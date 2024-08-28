Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹50.25
Prev. Close₹51.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.16
Day's High₹52.69
Day's Low₹48.46
52 Week's High₹118.2
52 Week's Low₹46.97
Book Value₹77.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52.04
P/E0
EPS0.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
10.62
10.62
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
72.16
74.03
Net Worth
82.78
84.65
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
166.45
149.29
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
166.45
149.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.92
4.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Jeetmal B Parkeh
Non Executive Director
Rahul J Parkeh
Managing Director
Anand J Parekh
Independent Director
Sangita Sandeep Singhi
Independent Director
Nehal M Shah
Independent Director
Indra Balveermal Singhvi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Naresh Vasudevbhai Kanzariya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd
Summary
Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Limited was incorporated in India (Ahmedabad, Gujarat) as a Private Company with the name and style of Sonnet Colours Pvt Ltd pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 04, 1991, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad and subsequently the Company name had been changed to Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Private Limited effective from 19th October, 2022. Initially Company was engaged, inter alia, in the business of Colours and Chemicals untill FY 2003-04. Thereafter, the business was discontinued. Subsequently the object clause has been changed from Colour chemical business to the Textiles business effective from September 23, 2022. In 2024, the Scheme of Arrangements involving Demerger between Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited (MRT); the Company; and Globale Tessile Private Limited (GTPL) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors, the Traditional Textile Processing Division located at Narol, Ahmedabad and Wind Power Division of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited along with existing investment of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited in its wholly owned subsidiary company namely Mahalaxmi Exports Private Limited has been transferred to the Company, effective from April 01, 2024. Accordingly, in consideration of the Scheme, the Company has issued and allotted 1,06,20,275 new Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the Shareholders of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited in the ratio of 1 (One) new Equity Share, fully Paid-up, of the Company for every 1 (One) Equity Shares held by the
The Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd is ₹52.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd is ₹46.97 and ₹118.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -54.49%, 3 Month at -7.24% and 1 Month at -0.91%.
