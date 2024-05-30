TO THE MEMBERS OF

MAHALAXMI FABRIC MILLS LIMITED

Report on the audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of MAHALAXMI FABRIC MILLS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the statement of profit and loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as Standalone Financial Statements".

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note.50 of the Standalone Financial Statements with respect to Scheme of Arrangement amongst Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Limited and Globale Tessile Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors (the ‘Scheme) for demerger of Traditional Textile Processing and Wind Power Undertaking to Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd. (First Resulting Company) and Textile Trading Undertaking to Gloable Tessile Limited (Second Resulting Company). The Scheme has been given effect to from the Appointed Date of April 1, 2022, as approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT"), Ahmedabad and which is deemed to be the demerger date for the purpose of accounting and consequently financial information in the statement of profit and loss for the year ended March 31, 2023, have been restated. Further pursuant to the scheme the company has become public limited company.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition In this regard, our audit procedures included: 1. The Company has been transferred and vested the Traditional Textile Processing and Wind Power Undertaking of Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited pursuant to a Scheme of Arrangement (‘the Scheme"). • We obtained and read the key documents relating to the transfer of the Demerged Undertakings (Scheme of Arrangement and approval granted by NCLT) The Scheme was approved by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) with an appointed date of 1st April, 2022. We have identified this transaction relating to new operations on demerger, as a key audit matter because of significant complexities in its accounting and disclosure requirements. • We have evaluated whether the method of accounting followed by the Company is in accordance with the scheme approved by NCLT and the relevant accounting guidelines. • We assessed the adequacy and appropriateness the disclosure in the Standalone Financial Statements, relating to the transfer of operations on demerger, as required by the accounting standards. • Based on the above procedures performed, the method of accounting and disclosures relating to the transfer of the Demerged Undertakings are considered to be adequate and reasonable. 2. Companys revenue is derived primarily from sale of goods. Revenue from sale of goods is recognised when control of the products being sold is transferred to the customer and there are no longer any unfulfilled performance obligations. Assessing the appropriateness of the accounting policy for revenue recognition with relevant accounting standards; The performance obligations in the contracts are fulfilled at the time of dispatch, delivery or upon formal customer acceptance depending on customer terms. Evaluating the design and implementation of the Companys key internal financial controls in relation to timing of revenue recognition and tested the operating effectiveness of such controls for selected samples Inappropriate assessment could lead to risk of revenue being recognized before transfer of control. Performing detailed testing by selecting samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year and around the year end date using statistical sampling. We assessed fulfilment of performance obligations during the year by verifying the underlying documents. In view of the above and since revenue is a key performance indicator of the Company, we have identified timing of revenue recognition from sale of goods as a key audit matter. These documents included contract specifying terms of sale, invoices, goods dispatch notes, customer acceptances and shipping documents; Testing, on a sample basis using specified risk based criteria, journal entries affecting revenue recognised during the year to identify unusual items.

Valuation of Inventories The Company is a traditional textile manufacturer and the inventory primarily comprises of grey fabric, dyed and printed fabric etc. In this regard, our audit procedures included: Inventories are valued at lower of cost and net realisable value. Assessing the appropriateness of the accounting policy for inventories with relevant accounting standards: Evaluating the design and implementation of the Companys key internal financial controls over valuation of inventories and testing the operating effectiveness of such controls for selected samples; The Company maintains its inventory levels based on forecast demand and expected future selling prices. There is a risk of inventories being measured at values which are not representative of the lower of costs and net realisable value (‘NRV) Observing the physical verification of inventory on a sample basis. In this regard, we have considered the physical condition of inventory by way of obsolescence or wear and tear, wherever relevant and applicable, in determining the valuation of such inventory. The Company exercises high degree of judgment in assessing the NRV of the inventories on account of estimation of future market and economic conditions. The carrying value of inventories is material in the context of total assets of the Company. We identified the valuation of inventories as a key audit matter. For NRV testing, selecting inventory items, on a sample basis at reporting date and compared their carrying value to their subsequent selling prices as indicated in sales invoices subsequent to the reporting date.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information obtained at the date of this auditors report is information included in the Directors Report including the Annexures to the Directors report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii) Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of the section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company, so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the Statement of profit and loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such control, refer to our separate report in the Annexure-B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company, to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or:

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause h(iv) (a) & (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has not declared any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

However, the audit trail feature is not enabled for certain direct changes to data when using, certain access rights and at the database level for the accounting software, as described in note to the Standalone Financial Statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

For BHANWAR JAIN & CO.,

Chartered Accountants.

Firm Registration No.117340W

(B.M. JAIN)

Proprietor.

M. No. 034943

Ahmedabad: 30th May,2024.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

i. In respect of property, plant & equipment:

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, all property, plant & equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and there is a regular programme of verification which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder

ii. In respect of inventories.

(a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year except for inventories lying with third parties. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by them as at 31st March, 2024 and discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed in respect of such confirmations. Discrepancies noticed on physical verification to Inventory have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. As disclosed in note 21 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii In respect of investments, guarantee or security or loans and advances given (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, during the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties except outstanding balance of Rs.98.74 lakhs as at balance sheet date in respect of the loan given to its subsidiary company.

(b) During the year the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties except loans provided to its subsidiary company. The terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans to such company are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayments or receipts have been regular, wherever applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, there are no amount of loans granted to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms liability partnerships or any other parties falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(g) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

iv According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of loans and advances given, investments made, guarantees, and securities given have been complied with by the company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the maintenance of cost records by the company as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained by the company. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it The provisions related to sales tax, service duty of excise and value added taxes are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income- tax, duty of customs, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. The provisions related to sales tax, service tax, duty of excise and value added taxes are not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, there was no dispute in respect of dues outstanding of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, there are no dues of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vlii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. In respect of default in repayment of borrowings:

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, no funds raised on short term basis have been used for longterm purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or Joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. In respect of funds raised and utilization:

(a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year under audit in accordance with section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013.

xi. In respect of frauds and whistle blower complaints:

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, no fraud/ material fraud by the Company or no fraud/ material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, during the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are not whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act. 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xin According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv Based on the information and explanation provided to us and our audit procedures, the company has an internal audit system in commensurate with the size and nature of its business. We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi Registration with RBI, Act

(a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash loss in the current in previous financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 49(8) to the Standalone Financial Statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, there is no obligation under Corporate Social Responsibility of the company during the year hence requirement to report on clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For BHANWAR JAIN & CO.,

Chartered Accountants.

Firm Registration No.117340W

(B. M. JAIN)

Proprietor.

M. No. 034943

Ahmedabad: 30th May,2024.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of MAHALAXMI FABRIC MILLS Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MAHALAXMI FABRIC MILLS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls.

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about that adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For BHANWAR JAIN & CO.,

Chartered Accountants.

Firm Registration No.117340W

(B.M. JAIN)

Proprietor.

M. No. 034943

Ahmedabad: 30th May, 2024.