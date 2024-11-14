Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 for the F.Y. 2024-25. Kindly take a note that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, held on the Thursday, 14th November, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, has considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results along with the Independent Auditors Limited Review Report thereon, for the 02nd Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024, for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)