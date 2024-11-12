RSWM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 9th February 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company at Bhilwara Towers A - 12 Sector - 1 Noida - 201 301 to consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended the 31st December 2023. Further please take note that pursuant to the Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring & Reporting Trading by Insiders the trading window of the Company for the purpose of trading in the securities of the Company is already closed with effect from 1st January 2024 and shall remain closed till 11th February 2024. Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)