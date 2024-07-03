Summary

Donear Industries Ltd was incorporated in January, 1987. The Company is a reputed and fastest growing fashion fabric brand creating a wide variety of exotic; Suitings, Trouser & Shirting Fabrics. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fabrics. They manufacture suitings, trouser, and shirting fabrics in India and internationally. They offer polyester viscose blended fabrics, polyester cotton blended fabrics, polyester fabrics, cotton high value plain and yarn dyed shirting fabrics, and cotton plain and yarn dyed bottomwear fabrics, as well as polyster wool, wool rich, and all wool fabrics used in the manufacture of suits, trousers, shirts, jacketing, skirts, workwear, corporate wear, uniforms, and ladies tops.The companys brands include Donear Suitings & Shirtings, Donear Royal Classico, Donear QSF, Donear Gifts 4U, Donear Soft & Smooth, Donear International, Linen Fiesta, and Donear International with Fit. The fabrics like suiting, trouser and shirtings created by the company come in a range meant for menswear and womens wear.The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Silvassa and Surat. They are their presence across India with a network of 44 agents, 290 wholesalers and 12,000 retailers. The company is also into export of fabricsThe company set up a manufacturing unit at Silvassa and commenced commercial production on August 27, 1994. During the year 1996-97, the company increased the number of Looms by 16 Nos. During the year 1999

