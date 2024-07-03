Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹166.78
Prev. Close₹165.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹293
Day's High₹166.79
Day's Low₹151.3
52 Week's High₹184.99
52 Week's Low₹88.05
Book Value₹43.06
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)797.37
P/E20.29
EPS8.16
Divi. Yield0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.4
10.4
10.4
10.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
194.15
160.66
125.49
104.58
Net Worth
204.55
171.06
135.89
114.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
357.6
547.93
514.08
499.15
yoy growth (%)
-34.73
6.58
2.99
-3.5
Raw materials
-190.06
-273.18
-241.6
-257.49
As % of sales
53.14
49.85
46.99
51.58
Employee costs
-43.44
-70.25
-63.13
-55.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.78
18.46
19.76
14.18
Depreciation
-9.51
-9.15
-11.76
-14.09
Tax paid
2.51
-6.5
-6.56
-5.1
Working capital
-40.8
-18.74
59.13
6.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.73
6.58
2.99
-3.5
Op profit growth
-68.33
-7.57
19.27
-21.47
EBIT growth
-77.59
1.33
15.72
-3.99
Net profit growth
-152.46
-9.49
45.39
61.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
799.14
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
799.14
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
8.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
R V Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Ajay V Agarwal
Independent Director
Medha Pattanayak
Independent Director
GOVIND SHRIDHAR SHRIKHANDE
Executive Director
Kishorsinh Parmar
Independent Director
Aniruddha Deshmukh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Donear Industries Ltd
Summary
Donear Industries Ltd was incorporated in January, 1987. The Company is a reputed and fastest growing fashion fabric brand creating a wide variety of exotic; Suitings, Trouser & Shirting Fabrics. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fabrics. They manufacture suitings, trouser, and shirting fabrics in India and internationally. They offer polyester viscose blended fabrics, polyester cotton blended fabrics, polyester fabrics, cotton high value plain and yarn dyed shirting fabrics, and cotton plain and yarn dyed bottomwear fabrics, as well as polyster wool, wool rich, and all wool fabrics used in the manufacture of suits, trousers, shirts, jacketing, skirts, workwear, corporate wear, uniforms, and ladies tops.The companys brands include Donear Suitings & Shirtings, Donear Royal Classico, Donear QSF, Donear Gifts 4U, Donear Soft & Smooth, Donear International, Linen Fiesta, and Donear International with Fit. The fabrics like suiting, trouser and shirtings created by the company come in a range meant for menswear and womens wear.The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Silvassa and Surat. They are their presence across India with a network of 44 agents, 290 wholesalers and 12,000 retailers. The company is also into export of fabricsThe company set up a manufacturing unit at Silvassa and commenced commercial production on August 27, 1994. During the year 1996-97, the company increased the number of Looms by 16 Nos. During the year 1999
Read More
The Donear Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹153.34 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Donear Industries Ltd is ₹797.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Donear Industries Ltd is 20.29 and 3.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Donear Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Donear Industries Ltd is ₹88.05 and ₹184.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Donear Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.83%, 3 Years at 35.85%, 1 Year at 64.08%, 6 Month at 25.15%, 3 Month at 38.50% and 1 Month at 32.80%.
