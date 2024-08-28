Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
47.85
39.16
43.07
49.67
39.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
47.85
39.16
43.07
49.67
39.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.36
0.78
1.62
0.38
1.28
Total Income
48.21
39.94
44.68
50.04
40.67
Total Expenditure
44.15
38
39.84
47.95
38.67
PBIDT
4.06
1.94
4.84
2.09
2
Interest
0.98
0.7
0.58
0.46
0.6
PBDT
3.08
1.24
4.25
1.63
1.4
Depreciation
1.13
0.94
1.21
1.14
1.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.35
0.53
0.53
0.21
0.23
Deferred Tax
0.02
-0.39
-0.42
-0.06
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.58
0.17
2.94
0.33
0.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.58
0.17
2.94
0.33
0.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.58
0.17
2.94
0.33
0.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.49
0.16
2.77
0.31
0.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.62
10.62
10.62
10.62
10.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.48
4.95
11.23
4.2
5.07
PBDTM(%)
6.43
3.16
9.86
3.28
3.55
PATM(%)
3.3
0.43
6.82
0.66
0.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.