience. We believe that by prioritizing sustainability today, we secure a brighter and more prosperous future for generations to come.

8. Details of the highest authority responsible for the Business implementation and oversight of Responsibility policy. Name Mr. Avinash Bhargava (CFO)Telephone +91-1483-223144 to 223150, 223478 Email ID cfo.rswm@lnjbhilwara.com 9.Does the entity have a specified Committee of the Board/ Director responsible for decision making on sustainability related issues? (Yes / No). If yes, provide details. Yes, the Company has constituted the Risk Management Committee (RMC) of the board which oversees the sustainability related issues. RMC meets at least twice in a financial year to discuss and review business responsibility and sustainability related issues.

Risk Management Committee

Sr. No. NAME DESIGNATION DIN 1 Shri Riju Jhunjhunwala Chairman 00061060 2 Dr. Kamal Gupta Member 00038490 3 Shri Amar Nath Choudhary Member 00587814

10. Details of Review of NGRBCs by the Company:

Subjects for Review Indicate whether review was undertaken by Director / Committee of the Board/Any other Committee Frequency (Annually/ Half yearly/ Quarterly/ Any other – please specify) P P P P P P P P P P P P P P P P P P 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Performance against above policies and follow up action The Company conducts routine audits and assessments to ensure compliance with its policies and procedures across all units and offices. These evaluations are carried out internally. RSWM Ltd. conducts thorough quarterly reviews of its performance, progress and objectives.

Subjects for Review Indicate whether review was undertaken by Director / Committee of the Board/Any other Committee Frequency (Annually/ Half yearly/ Quarterly/ Any other – please specify) P 1 P 2 P 3 P 4 P 5 P 6 P 7 P 8 P 9 P 1 P 2 P 3 P 4 P 5 P 6 P 7 P 8 P 9 Compliance with statutory requirements of relevance to the principles and rectification of any non- compliances RSWML diligently ensures compliance with all statutory requirements and promptly addresses any identified non- compliance. To achieve this, the Company has implemented various controls and checks in its daily operations to prevent non-compliance issues from arising. Taken care on Day-to-Day basis. Also, an independent agency has been engaged to ensure compliances through compliance management system.

11. Has the entity carried out independent assessment/ evaluation of the working of its P 1 P 2 P 3 P 4 P 5 P 6 P 7 P 8 P 9 policies by an external agency? (Yes/No). If yes, provide name of the agency. RSWML is having mechanism of renewal of policies wherever required as per changing requirements of internal and external factors affecting the entity. Operation of policies has been regularly assessed through Internal audits.

12. If answer to question (1) above is "No" i.e., not all Principles are covered by a policy, reasons to be stated:

Questions P 1 P 2 P 3 P 4 P 5 P 6 P 7 P 8 P 9 The entity does not consider the principles material to its business (Yes/No) The entity is not at a stage where it is in a position to formulate and implement the policies on specified principles (Yes/No) The entity does not have the financial or/human and technical resources available for the task (Yes/No) It is planned to be done in the next financial year. (Yes/No) N/A Any other reason (please specify)

SECTION C: PRINCIPLE WISE PERFORMANCE DISCLOSURE

PRINCIPLE 1 Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with integrity and in a manner that is Ethical, Transparent and Accountable Essential Indicators- Importance to Investors:

Overview / Objective: It illuminates entity values & a commitment to high standards of ethical conduct. Demonstrating a "good faith effort" to prevent illegal acts may reduce the financial risks associated with government fines for ethical misconduct. This principle is aligned with SDG 16- Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

1. Percentage coverage by training and awareness programs on any of the principles during the year

Overview / Objective: This provides a glimpse into how our company integrates its policy with pledges for ethical business practices, which encompass a dedication to upholding human rights, across all facets of its operations. It also guarantees that all individuals within the Company are informed about these policies and uphold the principles of human rights.

Segment Total Number of training and awareness programs held Topics / principles covered under the training and its impact % of person in respective category covered by the awareness programs Board of 0 - 0 Directors Key Managerial 7 1. ESG Strategy & Implementation 100% Personnel 2. BRSR Compliance 3. Non-Financial Control Implementation Employees other 159 1. Learning for Leap >90% than BOD and KMPs 2. Training on Prevention, Prohibition &redressal against Sexual Harassment of Women 3. Mock drill 4. Training ISO45001:2018 5. Career Planning 6. Knowledge of Hazardous Waste (MSDS) 7. Stress Management and many more. Workers 797 1. Awareness about IMS (Systems & Hazards Identified) >80% 2. SA-8000:2014 & Risk Assessment S H.K./Kaizen EnMs- 50001:2018 3. Electrical Safety 4. Teamwork /Motivation Bad Habits (Anti-Tobacco) 5. Chemical Handling and many more.

2. Details of fines /penalties /punishment/ award/ compounding fees/ settlement amount paid in proceedings (by the entity or by directors / KMPs) with regulators/ law enforcement agencies/ judicial institutions, in the financial year, in the following format (Note: the entity shall make disclosures on the basis of materiality as specified in Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Obligations) Regulations, 2015 and as disclosed on the entitys website):

Overview / Objective: This gives insight into the ability of management to ensure that our company conforms to certain performance parameters and to enable stakeholders to evaluate the efficacy & scope of enterprise risk management.

Monetary NGRBC Principle Name of the regulatory/ enforcement agencies/ judicial institutions Amount (in INR) Brief of the Case Has an appeal been preferred? (Yes/No) Penalty / Fine - - - - - Settlement - - - - - Compounding Fee - - - - -

Non-Monetary NGRBC Principle Name of the regulatory/ enforcement agencies/ judicial institutions Brief of the case Has an appeal been preferred? (Yes/No) Imprisonment - - - - Punishment - - - -

3. Of the instances disclosed in Question 2 above, details of the Appeal/ Revision preferred in cases where monetary or non-monetary action has been appealed.

Overview / Objective: This gives insight into the ability of management to ensure that the organization conforms to certain performance parameters and to enable stakeholders to evaluate the efficacy & scope of enterprise risk management.

Case Details Name of the regulatory/ enforcement agencies/ judicial institutions - -

4. Does the entity have an anti-corruption or anti-bribery policy? If yes, provide details in brief and if available, provide a web-link to the policy.

Overview / Objective: It enables the stakeholders to know about the Companys compliance with the applicable laws relating to bribery and corruption & illuminates company values & a commitment towards high standards of ethical conduct.

RSWML is committed to providing regular training and awareness programs on anti-corruption and bribery to all employees, officers, contractors, agents and other representatives. RSWML is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct in all aspects of its operations. All employees, officers, directors, contractors, agents and other representatives are expected to comply with this Anti-Corruption Policy and take proactive measures to prevent corruption in all forms.

Being a responsible organization, RSWML has proactively taken measures in combating bribery and corruption. As an additional pillar to support the existing governance mechanism, it has consciously worked towards establishing a robust Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS).

Requirements and guidance to achieve these goals were already available in some form, albeit in different documents. Mainly our HR policy has detailed description over this to prevent or detect and correct such matters. The Company has also implemented a compliance management system developed through an independent agency to prevent non-compliance of policies in place and to prevent any unethical practices.

5. Number of Directors/KMPs/employees/workers against whom disciplinary action was taken by any law enforcement agency for the charges of bribery/ corruption:

Overview / Objective: It enables the stakeholders to know about the Companys compliance with the applicable laws relating to bribery & corruption & illuminates company values & a commitment towards high standards of ethical conduct.

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 (Current Financial Year) (Previous Financial Year) Directors - - KMPs - - Employees - - Workers - -

In addition to the Code of Conduct, RSWML has implemented internal checks and controls to monitor compliance and mitigate risks. These internal checks may include regular audits, reviews and assessments to ensure adherence to policies, procedures and applicable laws and regulations. RSWML also maintains channels for employees and stakeholders to report any suspected violations or concerns through whistleblowing mechanisms, which are treated with confidentiality and without fear of retaliation.

Companies robust code of conduct and internal check and controls help in avoiding any of such instances. Ethical business practices and high governance standards have been the bedrock of our business policies and practices. Efficient conduct of the business of the Company through complete transparency in discharging its corporate responsibilities and accurate accountability thereof has resulted in sustained business excellence and delivering value to all our stakeholders.

6. Details of complaints with regard to conflict of interest:

Overview / Objective: It allows stakeholders to assess the entitys adherence to relevant laws concerning bribery and corruption, shedding light on the entitys values and dedication to upholding elevated standards of ethical behaviour.

RSWML remains steadfast in cultivating a culture of transparency, fairness and ethical conduct. We urge all employees and stakeholders to report any potential conflicts of interest, thereby ensuring that our business operations uphold the utmost integrity and comply with all pertinent laws and regulations.

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 (Current Financial Year) (Previous Financial Year) Number Remarks Number Remarks Number of complaints related to issues of Interest of the Directors - - - - Number of complaints related to issues of Interest of the KMPs - - - -

7. Provide details of any corrective action taken or underway on issues related to fines/ penalties/ action taken by regulators/ law enforcement agencies/ judicial institutions, on cases of corruption and conflicts of interest.

Overview / Objective: It enables the stakeholders to know about the entitys compliance with the applicable laws relating to bribery & corruption & illuminates entity values & a commitment towards high standards of ethical conduct.

Not applicable, as the Company has not undergone any such instances.

8. Number of days of accounts payables ((Accounts payable *365) / Cost of goods/services procured) in the following format:

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 (Current Financial Year) (Previous Financial Year) Number of days of accounts payables 26 19

9. Open-ness of business- Provide details of concentration of purchases and sales with trading houses, dealers and related parties along-with loans and advances & investments, with related parties, in the following format:

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Parameter Metrics (Current Financial Year) (Previous Financial Year) Concentration of Purchases a. Purchases from trading houses as % of total purchases 42.13% 38.87% b. Number of trading houses where purchases are made from 1,467 1,483 c. Purchases from top 10 trading houses as % of total purchases from trading houses 21.45% 18.40% Concentration of Sales a. Sales to dealers / distributors as % of total sales 7.50% 3.97% b. Number of dealers / distributors to whom sales are made 109 73 c. Sales to top 10 dealers / distributors as % of total sales to dealers / distributors 44.85% 57.62% Share of RPTs in a. Purchases (Purchases with related parties / Total Purchases) 1.06% 1.28% b. Sales (Sales to related parties / Total Sales) 0.64% 1.32% c. Investments (Investments in related parties / Total Investments made) 4.47% - d. Loans & advances (Loans & advances given to related parties / Total loans & advances) - -

LEADERSHIP INDICATORS (GOOD GOVERNANCE)

1. Does the entity have processes in place to avoid/ manage conflict of interests involving members of the

Board? (Yes/No) If yes, provide details of the same.

