Donear Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.4
10.4
10.4
10.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
194.15
160.66
125.49
104.58
Net Worth
204.55
171.06
135.89
114.98
Minority Interest
Debt
337.55
353.47
313.27
237.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
8.46
6.71
Total Liabilities
542.1
524.53
457.62
358.73
Fixed Assets
95.32
91.96
87.27
85.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.6
1
0.98
0.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.51
2.65
12.68
15.46
Networking Capital
421.28
412.34
344.47
246.98
Inventories
328.66
321.13
306.48
183.02
Inventory Days
186.8
Sundry Debtors
173.88
158.25
130.2
105.33
Debtor Days
107.5
Other Current Assets
86.9
62.25
70.1
66.73
Sundry Creditors
-70.6
-68.06
-77.48
-71.9
Creditor Days
73.38
Other Current Liabilities
-97.56
-61.23
-84.83
-36.2
Cash
15.38
16.6
12.2
9.88
Total Assets
542.09
524.55
457.6
358.72
