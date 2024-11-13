|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|DONEAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended September 30 2024. Reg. 33(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Half-Year Ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|The Board at its meeting held on 28th October, 2024 has appointed Ms. Sejal Shah as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 28th October, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|DONEAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|DONEAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and To consider and recommend the Final Dividend if any on Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 Board recommended final Dividend of INR 0.20 per Equity Share As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|DONEAR INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today (i.e. Tuesday, February 13, 2024), inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as recommended by the Audit Committee along with Limited Review Report received from the M/s. Kanu Doshi Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No: 104746W/W100096), Statutory Auditors of the Company. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) As attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024)