Y es, RSWMLs Code of Conduct aims at maintaining highest standards of business conduct in line with the Ethics the Company, it provides guidance in difficult situations involving conflict of interest & moral dilemma and ensures compliance with all applicable laws. It extends to all directors and senior employees of the Company. They are mandated to read and understand this code and agree to abide by it.

The Directors and Senior Management uphold strict measures to prevent conflicts of interest with the Company. Should a conflict of interest arise, Senior Management personnel are required to disclose all relevant facts and circumstances to the Managing Director and obtain prior written approval. Similarly, should a conflict of interest arise for the Managing Director, full disclosure should be made to the Chairman of the Board. The Chairman and any Director facing similar circumstances should disclose fully to the Board. The Code of Conduct is accessible on the Companys website.

Weblink for companys code of conduct is: - https://www.rswm.in/investors/code-of-conduct/

PRINCIPLE 2 Businesses should provide goods and services in a manner that is sustainable and safe.

Overview / Objective: This encompasses an organizations backing of local suppliers or those owned by vulnerable groups, along with an examination of how the organizations procurement practices, such as lead times provided to suppliers or negotiated purchasing prices, can potentially generate negative impacts within the supply chain or the environment. This principle aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Goal 2: Zero Hunger, Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being, Goal 5: Gender Equality, Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, Goal 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, Goal 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Goal 10: Reduced Inequality, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, Goal 13: Climate Action, Goal 14: Life Below Water, Goal 15: Life on Land and Goal 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

ESSENTIAL INDICATORS – IMPORTANCE TO INVESTORS

1. Percentage of R&D and capital expenditure (capex) investments in specific technologies to improve the environmental and social impacts of product and processes to total R&D and capex investments made by the entity, respectively.

Overview / Objective: Measuring expenditure on R&D on specific technologies to improve the environmental and social impacts: Casts light on major technological shifts & technological advantages, which also demonstrates how the entity has been focusing on mitigating its adverse environmental & social impact.

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 (Current Financial Year) (Previous Financial Year) Details of Improvements in Environmental and social impacts R&D 1.05% 0.00% Testing of water and air emission Capex 3.29% 39.06% Expenses For ETP Handling, improvement of ground water level and energy conservation

Low carbon footprint, truly sustainable, green, internationally patented technology (USA, Europe & India) developed after years of R&D, tested to perfection in technical collaboration with IIT Delhi (Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi).

2. a. Does the entity have procedures in place for sustainable sourcing? (Yes/No)

Overview / Objective: By actively managing sustainable sourcing, companies act in their own interests, the interests of their stakeholders & the interests of society at large.

The Company does not have specific procedures in place for sustainable sourcing. However, company sources its raw materials from environment respecting vendors for its man-made and natural fiber requirements. Man-made fiber is sourced from reputed corporates that are environmentally conscious and compliant with global environment standards. For natural fiber, the Company sources its requirements from mandis at fair market prices. Furthermore, the Company assists cotton growers to enhance their farm output.

b. If yes, what percentage of inputs were sourced sustainably?

RSWML sources approximately 99.99% of its fiber (other than cotton) from vendors who are certified to be compliant with social, environmental standards such as SA 8000, ISO 14001 etc.

3. Describe the processes in place to safely reclaim your products for reusing, recycling and disposing at the end of life, for (a) Plastics (including packaging) (b) E-waste (c) Hazardous waste and (d) other waste.

Overview / Objective: Reclaiming involves the collection of products and their packaging materials at the end of their lifespan for reuse, recycling, or safe disposal. These items may be collected by the organization itself or by a third-party contractor.

For instance, in our textile production, typically disposable items are being repurposed. We are reusing fibers and transforming them into recycled denim fabrics.

With respect to other waste generated, RSWML is following the practice of selling all waste generated to renowned buyers of such waste and after complying with all regulations, the buyer will reuse the waste as per their individual requirement.

4. Whether Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is applicable to the entitys activities (Yes/ No). If yes, whether the waste collection plan is in line with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) plan submitted to Pollution Control Boards? If not, provide steps taken to address the same.

Overview / Objective: "Extended Producer Responsibility" means the responsibility of a producer for environmentally sound management of product until the end of its life. The Uniform Framework for Extended Producers Responsibility issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change places responsibility on producers, importers & brand owners to establish a system for collecting back the plastic waste generated due to their products & submit a plan for such collection with the relevant Pollution Control Board(s)

The Company sold all its E-waste to environmentally reputed vendors, to ensure safe disposal of E-waste generated. The Company is also having set norms related to E-waste and other hazardous waste to ensure that their disposal will result in environmental degradation. Extended Producer Responsibility is applicable to the company and application for EPR Authorization has been submitted on 12th October 2023. As on March 31, 2024, EPR authorization is still in process and targets has not been assigned to the company.

LEADERSHIP INDICATORS (GOOD GOVERNANCE)

1. Percentage of recycled or reused input material to total material used in production (for manufacturing industry) or providing services (for service industry).

Overview / Objective: This can predict the possible overloading on current waste management facility capacities & provide decision support for designing strategies to approach resource sustainability.

Recycled or re-used input material to total material Indicate input material FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Current Financial Year Previous Financial Year

Recycled Polyester Fiber (In Spinning) 31.42% 24.43% Plastic Pet Bottles (In Recycled fiber 100.00% 100.00% manufacturing)

PRINCIPLE 3 Businesses should respect and promote the well-being of all employees, including those in their value chains.

ESSENTIAL INDICATORS – IMPORTANCE TO INVESTORS

Objective - This Principle encompasses all policies & practices of an organization relating to the well-being of all employees or its value chain partners, without discrimination & in an inclusive manner. The principle recognizes that an employees well-being includes his/her familys well-being & a positive work environment. This principle is aligned with SDG GOAL 1: No Poverty, GOAL 2: Zero Hunger, GOAL 3: Good Health and Well-being, GOAL 4: Quality Education, GOAL 5: Gender Equality, GOAL 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, GOAL 10: Reduced Inequality, GOAL 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities and GOAL 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

1. (a). Details of measures for the well-being of employees:

Overview / Objective: This disclosure provides an understanding of the organizations commitment to its employees and workers by outlining the types and extent of benefits it provides. The quality of these benefits significantly impacts the organizations attrition rate. Policies such as gender-neutral maternity and paternity leave contribute to the recruitment and retention of qualified employees. Providing health and accidental insurance, as well as daycare facilities, promotes and ensures the mental well-being of employees and their families.

% of employees covered by Category Total Health Insurance Accident Insurance Maternity Benefits Paternity Benefits Day Care Facilities (A) Number (B) % (B/A) Number (C) % (C/A) Number (D) % (D/A) Number (E) % (E/A) Number (F) % (F/A) Permanent Employees Male 1,613 1,613 100 1,613 100 0 0.00 0 0.00 1,613 100 Female 81 81 100 81 100 81 100 0 0.00 81 100 Total 1,694 1,694 100 1,694 100 81 100 0 0.00 1,694 100 Other than Permanent Employees Male 12 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 Female 1 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 Total 13 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00

The well-being of employees is a top priority for RSWML and we have implemented several measures to support and promote the physical, mental and emotional well-being of our employees.

(b). Details of measures for the well-being of workers:

% of workers covered by Category Total Health Insurance Accident Insurance Maternity Benefits Paternity Benefits Day Care Facilities (A) Number (B) % (B/A) Number (C) % (C/A) Number (D) % (D/A) Number (E) % (E/A) Number (F) % (F/A) Permanent Workers Male 13,979 13,979 100 13,979 100 0 0.00 0 0.00 13,979 100 Female 2,949 2,949 100 2,949 100 2,949 100 0 0.00 2,949 100 Total 16,928 16,928 100 16,928 100 2,949 100 0 0.00 16,928 100 Other than Permanent Workers Male 1,305 818 62.68 1,287 98.62 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 Female 238 142 59.66 236 99.15 238 100 0 0.00 0 0.00 Total 1,543 960 62.21 1,523 98.70 238 100 0 0.00 0 0.00

The Company is committed to ensure the well-being of its workers through comprehensive measures that promote a safe, healthy and supportive work environment, while providing opportunities for growth.

(C) Spending on measures towards well-being of employees and workers (including permanent and other than permanent) in the following format

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Current Financial Year Previous Financial Year Cost incurred on wellbeing measures as a % of total revenue of the 0.16 0.14 Company*

*The percentage mentioned above has been calculated from calculations that specifically encompass expenditures on Insurance Policies and Premium Paid. Salary expenses have been excluded from these calculations.

2. Details of retirement benefits, for Current Financial Year and Previous Financial Year:

Overview / Objective: In the interest of employees to provide security. Offering retirement benefits is a way to promote/ ensure the mental well-being of the employee & their families as well as the organizations willingness to have a long-term association with its employees & workers.

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Current Financial Year Previous Financial Year Benefits No. of employees covered as a % of total employees No. of workers covered as a % of total workers Deducted and deposited with the authority (Y/N/N.A.) No. of employees covered as a % of total employees No. of workers covered as a % of total workers Deducted and deposited with the authority (Y/N/N.A.) PF 97.87 97.67 Yes 97.50 86.48 Yes Gratuity 75.91 76.48 N/A 80.35 73.85 N/A ESI 8.32 93.94 Yes 9.72 82.82 Yes

3. Accessibility of workplaces

Are the premises / offices of the entity accessible to differently abled employees and workers, as per the requirements of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016? If not, whether any steps are being taken by the entity in this regard.

Overview / Objective: Accessibility encompasses both physical and digital aspects. Physical accessibility involves features like wheelchair ramps, braille signage and accessible restrooms, while digital accessibility ensures that information and communication technology is usable by all and compatible with assistive devices. This disclosure on accessibility for differently abled individuals offers valuable insights into the organizations human capital strategy and the level of inclusivity provided by management for certain protected employment classes.

