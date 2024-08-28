iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd Quarterly Results

46.23
(-4.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

47.85

39.16

43.07

49.67

39.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

47.85

39.16

43.07

49.67

39.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.36

0.78

1.62

0.38

1.28

Total Income

48.21

39.94

44.68

50.04

40.67

Total Expenditure

44.15

38

39.84

47.95

38.67

PBIDT

4.06

1.94

4.84

2.09

2

Interest

0.98

0.7

0.58

0.46

0.6

PBDT

3.08

1.24

4.25

1.63

1.4

Depreciation

1.13

0.94

1.21

1.14

1.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.35

0.53

0.53

0.21

0.23

Deferred Tax

0.02

-0.39

-0.42

-0.06

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.58

0.17

2.94

0.33

0.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.58

0.17

2.94

0.33

0.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.58

0.17

2.94

0.33

0.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.49

0.16

2.77

0.31

0.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.62

10.62

10.62

10.62

10.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.48

4.95

11.23

4.2

5.07

PBDTM(%)

6.43

3.16

9.86

3.28

3.55

PATM(%)

3.3

0.43

6.82

0.66

0.25

