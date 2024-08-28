iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd Share Price

49
(-3.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:04:46 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open50.25
  • Day's High52.69
  • 52 Wk High118.2
  • Prev. Close51.02
  • Day's Low48.46
  • 52 Wk Low 46.97
  • Turnover (lac)1.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value77.11
  • EPS0.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52.04
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

50.25

Prev. Close

51.02

Turnover(Lac.)

1.16

Day's High

52.69

Day's Low

48.46

52 Week's High

118.2

52 Week's Low

46.97

Book Value

77.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

52.04

P/E

0

EPS

0.1

Divi. Yield

0

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:25 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.17%

Institutions: 0.17%

Non-Institutions: 35.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

10.62

10.62

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

72.16

74.03

Net Worth

82.78

84.65

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

166.45

149.29

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

166.45

149.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

3.92

4.49

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Jeetmal B Parkeh

Non Executive Director

Rahul J Parkeh

Managing Director

Anand J Parekh

Independent Director

Sangita Sandeep Singhi

Independent Director

Nehal M Shah

Independent Director

Indra Balveermal Singhvi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Naresh Vasudevbhai Kanzariya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd

Summary

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Limited was incorporated in India (Ahmedabad, Gujarat) as a Private Company with the name and style of Sonnet Colours Pvt Ltd pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 04, 1991, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad and subsequently the Company name had been changed to Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Private Limited effective from 19th October, 2022. Initially Company was engaged, inter alia, in the business of Colours and Chemicals untill FY 2003-04. Thereafter, the business was discontinued. Subsequently the object clause has been changed from Colour chemical business to the Textiles business effective from September 23, 2022. In 2024, the Scheme of Arrangements involving Demerger between Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited (MRT); the Company; and Globale Tessile Private Limited (GTPL) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors, the Traditional Textile Processing Division located at Narol, Ahmedabad and Wind Power Division of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited along with existing investment of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited in its wholly owned subsidiary company namely Mahalaxmi Exports Private Limited has been transferred to the Company, effective from April 01, 2024. Accordingly, in consideration of the Scheme, the Company has issued and allotted 1,06,20,275 new Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the Shareholders of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited in the ratio of 1 (One) new Equity Share, fully Paid-up, of the Company for every 1 (One) Equity Shares held by the
Company FAQs

What is the Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd share price today?

The Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd is ₹52.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd is ₹46.97 and ₹118.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd?

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -54.49%, 3 Month at -7.24% and 1 Month at -0.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.80 %
Institutions - 0.17 %
Public - 35.03 %

