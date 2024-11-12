iifl-logo-icon 1
RSWM Ltd Board Meeting

175.51
(0.71%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:49:59 PM

RSWM Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
RSWM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30/06/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 20248 May 2024
RSWM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. Detailed disclosure attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting9 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
RSWM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 9th February 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company at Bhilwara Towers A - 12 Sector - 1 Noida - 201 301 to consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended the 31st December 2023. Further please take note that pursuant to the Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring & Reporting Trading by Insiders the trading window of the Company for the purpose of trading in the securities of the Company is already closed with effect from 1st January 2024 and shall remain closed till 11th February 2024. Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th January, 2024.

