Summary

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Limited was incorporated in India (Ahmedabad, Gujarat) as a Private Company with the name and style of Sonnet Colours Pvt Ltd pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 04, 1991, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad and subsequently the Company name had been changed to Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Private Limited effective from 19th October, 2022. Initially Company was engaged, inter alia, in the business of Colours and Chemicals untill FY 2003-04. Thereafter, the business was discontinued. Subsequently the object clause has been changed from Colour chemical business to the Textiles business effective from September 23, 2022. In 2024, the Scheme of Arrangements involving Demerger between Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited (MRT); the Company; and Globale Tessile Private Limited (GTPL) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors, the Traditional Textile Processing Division located at Narol, Ahmedabad and Wind Power Division of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited along with existing investment of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited in its wholly owned subsidiary company namely Mahalaxmi Exports Private Limited has been transferred to the Company, effective from April 01, 2024. Accordingly, in consideration of the Scheme, the Company has issued and allotted 1,06,20,275 new Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the Shareholders of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited in the ratio of 1 (One) new Equity Share, fully Paid-up, of the Company for every 1 (One) Equity Shares held by the