RSWML considers its team a most valuable asset. The Company has a culture of empowerment which values and respects individual potential and helps each one in achieving it to the fullest. The individual is made to feel like he owns the job and not just perform it. Also, the Company strive hard to improve the quality of work-life for total job satisfaction and social harmony of its people.

We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and accessible workplace environment for all employees, including those with diverse abilities. To support this commitment, our premises are equipped with elevators and ramps to accommodate wheelchair users and we provide accessible restrooms at our plants.

We endeavor to design and maintain our workplaces to provide equal opportunities and eliminate barriers for differently abled employees and workers.

4. Does the entity have an equal opportunity policy as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016? If so, provide a web-link to the policy.

Overview / Objective: Freedom from discrimination is a human right & a fundamental right at work. Discrimination can impose unequal burdens on individuals or deny fair opportunities on individual merit basis.

RSWML provides equal opportunity to all people. The Company is dedicated to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace and has implemented an equal opportunity policy in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. This policy ensures that all employees, including those with disabilities, are treated with dignity, respect and fairness and are provided with equal access to opportunities for employment, promotion, training and career advancement.

5. Return to work and Retention rates of permanent employees and workers that took parental leave.

Overview / Objective: This disclosure gives an overview of whether the entity believes inequitable gender choice for maternity & paternity leave & also an insight into the work pressure & working system of the entity. Parental leave refers to maternity & paternity leave.

Permanent employees Permanent Workers Gender Return to work rate Retention Rate Return to work rate Retention Rate Male - - - - Female - - - - Total - - - -

6. Is there a mechanism available to receive and redress grievances for the following categories of and workers? If yes, give details of the mechanism in brief.

Overview / Objective: This section provides insight into the availability of channels for employees to address grievances and how the organization resolves them. It ensures that the organization can address and collaborate in remedying any negative impacts it has caused or contributed to.

Yes/No (If yes, then give details of the mechanism in brief) Permanent Workers Yes Other than Permanent Workers Yes Permanent Employees Yes Other than Permanent Employees Yes

RSWML is committed to protecting the interests of its employees and workers. The management safeguards the interests of the employees and ensures that the grievances of the employees are attended promptly and effectively within a time frame defined in the policy.

Grievance redressal at RSWML follows a three-tier mechanism. The following contact points are at the disposal of employees for reporting their concerns:

? Immediate or Next Supervisor/HOD

? Plant HR Head/Plant Head

? Function Head/Business Head

If the employee is not comfortable resolving the issue with the above three-tier, can directly report his/her concerns to CHRO. Note: Any grievance raised beyond HOD, should be intimated to CHRO.

At all units and offices of RSWML, senior level management regularly interacts with workers and staff members, in case of any issue they can freely report the same to the senior management and get it resolved on real time basis.

7. Membership of employees and worker in association(s) or Unions recognized by the listed entity:

Overview / Objective: This provides an understanding of whether the entity respects employees freedom of association and collective bargaining. Data from both the previous and current year enhances comparability and transparency.

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Current Financial Year Previous Financial Year Category Total employees/ workers in respective category (A) No. of employees/ workers in respective category, who are part of association(s) or union. (B) % (B/A) Total employees/ Workers in respective category (C) No. of employees /Workers in respective category, who are part of association(s) or Union (D) % (D/C) Total Permanent 1,694 0 0 1,599 0 0 Employees Male 1,613 0 0 1,533 0 0 Female 81 0 0 66 0 0 Total Permanent 16,928 15,096 89.17 14,673 13,126 89.45 Workers Male 13,979 12,231 87.50 12,544 11,014 87.80 Female 2,949 2,865 97.15 2,129 2,112 99.20

8. Details of training given to employees and workers:

Overview / Objective: This disclosure provides insight into the scale of an organizations investment in training & the degree to which the investment is made across the entire employee base. Also, to review the current status of the strategies, processes, & activities used by an organization to control risks to health & safety. Training on health & safety can include general training on health & safety as well as training on specific work-related hazards, hazardous activities, or hazardous situations. It can also include training on mental health. Training programs on skill upgradation can include both internal training courses & funding support for external training or education.

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Current Financial Year Previous Financial Year Category Total On Health and Safety On Skill Upgradation Total On Health and Safety On Skill Upgradation (A) No. (B) % (B/A) No. (C) % (C/A) (D) No. (E) % (E/D) No. (F) % (F/D) Employees Male 1,625 983 60.49 848 52.18 1,543 1,239 80.30 979 63.47 Female 82 42 51.22 47 57.31 67 36 53.73 22 33.33 Total 1,707 1,025 60.05 895 52.43 1,610 1,275 79.19 1,001 62.17 Workers Male 15,284 6,895 45.11 6,751 44.17 13,664 9,181 67.19 9,215 67.44 Female 3,187 1,679 52.68 1,583 49.67 2,338 1,301 55.65 642 27.46 Total 18,471 8,574 46.41 8,334 45.11 16,002 10,482 65.50 9,857 61.60

9. Details of performance and career development reviews of employees and worker:

Overview / Objective: Frequent performance and career development assessments can boost employee satisfaction, leading to enhanced organizational performance. These assessments involve evaluating employees based on criteria familiar to both the employee and their supervisor. This transparency indicates the frequency with which an organization evaluates employee performance. The employee is fully aware of and participates in this review process.

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Current Financial Year Previous Financial Year Category Total (A) No. (B) % (B /A) Total(C) No.(D) % (D/C) Employees Male 1,625 1,128 69.42 1,543 818 53.00 Female 82 44 53.66 67 36 53.73 Total 1,707 1,172 68.66 1,610 854 53.04 Workers Male 15,284 3,453 22.59 13,664 2,184 15.98 Female 3,187 678 21.27 2,338 329 14.07 Total 18,471 4,131 22.36 16,002 2,513 15.70

10. Health and safety management system:

Overview / Objective: It gives insights into how the quality of occupational health services is ensured, whether the services are provided by competent individuals with recognized qualifications & accreditations, & whether it complies with legal requirements &/or recognized standards/guidelines. It enables an organization to identify deficiencies in its overall management of occupational health & safety; address resources, policy, & operational controls; & ensure continual improvement.

a. Whether an occupational health and safety management system has been implemented by the

(Yes/ No). If yes, the coverage of such a system?

RSWML has implemented an occupational health and safety management system to consistently identify and manage its health and safety risks, minimize incidents, ensure compliance with health and safety regulations and continuously enhance its performance. This system encompasses safe risk procedures and written instructions, health and safety training protocols, hazard identification and risk management, premises and equipment inspections, incident investigations, program administration, occupational health and safety initiatives and a health and safety committee led by a Safety Officer and Senior Plant Representatives.

b. What are the processes used to identify work-related hazards and assess risks on a routine and non-routine basis by the entity?

A t all units of RSWML, the Company has constituted a separate department named the safety department. The safety department is headed by a Safety officer (HOD) and the safety officer is entrusted with the task of prevention or detection and correction of any work-related hazard. The Safety department regularly conducts training on safety related issues for workers, Workers are instructed to report immediately to the safety officer in case any safety related issue is noticed. Safety officers also visit the plant at regular intervals for identification of any work-related hazard if any. The Company celebrates the 4th of March as safety day and gives a token of appreciation to all those workers who reported any safety related incident to the safety officer and helped in saving any major loss on account of that issue.

c. Whether you have processes for workers to report the work-related hazards and to remove themselves from such risks. (Y/N)

Y es, please refer to the above explanation.

d. Do the employees/ worker of the entity have access to non-occupational medical and healthcare services?

(Yes/No)

Recognizing human resources as its most valuable asset, the Company prioritizes safeguarding their interests and rights while striving to offer optimal working conditions for employees and workers. Consequently, RSWML extends non-occupational medical healthcare services to its staff.

11. Details of safety related incidents, in the following format:

Overview / Objective: It quantifies the degree of harm experienced by employees and workers, allowing the organization to identify and address deficiencies in its Occupational Health and Safety (OHAS) Management. Lost time serves as a gauge of productivity loss due to work-related injuries or illnesses within an organization. These injuries and illnesses stem from workplace hazards and are directly linked to the performance of job-related duties.

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Safety Incident / Number Category Current Financial Year Previous Financial Year Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) (per one million-person hours worked) Employees 0.03 - Workers 0.03 0.06 Total recordable work-related injuries Employees - - Workers 19 16 No. of Fatalities Employees - - Workers - 1 High consequence work-related injury or Employees - - ill-health (excluding fatalities) Workers - -

12. Describe the measures taken by the entity to ensure a safe and healthy workplace.

Overview / Objective: This disclosure gives an overview of the efforts taken by an entity to protect its workers & employees & shows the commitment of an entity towards the protection & well-being of its employees.

RSWML strives to cultivate a culture of safety and wellness in the workplace through a range of programs and practices implemented across all its locations. The primary objective of these safety and health initiatives is to mitigate workplace injuries, illnesses, fatalities, as well as alleviate suffering and financial burdens. The Companys safety and health programs aim to:

? Prevent workplace injuries and illnesses.

? Improve compliance with laws and regulations,

? Reduce costs, including significant reductions in workers compensation premiums,

? Engage workers more efficiently,

? Enhance their social responsibility goals.

? Increase productivity and enhance overall business operations.

Company strives to achieve the objective of safe and healthy workplace:

? Educate all employees, workers and contractors by conducting seminars, workshops, training and discussion forums.

? Designing plants with proper and adequate safeguards for ensuring process safety.

? Following effective use of safe working procedures and practices for operation, maintenance, inspection and emergency situations.

? Reviewing and updating the system and procedure regularly.

? Conducting all work in a safe manner and to ensure integrity of all the assets, by providing personal protective equipment, tools and tackles.

? Auditing periodically internal and external work procedure and practices.

? Investigating all incidents relating to Health and safety, including minor ones and near misses, followed implementation of corrective measures.

? Communicating learning from investigation of incidents, internal and external, to all employees and taking steps to prevent such occurrence in its works.

? Identifying and evaluating health risks related to operations and carrying out pre-employment and periodic medical check-up of its employees.

