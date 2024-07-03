SectorTextiles
Open₹133
Prev. Close₹131.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.37
Day's High₹133
Day's Low₹125
52 Week's High₹193.6
52 Week's Low₹107.75
Book Value₹119.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)186.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.8
14.8
14.8
14.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
161.54
157
157.65
152.99
Net Worth
176.34
171.8
172.45
167.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
80.62
142.37
175.9
197.4
yoy growth (%)
-43.37
-19.06
-10.89
0.32
Raw materials
-37.39
-59.06
-86.56
-98.07
As % of sales
46.38
41.48
49.21
49.68
Employee costs
-12.63
-26.86
-26.78
-28.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.94
5.53
9.06
21.79
Depreciation
-1.67
-1.76
-3.42
-3.39
Tax paid
-0.27
-0.88
2.58
-4.96
Working capital
-27.35
-4.05
-14.36
6.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.37
-19.06
-10.89
0.32
Op profit growth
-130.89
-32.48
-52.34
-37.29
EBIT growth
-81.41
-44.07
-55.7
-32.7
Net profit growth
-78.67
-231.93
-118.52
-44.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
L Vinay Reddy
Non Executive Director
Taruna V Reddy
Independent Director
MURUGANATHASWAMY MOHANGANDHI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vineesh VijayanThazhumpal
Independent Director
Rajiv Kumar Mathur
Executive Director
Vindamuri Giriraj
Independent Director
AMIT ANIL PANDIT
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Lovable Lingerie Limited was incorporated on September 29, 1987 as a private limited company with the name Hybo Knit Pvt Ltd. On December 20, 1985, the Company name was changed from Hybo Knit Pvt Ltd to Lovable Lingerie Pvt Ltd. Thereafter on April 19, 2010, the Company got converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Lovable Lingerie Ltd.The Company is one of Indias leading womens innerwear manufacturers. The companys products include brassieres, panties, slips/ camisoles, homewear, shapewear, foundation garments and sleepwear products. Lovable and Daisy Dee are their flagship brands. Their brand Lovable is amongst the top three most preferred brand in womens innerwear in India. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra and has three manufacturing facilities of which two facilities are situated at Kanakapura road in Bengaluru and one is situated in Roorkee, Uttarakhand.The company has undertaken the concessionaire retailing model to market their products and increase the retail sales of the company. In this model, the company procures dedicated retail space in leading high-traffic retail outlets like large format stores (LFS)/ department stores. In this dedicated space, the companys brand Lovable makes the arrangement for stocking, displays and visual merchandising in the form of its shop-in-shop modules and its display fixtures. Unlike a multi-branded display, in this model the dedicated retail space stocks only their brands products, reflec
The Lovable Lingerie Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lovable Lingerie Ltd is ₹186.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lovable Lingerie Ltd is 0 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lovable Lingerie Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lovable Lingerie Ltd is ₹107.75 and ₹193.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lovable Lingerie Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.60%, 3 Years at -7.84%, 1 Year at -12.51%, 6 Month at -5.18%, 3 Month at -7.17% and 1 Month at 0.17%.
