Donear Industries Ltd Share Price

153.34
(-7.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open166.78
  • Day's High166.79
  • 52 Wk High184.99
  • Prev. Close165.47
  • Day's Low151.3
  • 52 Wk Low 88.05
  • Turnover (lac)293
  • P/E20.29
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value43.06
  • EPS8.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)797.37
  • Div. Yield0.12
View All Historical Data
Donear Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Donear Industries Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Donear Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Donear Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.24%

Institutions: 0.24%

Non-Institutions: 25.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Donear Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.4

10.4

10.4

10.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

194.15

160.66

125.49

104.58

Net Worth

204.55

171.06

135.89

114.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

357.6

547.93

514.08

499.15

yoy growth (%)

-34.73

6.58

2.99

-3.5

Raw materials

-190.06

-273.18

-241.6

-257.49

As % of sales

53.14

49.85

46.99

51.58

Employee costs

-43.44

-70.25

-63.13

-55.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.78

18.46

19.76

14.18

Depreciation

-9.51

-9.15

-11.76

-14.09

Tax paid

2.51

-6.5

-6.56

-5.1

Working capital

-40.8

-18.74

59.13

6.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.73

6.58

2.99

-3.5

Op profit growth

-68.33

-7.57

19.27

-21.47

EBIT growth

-77.59

1.33

15.72

-3.99

Net profit growth

-152.46

-9.49

45.39

61.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

799.14

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

799.14

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

8.81

Donear Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Donear Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

R V Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Ajay V Agarwal

Independent Director

Medha Pattanayak

Independent Director

GOVIND SHRIDHAR SHRIKHANDE

Executive Director

Kishorsinh Parmar

Independent Director

Aniruddha Deshmukh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Donear Industries Ltd

Summary

Donear Industries Ltd was incorporated in January, 1987. The Company is a reputed and fastest growing fashion fabric brand creating a wide variety of exotic; Suitings, Trouser & Shirting Fabrics. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fabrics. They manufacture suitings, trouser, and shirting fabrics in India and internationally. They offer polyester viscose blended fabrics, polyester cotton blended fabrics, polyester fabrics, cotton high value plain and yarn dyed shirting fabrics, and cotton plain and yarn dyed bottomwear fabrics, as well as polyster wool, wool rich, and all wool fabrics used in the manufacture of suits, trousers, shirts, jacketing, skirts, workwear, corporate wear, uniforms, and ladies tops.The companys brands include Donear Suitings & Shirtings, Donear Royal Classico, Donear QSF, Donear Gifts 4U, Donear Soft & Smooth, Donear International, Linen Fiesta, and Donear International with Fit. The fabrics like suiting, trouser and shirtings created by the company come in a range meant for menswear and womens wear.The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Silvassa and Surat. They are their presence across India with a network of 44 agents, 290 wholesalers and 12,000 retailers. The company is also into export of fabricsThe company set up a manufacturing unit at Silvassa and commenced commercial production on August 27, 1994. During the year 1996-97, the company increased the number of Looms by 16 Nos. During the year 1999
Company FAQs

What is the Donear Industries Ltd share price today?

The Donear Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹153.34 today.

What is the Market Cap of Donear Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Donear Industries Ltd is ₹797.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Donear Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Donear Industries Ltd is 20.29 and 3.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Donear Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Donear Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Donear Industries Ltd is ₹88.05 and ₹184.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Donear Industries Ltd?

Donear Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.83%, 3 Years at 35.85%, 1 Year at 64.08%, 6 Month at 25.15%, 3 Month at 38.50% and 1 Month at 32.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Donear Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Donear Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.56 %
Institutions - 0.24 %
Public - 25.19 %