13. Number of Complaints on the following made by employees and workers:

Overview / Objective: Gives insights into the attentiveness of the entity toward the working environment, how effective their grievance redressal system is, data from both the year improves comparability & transparency.

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Current Financial Year Previous Financial Year Filed during the year Pending resolution at the end of year Remarks Filed during the year Pending resolution at the end of year Remarks Working Conditions 5 - - 7 2 - Health & Safety 12 - - 31 12 -

14. Assessments for the year:

Overview / Objective: This indicates the relative trustworthiness of the sustainability data published by the entity through various reporting channels.

% of your plants and offices that were assessed (By entity or statutory authorities or third parties) Health and Safety Practices 100% Working Condition 100%

RSWML is dedicated to implementing health and safety measures and offering optimal working environments for its employees. To uphold this commitment, the Company has established a distinct department known as the "Safety

Department" at each of its manufacturing facilities. The safety officer within this department is entrusted with ensuring the provision of these optimal conditions. Moreover, all RSWML manufacturing facilities undergo evaluation by an external agency through a specialized audit program called the Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) audit. This audit ensures adherence to the highest standards of health and safety, as well as favorable working conditions.

15. Provide details of any corrective action taken or underway to address safety-related incidents (if any) and on significant risks / concerns arising from assessments of health & safety practices and working conditions.

Overview / Objective: This disclosure gives an overview of the efforts taken by an entity to protect its workers & employees from health & safety related risks & shows the commitment of an entity towards the protection & well-being of its employees.

Due to robust safety control system at its plants, the Company has not identified any major safety related incident throughout the year, however in case any issue is identified, the Company deals with such issue in a set manner examined in earlier questions.

LEADERSHIP INDICATORS (GOOD GOVERNANCE)

1. Does the entity extend any life insurance or any compensatory package in the event of death of (A) Employees (Y/N) (B) Workers (Y/N).

Overview / Objective: Gives an overview of whether the entity is concerned about protecting the employees / workmen & their dependents in case they meet any accident or injury while working in the organization.

Yes, Companys Mediclaim and accidental policies extends to the event of death of employees and Workers. In case of Death of employees or workers of the Company, a defined amount is paid to their family members.

2. Provide the measures undertaken by the entity to ensure that statutory dues have been deducted and deposited by the value chain partners.

Overview / Objective: It gives insights into whether or not the entitys value chain partners comply with the statutes & legal requirements.

We aim to ensure that all statutory dues are appropriately deducted and deposited by our value chain partners, by maintaining high standards of compliance across our operations.

3. Provide the number of employees / workers having suffered high consequence work- related injury / ill-health / fatalities (as reported

Overview / Objective: It gives insights into whether the entitys value chain partners comply with the statutes & legal requirements.

Total no. of affected employees/ workers No. of employees/workers that are rehabilitated and placed in suitable employment or whose family members have been placed in suitable employment FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 (Current Financial Year) (Previous Financial Year) (Current Financial Year) (Previous Financial Year) Employees - - - - Workers 16 28 - -

PRINCIPLE 4: Businesses should respect the interests of and be responsive to all their stakeholders. ESSENTIAL INDICATORS – IMPORTANCE TO INVESTORS

Overview / Objective: This document offers insights into the strategies employed by an organization to interact with its diverse stakeholders, aiming to showcase the effectiveness of these engagements. By engaging with stakeholders, the organization can identify and address both positive and negative impacts it may have. This principle aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Goal 1: No Poverty, Goal 5: Gender Equality, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities and Goal 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

1. Describe the processes for identifying key stakeholder groups of the entity.

Overview / Objective: Gives insight into the organizations approach to identifying & engaging with various stakeholders.

The Company believes that stakeholder engagement is the greatest source of input for its development activities and it also broadens the horizon for improving the Companys sustainability performance. The mapping of internal and external stakeholders is an outcome of the analysis of issues that have the potential to impact on the Companys activities as well as that are of critical importance to the Companys stakeholders.

RSWML interacts with stakeholders frequently through various modes and ensures prompt actions to meet stakeholder expectations.

The Companys distinguished position in the Indian textile industry can be attributed, in part, to its collaborative stance with diverse internal and external stakeholder groups.

RSWML discerns its primary stakeholder groups by evaluating their influence on the entitys operations, analyzing their requirements in alignment with the Companys business objectives and subsequently prioritizing the list. Identifying six key stakeholder groups, RSWML regards each group as significant stakeholders, directly or indirectly impacted by the Company and holds the responsibility of safeguarding their interests.

2. List stakeholder groups identified as key for your entity and the frequency of engagement stakeholder group.

Overview / Objective: Gives insight into how it provides stakeholders with information that is understandable & accessible through appropriate communication.

Stakeholders Group Whether identified as Vulnerable & Marginalized Group (Yes/ No) Channels of Communication (Email, SMS, Newspaper, Pamphlets, Advertisement, Community Meetings, Notice Board website), Others Frequency of engagement (Annually/ Half Yearly/ Quarterly/ Others-Please Specify) Purpose and scope of engagement including key topics and concerns raised during such engagement Investors No Meetings, conferences and other correspondence. Annually Demonstration of LNJ Bhilwara Groups ethical and governance practices, transparent and adequate disclosure, business and profitability performance and prospects and capital appreciation Employees No Personal/group interactions, mails and trainings. Periodically/ throughout the year Productivity, training, learning and development, career growth, work environment and culture Suppliers/ Partners No Meetings and annual report. Annually Discussion on business issues and requirements, quality improvements, business plans and information on applicable statutory requirements and safety standards Customers / Dealers No Meeting, Survey and Web portal Quarterly Timely redressal of issues, understand aspirations and evolving trends, market knowledge and technology exchange, servicing solutions also include virtual meet with customers by senior management including JMD. Community No CSR initiatives Whenever required CSR initiatives and Affirmative Action (AA) initiatives addressing priority areas of improving lives and livelihood. Government / Regulators No Industry representations, meetings and filings Whenever required Compliance, Ethics, Corporate governance, corporate citizenship

PRINCIPLE 5 - Businesses should respect and promote human rights. ESSENTIAL INDICATORS – IMPORTANCE TO INVESTORS

Overview / Objective: This principle is designed to assist organizations in showcasing their commitment to integrating human rights values and principles into fundamental processes and decision-making. It aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Goal 1: No Poverty, Goal 4: Quality Education, Goal 5: Gender Equality, Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, Goal 10: Reduced Inequality and Goal 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

1. Employees and workers who have been provided training on human rights issues and policy(ies) of the entity, in the following format:

Overview / Objective: This disclosure indicates the proportion of the employees & workers that can reasonably be assumed to have been sensitized to the importance of human rights. Also, it gives an insight into an entitys policy commitments for responsible business conduct, including the commitment to respect human rights.

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Current Financial Year Previous Financial Year Category Total (A) No. (B) % (B /A) Total (C) No. (D) % (D/C) Employees Permanent 1,694 0 0 1,599 0 0 Other than permanent 13 0 0 11 0 0 Total Employees 1,707 0 0 1,610 0 0 Workers Permanent 16,928 0 0 14,673 0 0 Other than permanent 1,543 0 0 1,329 0 0 Total Workers 18,471 0 0 16,002 0 0

RSWML is dedicated to safeguarding the rights of its employees and workers. Our comprehensive HR manual encompasses all pertinent policies aimed at preventing human rights violations and these policies apply to all employees and workers within the Company. While we have not conducted any formal training programs specifically focused on human rights issues for our employees and workers, we consistently encourage them to report any grievances they may have.

2. Details of minimum wages paid to employees and workers, in the following format:

Overview / Objective: Measuring wages & salaries contributes in the standardization of an equitable wage & compensation structure, as well as an understanding of pay disparities across different sections of employees.

FY 23-24 FY 22-23 Current Financial Year Previous Financial Year Category Total Equal to Minimum Wage More than minimum Wage Total Equal to Minimum wages More than minimum wages (A) No. (B) % (B/A) No. (C) % (C/A) (D) No. (E) % (E/D) No. (F) % (F/D) Employees Permanent Male 1,613 0 - 1,613 100.00 1,533 0 - 1,533 100.00 Female 81 0 - 81 100.00 66 0 - 66 100.00 Other than permanent Male 12 0 - 12 100.00 10 0 - 10 100.00 Female 1 0 - 1 100.00 1 0 - 1 100.00 Workers Permanent Male 13,979 875 6.26 13,104 93.74 12,544 1,059 8.44 11,485 91.56 Female 2,949 767 26.01 2,182 73.99 2,129 182 8.55 1,947 91.45 Other than permanent Male 1,305 348 26.67 957 73.33 1,120 111 9.91 1,009 90.09 Female 238 107 44.96 131 55.04 209 8 3.83 201 96.17

3. (A) Details of remuneration/salary/wages, in the following format:

Overview / Objective: Maintains transparency between the entity & its stakeholders on Senior Management pay policies & gives insights into whether or not Remuneration policies further support the organizations strategy & contribution to sustainable development & align with stakeholders interests.

Male Female Number Median remuneration Salary/Wages of respective category Number Median remuneration / Salary/Wages of respective category Board of Directors 9 15,00,000 1 12,75,000 (BOD) Key Managerial 2 72,43,528 0 - Personnel Employees other than 1,625 4,85,376 82 3,91,980 BOD and KMP Workers 15,284 1,82,638 3,187 1,83,038

Details of Median remuneration/Salary/Wages of the respective category shown above are annual.

(B) Gross wages paid to females as % of total wages paid by the entity, in the following format:

FY 2023-24 Current Financial Year FY 2022-23 Previous Financial Year Gross wages paid to females as % of total wages 16% 12%

4. Do you have a focal point (Individual/ Committee) responsible for addressing human rights impacts or issues caused or contributed to by the business? (Yes/No)

Overview / Objective: Indicates the seriousness with which human rights issues are looked at & investigated.

Yes, at RSWML, complaints are promptly addressed and thoroughly investigated by the Internal Complaints Committee

(ICC). Any individual who feels aggrieved may submit a written complaint to the Internal Committee. Additionally, RSWML has established a Human Resources department at every unit and office, with the department head responsible for addressing any human rights issues identified at their respective locations. The Head of HR department actively engages with employees and workers, encouraging them to report any such issues. Moreover, the Head of HR department conducts various informal training sessions on human rights.

