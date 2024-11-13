iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Donear Industries Ltd Board Meeting

149.71
(1.01%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:29:57 AM

Donear Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
DONEAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended September 30 2024. Reg. 33(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Half-Year Ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202428 Oct 2024
The Board at its meeting held on 28th October, 2024 has appointed Ms. Sejal Shah as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 28th October, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
DONEAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202416 May 2024
DONEAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and To consider and recommend the Final Dividend if any on Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 Board recommended final Dividend of INR 0.20 per Equity Share As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
DONEAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today (i.e. Tuesday, February 13, 2024), inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as recommended by the Audit Committee along with Limited Review Report received from the M/s. Kanu Doshi Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No: 104746W/W100096), Statutory Auditors of the Company. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) As attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024)

Donear Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Donear Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.