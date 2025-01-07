Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
357.6
547.93
514.08
499.15
yoy growth (%)
-34.73
6.58
2.99
-3.5
Raw materials
-190.06
-273.18
-241.6
-257.49
As % of sales
53.14
49.85
46.99
51.58
Employee costs
-43.44
-70.25
-63.13
-55.63
As % of sales
12.14
12.82
12.28
11.14
Other costs
-109.15
-157.29
-158.26
-143.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.52
28.7
30.78
28.69
Operating profit
14.94
47.2
51.07
42.81
OPM
4.18
8.61
9.93
8.57
Depreciation
-9.51
-9.15
-11.76
-14.09
Interest expense
-18.34
-24.22
-22.35
-22.21
Other income
4.12
4.63
2.81
7.67
Profit before tax
-8.78
18.46
19.76
14.18
Taxes
2.51
-6.5
-6.56
-5.1
Tax rate
-28.59
-35.26
-33.19
-35.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.26
11.95
13.2
9.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-6.26
11.95
13.2
9.08
yoy growth (%)
-152.46
-9.49
45.39
61.32
NPM
-1.75
2.18
2.56
1.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.