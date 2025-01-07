iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Donear Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

168.59
(9.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Donear Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

357.6

547.93

514.08

499.15

yoy growth (%)

-34.73

6.58

2.99

-3.5

Raw materials

-190.06

-273.18

-241.6

-257.49

As % of sales

53.14

49.85

46.99

51.58

Employee costs

-43.44

-70.25

-63.13

-55.63

As % of sales

12.14

12.82

12.28

11.14

Other costs

-109.15

-157.29

-158.26

-143.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.52

28.7

30.78

28.69

Operating profit

14.94

47.2

51.07

42.81

OPM

4.18

8.61

9.93

8.57

Depreciation

-9.51

-9.15

-11.76

-14.09

Interest expense

-18.34

-24.22

-22.35

-22.21

Other income

4.12

4.63

2.81

7.67

Profit before tax

-8.78

18.46

19.76

14.18

Taxes

2.51

-6.5

-6.56

-5.1

Tax rate

-28.59

-35.26

-33.19

-35.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.26

11.95

13.2

9.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-6.26

11.95

13.2

9.08

yoy growth (%)

-152.46

-9.49

45.39

61.32

NPM

-1.75

2.18

2.56

1.81

Donear Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Donear Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.