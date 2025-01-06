iifl-logo-icon 1
Donear Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

153.34
(-7.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Donear Industries Ltd

Donear Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.78

18.46

19.76

14.18

Depreciation

-9.51

-9.15

-11.76

-14.09

Tax paid

2.51

-6.5

-6.56

-5.1

Working capital

-40.8

-18.74

59.13

6.16

Other operating items

Operating

-56.58

-15.94

60.57

1.14

Capital expenditure

4.84

22.86

0.25

-223.73

Free cash flow

-51.74

6.91

60.83

-222.58

Equity raised

222.76

188.23

152.38

134.2

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

66.24

40.08

89.53

60.85

Dividends paid

0

0

1.04

1.04

Net in cash

237.26

235.24

303.78

-26.48

