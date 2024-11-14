iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd Board Meeting

43
(-4.23%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Mahalaxmi Fab. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 for the F.Y. 2024-25. Kindly take a note that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, held on the Thursday, 14th November, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, has considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results along with the Independent Auditors Limited Review Report thereon, for the 02nd Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024, for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
The Company has got listed on the Stock Exchange on today i.e. 27th August, 2024. The Company is submitting this Unaudited Financial Results ended on June 30, 2024, for the F.Y. 2024-25, upon listing of the Company. With reference to Our Letter Ref:- MFML/CS/Correspondence/2024-25/BSE/01 dated 27th August, 2024, Kindly take a note that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 06:30 P.M. and concluded at 08:20 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)

Mahalaxmi Fab.: Related News

No Record Found