5. Describe the internal mechanisms in place to redress grievances related to human rights issues.

Overview / Objective: It enables stakeholders to know how they can raise concerns about, & seek remedy for, the organizations potential & actual negative impacts on them, also it shows an organizations commitment to remediate its negative impacts.

The Company, via its grievance resolution mechanism, guarantees a healthy and safe workplace environment. Complaints at RSWML are promptly handled and investigated by the "Internal Complaints Committee" (ICC). Any individual with grievances may formally submit a complaint in writing to the Internal Committee. Additionally, the Labour Welfare Officer ensures the provision of essential amenities essential for a conducive work environment at all manufacturing locations, accessible to all workers.

Grievance redressal at RSWML follows a three–tier mechanism. The following contact points are at the disposal of employees for reporting their concerns:

1. Immediate or Next Supervisor/HOD

2. Plant HR Head/Plant Head

3. Functional Head/Business Head

If the employee is not comfortable resolving the issue with the above three-tier, can directly report his/her concerns to CHRO. Note: Any grievance raised beyond HOD, should be intimated to CHRO.

Moreover, the plants senior officials frequently engage with employees and workers to address their concerns, aiming to uphold a harmonious work environment. RSWML has been OHSAS 18001 certified by BSI since 2013. Throughout the year, no complaints regarding human rights violations were reported.

6. Number of Complaints on the following made by employees and workers:

Overview / Objective: It indicates the workplace culture of the entity. ‘Discrimination refers to unjust or prejudicial treatment of people, especially on the grounds of, but not limited to, caste, creed, sex, race, ethnicity, age, color, religion, disability, socio-economic status or sexual orientation.

Forced Labour or Involuntary Labour encompasses work or service extracted under the threat of penalty. This includes practices like bonded labour and modern slavery, as well as situations where workers are paid less than the government-mandated minimum wage.

Sexual Harassment denotes unwelcome actions or behaviors, whether direct or indirect, such as physical contact, advances, requests for sexual favors, sexually suggestive remarks, displaying pornography, or any other unwelcome verbal or non-verbal conduct of a sexual nature.

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 (Current Financial Year) (Previous Financial Year) Filed during the year Pending resolution at the end of year Remarks Filed during the year Pending resolution at the end of year Remarks Sexual - - - - - - Harassment Discrimination at workplaces - - - - - - Child Labour - - - - - - Forced Labour/ Involuntary - - - - - - Labour Wages Other human rights related issues - - - - - -

Employees are encouraged to resolve the grievance in the workplace at the earliest possible opportunity and usually with the least possible formality. In case of an unsatisfactory outcome, we encourage our employees to take the matter to higher authorities of the Company as per grievance redressal mechanism of RSWML. Due to the Companys friendly attitude and robust governance system the Company has not identified any complaints from its employees and workers during the financial year.

7. Complaints filed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and

Redressal) Act, 2013, in the following format:

FY 2023-24 Current Financial Year FY 2022-23 Previous Financial Year Total Complaints reported under Sexual Harassment on of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH) - - Complaints on POSH as a % of female employees / workers Complaints on POSH upheld - - - -

8. Mechanisms to prevent adverse consequences to the complainant in discrimination and harassment cases.

Overview / Objective: It indicates the workplace culture of the entity & highlights the mechanisms in place to safeguard the complainants from further harassment.

Upon the request of the complainant, the senior management at RSWMLs respective units and offices may implement interim measures until a final judgment on the identified issue is reached. These measures may include transferring the aggrieved party or the respondent to a different workplace, granting leave to the aggrieved person, or restraining the respondent from reporting on the work performance of the aggrieved or writing confidential reports, with such duties potentially assigned to other employees.

9. Do human rights requirements form part of your business agreements and contracts? (Yes/No)

Overview / Objective: Shows the commitment of an entity to protect the human rights of its stakeholders.

Y es, all business agreements and contracts specifically mention that the entity is required to follow all required applicable statutory norms. The Company is committed to following human rights requirements, as non-compliance of such requirements is against the Companys ethics and policies.

10. Assessments for the year:

Overview / Objective: Provides insight into the entitys commitment to protect the well-being & human rights of its employees.

% of your plants and offices that were assessed (by entity or statutory authorities or third parties) Child Labour 100% Forced/ involuntary labour 100% Sexual Harassment 100% Discrimination at workplace 100% Wages 100%

11. Provide details of any corrective actions taken or underway to address significant risks / concerns arising from the assessments at Question 9 above.

Overview / Objective: Provides insight into the entitys commitment to protect the well-being & rights of its employees. Not applicable, as no such incidents has been identified during the financial year.

PRINCIPLE 6: Businesses should respect and make efforts to protect and restore the environment.

Overview / Objective: This Principle underscores the significance of environmental stewardship in fostering long-term economic prosperity and societal well-being. It highlights the interconnectedness of environmental issues at local, regional and global levels, emphasizing the imperative for businesses to address pollution, biodiversity conservation, sustainable natural resource management and climate change (mitigation, adaptation and resilience) in a fair, comprehensive and systematic manner.

Moreover, the principle urges businesses to assess the environmental impacts of their products and operations and to take measures to reduce and mitigate those impacts where avoidance is not feasible. It promotes the adoption of environmental practices and methods that minimize or eliminate the negative effects on their operations and supply chains.

This principle aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Goal 2: Zero Hunger, Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being, Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, Goal 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, Goal 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Goal 10: Reduced Inequality, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, Goal 13: Climate Action, Goal 14: Life Below Water and Goal 15: Life on Land.

ESSENTIAL INDICATORS – IMPORTANCE TO INVESTORS

1. Details of total energy consumption (in Joules or multiples) and energy intensity, in the following format:

Overview / Objective: Energy cost, source, availability, & resilience directly impact entitys ability to operate. Knowing such details aids transparency & pushes efficiency over time.

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 (Current Financial (Previous Financial Parameter Year) Year) From renewable sources In TJ In TJ Total electricity consumption (A) 290.95 454.18 Total fuel consumption (B) 417.69 0 Energy Consumption through other sources (C) 0 0 Total Energy Consumed from renewable sources (A+B+C) 708.64 454.18 From non-renewable sources Total electricity consumption (D) 1,609.17 1271.47 Total fuel consumption (E) 246.71 19,482.49 MT Energy Consumption through other sources (F) - 39.20 Total energy consumed from non-renewable sources(D+E+F) 1,855.88 1310.67+19482.49 MT Energy intensity per rupee of turnover (Total energy consumed / 0.0000000632 0.0000000466 Revenue from operations) Energy intensity per rupee of turnover adjusted for Purchasing 0.00000000282 0.0000000020 Power Parity (PPP) (Total energy consumed / Revenue from operations adjusted for PPP) Energy intensity in terms of physical output - - Energy intensity (optional) – the relevant metric may be selected by the entity - -

Note: As per the IMFs purchasing power parity (PPP) conversion rate for India per international dollar is 22.4, we have applied this exchange rate to compute the adjusted turnover.

Note: Indicate if any independent assessment/ evaluation/assurance has been carried out by an external agency? (Y/N) If yes, name of the external agency.

No independent assessment/ evaluation/assurance has been carried out by an external agency; the Company is involved in regular evaluation exercises performed through its internal technical team to ensure efficient consumption of energy.

2. Does the entity have any sites / facilities identified as designated consumers (DCs) under the

Achieve and Trade (PAT) Scheme of the Government of India? (Y/N) If yes, disclose whether targets set under the PAT scheme have been achieved. In case targets have not been achieved, provide the remedial action taken, if any.

Overview/ Objective: Perform Achieve & Trade (PAT) scheme has been launched by Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMEEE). Under the Scheme, certain sites / facilities are identified as designated consumers & targets are set for such entities in relation to energy consumption.

RSWML is committed to conducting its operations in a sustainable and environment friendly manner, we ensure safe disposal of all types of waste that we generate and also contribute towards betterment of environment through recycling the waste of others. However, PAT scheme of Government of India is not applicable to the Company.

3. Provide details of the following disclosures related to water, in the following format:

Overview / Objective: Gives insights into the negative effects of an organizations activities on the environment i.e water. Also confirms whether the reporting organization has identified significant water-related impacts in the value chain, which includes activities carried out by the organization & by entities upstream & downstream from the organization.

Total water consumption refers to the amount of water utilized by an organization, which becomes unavailable for use by the ecosystem or local community. This includes water that has been withdrawn and integrated into products, as well as water that has evaporated or become polluted to the extent that it is unusable by other users, thus not returning to surface water, groundwater, seawater, or another party. Additionally, it encompasses water stored during the reporting period for future use or discharge in subsequent reporting periods.

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Parameter (Current Financial (Previous Financial Year) Year) Water withdrawal by source (in kiloliters) i. Surface Water 7,29,932 6,94,725 ii. Ground Water 8,40,234 6,48,905.18 iii. Third Party water 47,575 7,645 iv. Seawater/ desalinated water 0 0 v. Others (Condensate Water) 35,900 0 Total Volume of water withdrawal (in kiloliters) 16,53,641 13,51,275.18 (i+ii+iii+iv+v) Total Volume of water Consumption (in kiloliters) 16,53,641 13,51,275.18 Water intensity per rupee of turnover 0.0000408 0.000036 (Water consumed/ Turnover) Water intensity per rupee of turnover adjusted for Purchasing 0.00000181 0.00000154 Power Parity (PPP) (Total water consumption / Revenue from operations adjusted for PPP) Water intensity in terms of physical output - - Water Intensity (Optional) - the relevant metric may be selected by the entity - -

Note: As per the IMFs purchasing power parity (PPP) conversion rate for India per international dollar is 22.4, we have applied this exchange rate to compute the adjusted turnover.

Note: Indicate if any independent assessment/ evaluation/assurance has been carried out by an external agency? (Y/N) If yes, name of the external agency.

No independent assessment/ evaluation/assurance has been carried out by an external agency however the Company is committed to conducting its operations as per government prescribed norms and standards.

4. Provide the following details related to water discharged:

RSWM Ltd. is committed to sustainable environmental practices, particularly regarding wastewater management. The company does not discharge its wastewater into the environment. Instead, it treats all wastewater through a combination of Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP), Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) and Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants. This rigorous treatment process ensures that the wastewater is purified to a high standard, making it suitable for reuse.

