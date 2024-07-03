Donear Industries Ltd Summary

Donear Industries Ltd was incorporated in January, 1987. The Company is a reputed and fastest growing fashion fabric brand creating a wide variety of exotic; Suitings, Trouser & Shirting Fabrics. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fabrics. They manufacture suitings, trouser, and shirting fabrics in India and internationally. They offer polyester viscose blended fabrics, polyester cotton blended fabrics, polyester fabrics, cotton high value plain and yarn dyed shirting fabrics, and cotton plain and yarn dyed bottomwear fabrics, as well as polyster wool, wool rich, and all wool fabrics used in the manufacture of suits, trousers, shirts, jacketing, skirts, workwear, corporate wear, uniforms, and ladies tops.The companys brands include Donear Suitings & Shirtings, Donear Royal Classico, Donear QSF, Donear Gifts 4U, Donear Soft & Smooth, Donear International, Linen Fiesta, and Donear International with Fit. The fabrics like suiting, trouser and shirtings created by the company come in a range meant for menswear and womens wear.The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Silvassa and Surat. They are their presence across India with a network of 44 agents, 290 wholesalers and 12,000 retailers. The company is also into export of fabricsThe company set up a manufacturing unit at Silvassa and commenced commercial production on August 27, 1994. During the year 1996-97, the company increased the number of Looms by 16 Nos. During the year 1999-2000, they further increased the number of Looms from 56 Nos to 132 Nos at an expense of Rs 76 crore.In November 1999, the company commenced commercial production at their new project in Silvassa. During the year 2002-03, the company increased the number of Looms from 132 Nos to 164 Nos. During the year 2003-04, they further increased the number of Looms by 3 Nos.During the year 2004-05, the company launched aggressive marketing schemes and introduced variety of fabrics to cater the demand of masses at affordable price. They launched a new range of Fabric under the brand name FERRINO MIZZON to cater to the demand of the premium segment. Also, the company increased the number of Looms by 44 Nos.In December 2007, the company started their Phase I Yarn Dyeing, Weaving and Processing plant at Surat. Thus, they installed Yarn Dyeing with the capacity of 2,000,000 Kgs and Fabric processing with the capacity of 9,000,000 Mtrs. During the year 2007-08, the company increased the number of Looms from 208 Nos to 246 Nos.During the year 2008-09, the company increased the production capacity of Fabric Processing from 9,000,000 Mtrs to 24,000,000 Mtrs. The company commenced their Surat operations taking up the installed capacity to 17 million metres of fabrics annually.In 2017, it introduced apparels under DCot by Donear. It acquired GBTL (formerly Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Limited) from Aditya Birla Group and OCM from WL Ross LLP. At present, the company is a composite textile unit with yarn dyeing, weaving and processing capacities. The Surat facility is one of the best world-class facilities in the textile industries.After this, the Company introduced the concept of combo boxes to the market, which has now become a one-of-a-kind gifting option suitable for any occasion. Marked by innovative designs, Donear presents haute couture fabrics in the B2B segment as well. One of the key foundation for Donears success has been our state-of-the-art fabric manufacturing facilities located in Surat and Silvassa. The Silvassa units are pre-dominantly weaving-centric. On the other hand, our Surat factory is a composite unit consisting of yarn dyeing, weaving and processing set up which is a unique mix of machinery that is equipped to process fabrics made of all types of natural and man-made fibres .Besides, the Company has very large Packing and warehousing facility within the same premises which acts as one point dispatch center for all the fabric businesses. It also installed a Liquid Ammonia processing plant that happens to be only the 2nd plant in India and 15th in the world. LA treatment gives a super-fine wrinkle-free finish to cotton fabrics.