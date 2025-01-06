Donear Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.78
18.46
19.76
14.18
Depreciation
-9.51
-9.15
-11.76
-14.09
Tax paid
2.51
-6.5
-6.56
-5.1
Working capital
-40.8
-18.74
59.13
6.16
Other operating items
Operating
-56.58
-15.94
60.57
1.14
Capital expenditure
4.84
22.86
0.25
-223.73
Free cash flow
-51.74
6.91
60.83
-222.58
Equity raised
222.76
188.23
152.38
134.2
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
66.24
40.08
89.53
60.85
Dividends paid
0
0
1.04
1.04
Net in cash
237.26
235.24
303.78
-26.48