The treated wastewater is utilized for watering plants within the company premises, contributing to water conservation efforts. RSWM Ltd. takes pride in its approach to wastewater management, ensuring that 100% of the treated wastewater is consumed beneficially, thus minimizing environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices.

FY 2023-24 (Current FY 2022-23 (Previous Parameter Financial Year) Financial Year) Water discharge by destination and level of treatment (in kiloliters) (i) To Surface water - - - No treatment - With treatment – please specify level of treatment (ii) To Groundwater - - - No treatment - With treatment – please specify level of treatment (iii) To Seawater - - - No treatment - With treatment – please specify level of Treatment (iv) Sent to third-parties - - - No treatment - With treatment – please specify level of treatment (v) Others - - - No treatment - With treatment – please specify level of treatment Total water discharged (in kilo liters) - -

During the Year we have used 23,36,792 Kilo liters of recycled water.

5. Has the entity implemented a mechanism for Zero Liquid Discharge? If yes, provide details of its and implementation.

Overview / Objective: A zero liquid discharge system involves using advanced waste-water treatment technologies to recycle, recover & then re-use the treated wastewater; towards ensuring that there is no discharge of waste-water to environment. This question reveals efforts taken by entity to eliminate liquid discharge & promote recycling & reuse of water.

RSWML produces fabrics dyed using advanced techniques that minimize water and chemical usage. The Company ensures responsible water management by treating all post-process water in its effluent treatment plant and further refining it through reverse osmosis before releasing it back into the environment in a pristine condition.

Moreover, RSWML has installed Sewage Water Treatment Plants at its operational sites, repurposing treated water for plantation activities. Over time, the Company has successfully executed various initiatives aimed at reducing fresh water consumption. RSWML is actively pursuing strategies such as utilizing STP water for plantation via drip irrigation, employing water drip irrigation methods and repurposing rejected R.O. water for plantation purposes.

6. Please provide details of air emissions (other than GHG emissions) by the entity, in the following format:

Overview / Objective: Disclosure of air emissions helps in assessing the efforts taken to lower its emissions & increases transparency & comparability. Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions are significant determinants of climate change & global environmental health.

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Parameter Please specify unit (Current Financial (Previous Financial Year) Year) NOx ug/m3 46 26 Sox ug/m3 59 14.5 Particulate Matter (PM) ug/m3 76.6 80.1 Persistent organic pollutants (POP) Microgram/m3 <0.5 <0.5 Non-Methane Hydrocarbon mg/Nm3 30 25 Oxides of Nitrogen ppmv 290 270 Carbon Monoxide mg/Nm3 140 130 Suspended Particulate Matters (SPM) ?g/m2 325 310 Sulphur Dioxide Mg/Nm3 BDL(<2.0) BDL(<2.0)

Note: Indicate if any independent assessment/ evaluation/assurance has been carried out by an external agency? (Y/N) If yes, name of the external agency.

Y es, the Company conducts routine testing programs in collaboration with independent agencies to monitor its emissions and ensure a safe and healthy environment. Mumbai Waste Management Limited and Enviro Tech Services are among the independent agencies engaged in this endeavor.

These agencies employ various testing methods such as the Gravimetric Method, Improved West and Greak Method, Modified Jacob and Hochheiser Method, Chemical Method, IS: 5182-1975, Indophenol Blue Method and AAS Method to assess air quality and emissions.

7. Provide details of greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions) & its intensity, in the following format:

Overview / Objective: GHG reporting presents an opportunity for businesses to demonstrate transparency. Thorough and precise disclosures of GHG emissions offer stakeholders clearer insights, facilitating informed decision-making and directing investments towards companies actively addressing their climate change impact.

Greenhouse Gases (GHGs) encompass carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) and nitrogen trifluoride (NF3).

Scope 1 emissions are direct GHG emissions from sources that are owned or controlled by the entity. Source refers to any physical unit or process that releases GHG into the atmosphere.

Scope 2 emissions are energy indirect emissions that result from the generation of purchased or acquired electricity, heating, cooling, & steam consumed by the entity.

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Parameter Unit (Current Financial Year) (Previous Financial Year) Total Scope 1 emissions (Break-up of the GHG into CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs,PFCs,SF6, NF3, if available) Metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent - - Total Scope 2 emissions (Break-up of the GHG into CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs,PFCs,SF6, NF3, if available) Metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent - - Total Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions per rupee of Turnover - - -

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Parameter Unit (Current Financial Year) (Previous Financial Year) Total Scope 1 and Scope 2 emission intensity per rupee of turnover adjusted for Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) (Total Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions / Revenue from operations adjusted for PPP) Total Scope 1 and Scope 2 emission intensity in terms of physical output Total Scope 1 and Scope 2 emission intensity (optional)– the relevant metric may be selected by the entity - - -

Note: Indicate if any independent assessment/ evaluation/assurance has been carried out by an external agency? (Y/N) If yes, name of the external agency.

No independent assessment/ evaluation/assurance has been carried out by an external agency.

8. Does the entity have any project related to reducing Green House Gas emission? If yes, then provide details.

Overview / Objective: Apart from disclosing data, the organization can describe reduction initiatives & their targets when reporting how it manages this topic.

Not Applicable, as Company is not involved in greenhouse gas emissions.

9. Provide details related to waste management by the entity, in the following format:

Overview / Objective: Ensuring the availability of valuable materials for reuse and reducing waste through recycling and reuse processes is vital for environmental conservation and also opens up new business prospects. This inquiry offers a comprehensive examination of waste generation and its underlying causes, shedding light on the efficacy of the organizations waste management practices.

Waste can be "recovered" through various operations that involve preparing products, product components or materials that have become waste to serve a purpose in lieu of new counterparts. Processes like preparation for reuse and recycling exemplify recovery operations.

FY2023-24 FY 2022-23 Parameter (Current Financial Year) (Previous Financial Year) Total Waste generated (in Metric Tonnes) Plastic Waste (A) 586.31 497.30 E-Waste (B) 16.92 2.36 Bio-Medical Waste (C) 0.59 0.00 Construction and demolition waste (D) 0.00 0.30 Battery Waste (E) 0.00 2.71 Radioactive Waste (F) 0.00 0.00 Other Hazardous waste. Please specify, if any. (G) 3,089.17 2,753.95 Other Non-hazardous waste generated (H). 9,029.33 9,816.75 Please specify, if any. (Break-up by composition i.e., by materials relevant to the sector) Total (A+B + C + D + E + F + G+ H) 12,722.32 13,073.37

Waste intensity per rupee of turnover (Total waste generated / Revenue from operations) 0.000000313 0.000000342 Waste intensity per rupee of turnover adjusted for Purchasing 0.0000000140 0.0000000150 Power Parity (PPP) (Total waste generated / Revenue from operations adjusted for PPP) Waste intensity in terms of physical output - - Waste intensity (optional) – the relevant metric may be selected by the entity

For each category of waste generated, total waste recovered through recycling, re-using or other recovery operations (in metric tonnes) Category of Waste (I) Recycled - - (ii) Re-used - - (iii) Other recovery operations - - Total For each category of waste generated, total waste disposed by nature of disposal method (in metric tonnes) Category of Waste (I) Incineration - - (ii) Landfilling - - (iii) Other disposal operations (Sales of waste generated) 12722.32 13073.37 Total 12722.32 13073.37

Note: As per the IMFs purchasing power parity (PPP) conversion rate for India per international dollar is 22.4, we have applied this exchange rate to compute the adjusted turnover.

Note: Indicate if any independent assessment/ evaluation/assurance has been carried out by an external agency? (Y/N) If yes, name of the external agency.

No independent assessment/ evaluation/assurance has been carried out by an external agency.

10. Briefly describe the waste management practices adopted in your establishments. Describe the strategy adopted by your company to reduce usage of hazardous and toxic chemicals in your products and processes and the practices adopted to manage such wastes.

Overview / Objective: Ensuring the availability of valuable materials for reuse through waste reduction, reuse and recycling is crucial for environmental sustainability and can also create new business prospects. This inquiry offers a comprehensive examination of waste generation, its underlying causes and evaluates the effectiveness of the organizations waste management practices.

RSWML is committed to undertake continuous efforts in reducing the adverse impact of its products and facilities on the Earth and its environment. The Companys dedication goes beyond compliance with the law and encompasses the integration of sound environmental practices into its business decisions.

The Company is dedicated to recycling post-consumer waste fabrics to create new usable fibers. Plastic/PET bottles pose a significant threat to the Earth, both on land and in water. While RSWML acknowledges the scale of this issue, it is taking steps, albeit on a modest scale, to address it. Adopting the practice of converting waste materials into fiber, we minimize the loss of valuable resources. Discarded PET bottles are transformed into flakes, which are subsequently processed into fibers of various deniers and cut for spinning into yarn. By repurposing waste PET bottles that would otherwise end up incinerated or filling landfills and oceans, we contribute to environmental preservation efforts. The Company has garnered approval from global brands regarding the quality of the fiber and its suitability for use in their products.

RSWML uses ecologically favorable inputs and is committed to serve the society by its environmentally friendly waste management practices.

11. If the entity has operations/offices in/around ecologically sensitive areas (such as national parks, sanctuaries, biosphere reserves, wetlands, biodiversity hotspots, forests, coastal regulation zones etc.) where environmental approvals / clearances are required, please specify details in the following format:

Overview / Objective: Monitoring which activities are taking place in both protected areas & areas of high biodiversity value outside protected areas makes it possible for the organization to reduce the risks of impacts. It also makes it possible for the organization to manage impacts on biodiversity or to avoid mismanagement.

S.no. Location of operations/ offices Type of Operation Whether the conditions of environmental approval / clearance are being complied with? (Y/N) If no, the reasons thereof and corrective action taken, if any. N/A

12. Details of environmental impact assessments of projects undertaken by the entity based on applicable laws, in the current financial year:

Overview / Objective: An essential component of addressing environmental impacts on local communities involves conducting assessments and strategic planning to comprehend both current and potential effects. Furthermore, fostering robust engagement with local communities is crucial to grasp their expectations and requirements. Various elements can be integrated into local community engagement, impact assessments and development programs. This disclosure aims to identify the elements that have been consistently implemented organization wide.

