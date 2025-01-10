Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
10.62
10.62
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
72.16
74.03
Net Worth
82.78
84.65
Minority Interest
Debt
18.59
17.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.4
1.12
Total Liabilities
102.77
103.72
Fixed Assets
87.91
83.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.12
3.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.78
0.15
Networking Capital
-2.33
0.48
Inventories
5.73
6.88
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
23.12
23.29
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.18
3.45
Sundry Creditors
-31.34
-29.76
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.02
-3.38
Cash
13.28
16.58
Total Assets
102.76
103.73