Name and brief details of project EIA Notification No. Date Whether conducted by independent external agency (Yes/ No) Results communicated in public domain (Yes/ No) Relevant Web Link - - - - - -

13. Is the entity compliant with the applicable environmental law/ regulations/ guidelines in India, such as the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, Environment protection act and rules thereunder (Y/N). If not, provide details of all such non-compliances, in the following format:

Overview / Objective: Non-compliance with laws & regulations can give insight into the ability of management to ensure that the organization conforms to certain performance parameters.

Sr. No. Specify the law / regulation / guidelines which was not complied with Provide details of the non- compliance Any fines / penalties / action taken by regulatory agencies such as pollution control boards or by courts Corrective action taken, if any N/A

The entity is dedicated to conducting its operations with integrity and in accordance with all legal requirements. To ensure compliance with statutory regulations, the Company has implemented numerous checks and controls within its internal systems, aiming to prevent, detect and rectify any non-compliance issues in real-time. Throughout the current financial year, the Company has adhered to all relevant environmental laws, regulations and guidelines with no instances of non-compliance detected.

LEADERSHIP INDICATORS (GOOD GOVERNANCE)

1. Water withdrawal, consumption and discharge in areas of water stress (in kiloliters): For each facility / plant located in areas of water stress, provide the following information:

Overview / Objective: Provides an understanding of the adverse impacts of an organizations operations on the environment, particularly concerning water resources in areas facing water stress. Additionally, it verifies whether the reporting organization has recognized significant water-related impacts within its value chain, encompassing its own activities as well as those conducted by entities upstream and downstream from the organization.

? Name of the area

? Nature of operations

? W ater withdrawal, consumption and discharge in the following format:

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Parameter (Current Financial Year) (Previous Financial Year) Water withdrawal by source (in kiloliters) (i) Surface Water (ii) Ground Water (iii) Third Party water (iv) Seawater/ desalinated water (v) Others Total Volume of water withdrawal (in kiloliters) (i+ii+iii+iv+v) Total Volume of water Consumption (in kiloliters) Water intensity per rupee of turnover (Water consumed/ Turnover) Water Intensity (Optional) - the relevant metric may be selected by the entity Water discharge by destination and level of treatment (in kiloliters) (i) To Surface Water N/A - No Treatment - With Treatment-please specify level of treatment (ii) To Groundwater - No Treatment - With Treatment-please specify level of treatment (iii) To Seawater - No Treatment - With Treatment-please specify level of treatment (iv) Sent to third-Parties - No Treatment - With Treatment-please specify level of treatment (v) Others - No Treatment - With Treatment-please specify level of treatment Total Water discharged (in Kiloliters)

2. Please provide details of total Scope 3 emissions & its intensity, in the following format:

Overview / Objective: Scope 3 emissions refer to indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which are not accounted for in Scope 2 emissions (energy indirect GHG emissions) and originate from activities outside the organization. This encompasses both upstream and downstream emissions. Upstream categories may encompass purchased goods and services, capital goods, upstream transportation and distribution, business travel and other related factors.

Downstream categories can include downstream transportation & distribution, processing of sold products, end-of-life treatment of sold products etc.

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Parameter Unit (Current Financial Year) (Previous Financial Year) Total Scope 3 emissions Metric tonnes of - - (Break-up of the GHG into CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs, PFCs, SF6, NF3, if available) CO2 equivalent Total Scope 3 emissions per rupee of Turnover - - Total Scope 3 emission intensity (optional)– the relevant metric may be selected by the entity - -

Note: Indicate if any independent assessment/ evaluation/assurance has been carried out by an external agency? (Y/N) If yes, name of the external agency.

No independent assessment/ evaluation/assurance has been carried out by an external agency.

PRINCIPLE 7 Businesses, when engaging in influencing that is responsible and transparent.

Overview / Objective: The organization may play a significant role within an association or advocacy group when it holds a position on the governing body, actively participates in projects or committees, or provides substantial funding beyond regular membership dues. This significance may also be attributed to the organizations strategic view of its membership as crucial for influencing the mission or objectives of the association, which are integral to the organizations own operations. This principle aligns with various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Goal 2: Zero Hunger, Goal 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, Goal 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Goal 10: Reduced Inequality, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, Goal 13: Climate Action, Goal 14: Life Below Water, Goal 15: Life on Land, Goal 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions and Goal 17: Partnerships to achieve the Goal.

ESSENTIAL INDICATORS – IMPORTANCE TO INVESTORS

1. a. Number of affiliations with trade and industry chambers/associations.

Overview / Objective: This provides an understanding of whether an organizations membership in a specific trade and industry association impacts the mission or objectives of that association. It also seeks to determine whether the associations primary goal of assisting businesses in local growth, expansion into new markets and maintaining competitiveness in a complex and evolving global marketplace is effectively achieved.

RSWML is a member of several industrial and trade associations and is certified by 11 trade associations.

b. List the top 10 trade and industry chambers/ associations (determined based on the total members such body) the entity is a member of/ affiliated to.

Sr. No. Name of the trade and industry chambers/ associations Reach of trade and industry chambers/ associations (State/ National) 1 Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National 2 The Denim Manufacturing Association National 3 The Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) National 4 Federation of Indian Exporters Organization (FIEO) National 5 Indian Spinners Association (ISA) National 6 Rajasthan Textile Mills Association (RTMA) State 7 Synthetic and Rayon Textile Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) National 8 Rajasthan Employers Association State 9 Indian Merchant Chambers (IMC) National 10 Northern India Textile Research Association (NITRA) National

Quality & Other Social Compliance Certifications-

Sr. No. Certification Certification Number Certification Body 1 Quality Management System - QMS ISO 9001: 2015 FM-602678 BSI 2 Environmental Management System - EMS ISO 14001: 2015 EMS-602680 BSI 3 Health & Safety Management System - OHS ISO 45001 OHS-602681 BSI 4 Social Accountability SA 8000: 2014 SA 613026 BSI 5 Global Recycle Standard GRS CU 812424 GRS-2021-00076685 CUC 6 Recycled Claim Standard RCS CU812424 RCS-2021-00119385 CUC 7 Forest Stewardship Council FSC C862424 CU-COC- 01.2021 CUC

Product related certifications

Sr. No. Certification Certification Number Certification Body 1 Oeko Tex Raw White (Grey) & Dyed Oeko Tex 100 07.JA.52858 Hohenstein, Germany 2 Cellulosic Oeko Tex Oeko Tex 100 07.JA.52856 Hohenstein, Germany 3 Organic Cotton Oeko Tex Oeko Tex 100 21.HIN.45612 Hohenstein, Germany

2. Provide details of corrective action taken or underway on any issues related to anti- competitive conduct by the entity, based on adverse orders from regulatory authorities.

Overview / Objective: This disclosure pertains to instances of non-compliance or failure to adhere to laws and regulations applicable to the organization. The level of compliance with these laws and regulations can provide insights into managements capability to ensure the organization conforms to specified performance standards.

Name of authority Brief of the case Corrective action taken N/A

PRINCIPLE 8: Businesses should promote inclusive growth and equitable development.

Overview / Objective: This Principle acknowledges the importance of businesses energy and innovation, encouraging them to contribute to the overall development of the country, with a particular emphasis on disadvantaged, vulnerable and marginalized communities, as outlined in Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. It also underscores the necessity of collaboration among businesses, government agencies and civil society to advance this development agenda in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This principle aligns with various SDGs, including Goal 1: No Poverty, Goal 2: Zero Hunger, Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being, Goal 4: Quality Education, Goal 5: Gender Equality, Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, Goal 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, Goal 13: Climate Action, Goal 14: Life Below Water, Goal 15: Life on Land, Goal 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions and Goal 17: Partnerships to achieve the Goal.

ESSENTIAL INDICATORS – IMPORTANCE TO INVESTORS

1. Details of Social Impact Assessments (SIA) of projects undertaken by the entity based on applicable laws, in the current financial year.

Overview / Objective: Effectively managing impacts on local communities involves assessing and planning to comprehend both actual and potential impacts, as well as engaging with these communities to understand their expectations and needs. Numerous elements can be integrated into local community engagement, impact assessments and development programs. This aims to identify which elements have been consistently implemented organization-wide.

Name and brief details of projects SIA Notification No. Date of Notification Whether conducted by independent external agency (Yes/ No) Results communicated in public domain (Yes/No) Relevant web link - - - - - -

2. Provide information on project(s) for which ongoing Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) is being undertaken by your entity, in the following format:

Overview / Objective: This educates stakeholders about an entitys understanding of its negative effects on the community. It also allows the business to better prioritize& improve its attention to local communities across the board.

Sr. No. Name of Project for which R&R is ongoing State District No. of Project Affected Families (PAFs) % Of PAFs covered by R&R Amount paid to PAFs in the FY (in INR) N/A

3. Describe the mechanisms to receive and redress grievances of the community.

Overview / Objective: Establishing an effective grievance redressal mechanism that is legitimate, accessible, predictable, equitable, transparent, rights-compatible and fosters continuous learning is essential for addressing grievances within an organization.

RSWML is dedicated to enhancing community well-being through its CSR initiatives. The Company firmly believes that supporting community growth and improving lives and livelihoods will ultimately contribute to its own growth and development.

Extensive engagement with the community in all phases of program planning and implementation not only helps in identifying needs of the stakeholders, but also leads to a greater sense of ownership among the people and better capacity to plan and manage the program. This ensures continued support for the initiative and adoption of good practices even after the exit of RSWML from the intervention area.

The Company engages with communities through various interactions, including meetings with local administration and officials from line departments, to identify and address their basic needs. It remains committed to supporting the provision of quality healthcare, including infrastructure development. These initiatives contribute to fostering a positive perception of the business and earning public goodwill, crucial for the long-term adoption and success of the programs.

RSWML also encourages regular feedback from the beneficiaries to continuously improve facilities and services in locations where there is a demand.

4. Percentage of input material (inputs to total inputs by value) sourced from suppliers:

Overview/ Objective: Ensuring an efficient grievance mechanism that is legitimate, accessible, predictable, equitable, transparent, rights-compatible and promotes continuous learning is vital. Additionally, it reflects how an organization manages grievances.

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Particular Current Financial Year Previous Financial Year Directly sourced from MSMEs/ small producer 29.13 24.51 Sourced directly from within the district and neighboring districts 40.77 44.59

5. Job creation in smaller towns – Disclose wages paid to persons employed (including employees or workers employed on a permanent or non-permanent / on contract basis) in the following locations, as % of total wage cost:

FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Location Current Financial Year Previous Financial Year Rural 48.76 48.61 Semi-urban 50.47 50.53 Urban - - Metropolitan 0.77 0.86

LEADERSHIP INDICATORS (GOOD GOVERNANCE)

1. Provide the following information on CSR projects undertaken by your entity in designated aspirational districts as identified by government bodies:

Sr. No. State Aspirational District Sector in which project is covered Amount spent (In Lakhs) 1 Rajasthan Banswara, Bhilwara, Udaipur & Sikar Healthcare, sanitation & safe drinking water 40.35 2 Rajasthan Banswara, Bhilwara, Udaipur & Sikar Promoting education & skills development 67.69 3 Rajasthan Bhilwara, Udaipur & Sikar Ensuring environment sustainability and ecology balance 5.91 4 Rajasthan Banswara, Bhilwara, Udaipur & Sikar Protection of national heritage and culture 89.20 5 Rajasthan Banswara & Bhilwara Training to promote rural sports 3.21

2. (a) Do you have a preferential procurement policy where you give preference to purchase from suppliers comprising marginalized /vulnerable groups? (Yes/No)

Overview / Objective: Gives insight into the organizations support for marginalized or vulnerable groups.

No, Company is not having specific written policies in place for purchase from marginalized / vulnerable group. However, company procure a huge amount of its input materials from micro, small and medium enterprises to encourage and help small suppliers to grow and contribute to overall growth and development of the nation.

(b) From which marginalized /vulnerable groups do you procure?

Company procures a significant portion of its input requirements from MSME vendors.

(c) What percentage of total procurement (by value) does it constitute?

It covers approx. 30% of total procurement.

3. Details of beneficiaries of CSR Projects:

Overview / Objective: Being able to measure & report on your organizations social impact can ultimately attract investors, retain top talent, boost reputation, & boost business performance alongside several other potential benefits

Sr. No. CSR Project No. of persons benefitted from CSR Projects % Of beneficiaries from vulnerable and marginalized groups 1 Eradicating hunger, poverty and malnutrition, promoting preventive health care and sanitation (including contribution to the Swatch Bharat Kosh) and making available safe drinking water; 1,71,742 100% 2 Promoting education, including special education and employment enhancing vocation skills especially among children, women, elderly and the differently abled and livelihood enhancement projects; 57,435 100% 3 Ensuring environmental sustainability, ecological balance, protection of flora and fauna, animal welfare, agro forestry, conservation of natural resources and maintaining quality of soil, air and water 21,150 85% 4 Protection of national heritage, art and culture including restoration of buildings and sites of historical importance and works of art, setting up public libraries, promotion and development of traditional arts and handicrafts; 40,850 75% 5 Training to promote rural sports, nationally recognized sports, Paralympics sports and Olympic Sports; 30,400 75%

PRINCIPLE 9 Businesses should engage with and provide value to their consumers in a responsible manner.

Overview / Objective: This principle focuses on customer health and safety, encompassing an organizations systematic endeavors to ensure health and safety throughout the lifecycle of its products or services. It also emphasizes adherence to customer cybersecurity and privacy regulations, as well as voluntary codes. This principle aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Goal 2: Zero Hunger, Goal 4: Quality Education, Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, Goal 14: Life Below Water, Goal 15: Life on Land and Goal 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

ESSENTIAL INDICATORS – IMPORTANCE TO INVESTORS

1. Describe the mechanism is in place to receive and respond to consumer complaints and feedback.

Overview / Objective: Provides a comprehensive overview of the grievance redressal mechanism, including its capability to address privacy-related concerns and whether users can anonymously report issues.

Customers are the backbone of our business. We prioritize understanding their needs and offer top-quality products with a strong emphasis on creating memorable customer experiences. In line with this, RSWML actively participates in various platforms to gather customer complaints and valuable feedback to facilitate necessary actions.

The Company employs multiple channels to engage with customers and address their complaints and feedback. Our process for receiving and resolving customer complaints is outlined as follows:

a) Receive the customer complaints (Letter/Fax/E-mail) & record details in ERP system after sharing all information with Quality Assurance & Technical teams. b) Send the Supporting details/samples of the complaints to HOD(QA) & Plant head along with copy of letter/Fax/ E-Mail from the customer. c) Internal investigation of complaint by QA team and will be discussed with concerned department Head / plant team as well as with the Plant Head for Corrective and preventive action. d) If required, the complaints are investigated at the customers site by deputing a person for visit/Discussion with the customer. e) In case Quality Assurance is unable to complete the investigation or any dispute / un –resolved matter remain between plant and marketing, the same is discussed at senior management level. Further if required investigation is done through outside agencies like SITRA, BTRA, ATIRA etc. f) Based on the findings of the internal/external complaint investigations, necessary corrective & Preventive action are taken by the plant team. Also, Comprehensive analysis report is submitted to Marketing team. g) Coordinate through respective CMO/BH/Respective Marketing Team Member to arrive at mutually agreed redressal with the customer through any of the following means:

? By paying in claim.

? By Replacing the material

? By Convincing the Customer h) After the above action, the respective Head of marketing shall close the complaint & get the same updated in ERP system. i) Redressal of complaints within the maximum period specified in Company SOP from the date of receipt.

2. Turnover of products and/ services as a percentage of turnover from all products/service that carry information about:

Overview / Objective: It provides an overview to understand what potential risks & opportunities in terms of ESG compliances or investment or finance could be related to any product& its overall impact on the organizations turnover & financial standing

As a percentage to total turnover Environmental and social parameters relevant to the product 100% Safe and responsible usage 100% Recycling and/or safe disposal N/A

3. Number of consumer complaints in respect of the following:

Overview / Objective: This disclosure provides an evaluation of the success of complaints management systems & procedures relating to them.

FY2023-24 FY 2022-23 (Current Financial Year) (Previous Financial Year) Received during the year Pending resolution at the end of year Remarks Received during the year Pending resolution at the end of year Remarks Data privacy - - - - - - Advertising - - - - - - Cyber-security - - - - - - Delivery of essential services - - - - - - Practices - - - - - - Unfair Trade Practices - - - - - - Other (Quality Complaints) 1,068 331 - 930 317 -

4. Details of instances of product recalls on account of safety issues:

Overview / Objective: A product recall entails the retrieval of defective and/or potentially unsafe goods from consumers. This data serves as a crucial indicator of the effectiveness of the entitys safety measures.

There were no product recalls during the current financial year, rendering this information irrelevant.

5. Does the entity have a framework/ policy on cyber security and risks related to data privacy? (Yes/No) If available, provide a web-link of the policy.

Overview / Objective: This disclosure can help stakeholders assess an entitys cybersecurity risk & level of disclosures & provide regulators with information on whether additional legislative standards are necessary for encouraging companies to disclose more about their cybersecurity.

Yes, the entitys IT policy encompasses directives concerning cybersecurity and the management of risks associated with data privacy. This policy serves as a safeguard to shield our organization from potential data breaches.

RSWML upholds a secure and encrypted database across its value chain partners, with regular updates to security software. Additionally, the Company offers various training sessions to its staff members on data security and privacy measures. The absence of any data breaches thus far underscores the robustness of the Companys IT system.

6. Provide details of any corrective actions taken or underway on issues relating to advertising and delivery of essential services; cyber security and data privacy of customers; re-occurrence of instances of product recalls; penalty / action taken by regulatory authorities on safety of products / services.

Overview / Objective: This disclosure provides an overview of the success of management systems & procedures relating to overall customer satisfaction.

The Company has not encountered any complaints or issues concerning the advertising and delivery of essential services, cyber security and data privacy of customers, or the recurrence of product recalls. Moreover, no penalties have been paid to regulatory authorities regarding the safety of products and services. Nonetheless, the Companys policies and procedures include clear guidelines for implementing corrective actions whenever necessary.

7. Provide the following information relating to data breaches: a. Number of instances of data breaches- Nil b. Percentage of data breaches involving personally identifiable information of customers- Nil c. Impact, if any, of the data breaches No such cases during the year.

LEADERSHIP INDICATORS (GOOD GOVERNANCE)

1. Channels / platforms where information on products and services of the entity can be accessed (provide web link, if available).

Overview / Objective: This disclosure guides various stakeholders on the nature of products & services provided by the entity.

The Company website provides detailed information about its wide range of products. Link: https://www.rswm.in/collections/

Also, the Company has a LinkedIn page and handle which are handled by company officials.

2. Steps taken to inform and educate consumers about safe and responsible usage of products and/or services.

Overview / Objective: This disclosure provides an overview of procedures asset up by the entity to raise awareness regarding the nature & use of its products / services.

RSWML prioritizes customer satisfaction and their values. The Company actively interacts with customers through various forums to promote responsible product usage. Information on responsible product usage is shared with customers during distribution and the Company conducts meetings and seminars to further educate them on this matter.

3. Does the entity display product information on the product over and above what is mandated as per local laws? (Yes/No/Not Applicable) If yes, provide details in brief. Did your entity carry out any survey with regard to consumer satisfaction relating to the major products / services of the entity, significant locations of operation of the entity or the entity as a whole? (Yes/No)

Overview / Objective: This disclosure provides investors with valuable information regarding the overall level of customer satisfaction relating to the entitys products & services.

RSWML persistently strives to minimize the environmental, health and safety impacts of its products across their entire lifecycle. The Company ensures compliance with all regulations concerning product information and labelling. Moreover, RSWMLs marketing communication efforts align with brand standards and guidelines, emphasizing visual representation, brand promise and relevance to the target audience. Legal statutes regarding product labeling and display of product information are rigorously adhered to by RSWML.

Recognizing and meeting customer needs stands as a top priority for RSWML. The Company employs various methods of customer engagement to gain insights into their requirements and consistently aims to enhance the customer experience. RSWML organizes both physical and virtual meetings with customers, facilitating regular fulfillment of service delivery commitments, adherence to internal standards, identification of areas for process improvement and comprehension of changing customer attitudes and behaviors to ensure their needs are met at every stage.