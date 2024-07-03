iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lovable Lingerie Ltd Share Price

126.1
(-4.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open133
  • Day's High133
  • 52 Wk High193.6
  • Prev. Close131.76
  • Day's Low125
  • 52 Wk Low 107.75
  • Turnover (lac)34.37
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value119.62
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)186.63
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lovable Lingerie Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

133

Prev. Close

131.76

Turnover(Lac.)

34.37

Day's High

133

Day's Low

125

52 Week's High

193.6

52 Week's Low

107.75

Book Value

119.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

186.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lovable Lingerie Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Lovable Lingerie Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Lovable Lingerie Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.91%

Foreign: 0.90%

Indian: 63.04%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 36.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lovable Lingerie Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.8

14.8

14.8

14.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

161.54

157

157.65

152.99

Net Worth

176.34

171.8

172.45

167.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

80.62

142.37

175.9

197.4

yoy growth (%)

-43.37

-19.06

-10.89

0.32

Raw materials

-37.39

-59.06

-86.56

-98.07

As % of sales

46.38

41.48

49.21

49.68

Employee costs

-12.63

-26.86

-26.78

-28.69

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.94

5.53

9.06

21.79

Depreciation

-1.67

-1.76

-3.42

-3.39

Tax paid

-0.27

-0.88

2.58

-4.96

Working capital

-27.35

-4.05

-14.36

6.66

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.37

-19.06

-10.89

0.32

Op profit growth

-130.89

-32.48

-52.34

-37.29

EBIT growth

-81.41

-44.07

-55.7

-32.7

Net profit growth

-78.67

-231.93

-118.52

-44.55

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Lovable Lingerie Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lovable Lingerie Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

L Vinay Reddy

Non Executive Director

Taruna V Reddy

Independent Director

MURUGANATHASWAMY MOHANGANDHI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vineesh VijayanThazhumpal

Independent Director

Rajiv Kumar Mathur

Executive Director

Vindamuri Giriraj

Independent Director

AMIT ANIL PANDIT

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lovable Lingerie Ltd

Summary

Lovable Lingerie Limited was incorporated on September 29, 1987 as a private limited company with the name Hybo Knit Pvt Ltd. On December 20, 1985, the Company name was changed from Hybo Knit Pvt Ltd to Lovable Lingerie Pvt Ltd. Thereafter on April 19, 2010, the Company got converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Lovable Lingerie Ltd.The Company is one of Indias leading womens innerwear manufacturers. The companys products include brassieres, panties, slips/ camisoles, homewear, shapewear, foundation garments and sleepwear products. Lovable and Daisy Dee are their flagship brands. Their brand Lovable is amongst the top three most preferred brand in womens innerwear in India. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra and has three manufacturing facilities of which two facilities are situated at Kanakapura road in Bengaluru and one is situated in Roorkee, Uttarakhand.The company has undertaken the concessionaire retailing model to market their products and increase the retail sales of the company. In this model, the company procures dedicated retail space in leading high-traffic retail outlets like large format stores (LFS)/ department stores. In this dedicated space, the companys brand Lovable makes the arrangement for stocking, displays and visual merchandising in the form of its shop-in-shop modules and its display fixtures. Unlike a multi-branded display, in this model the dedicated retail space stocks only their brands products, reflec
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lovable Lingerie Ltd share price today?

The Lovable Lingerie Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lovable Lingerie Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lovable Lingerie Ltd is ₹186.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lovable Lingerie Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lovable Lingerie Ltd is 0 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lovable Lingerie Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lovable Lingerie Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lovable Lingerie Ltd is ₹107.75 and ₹193.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lovable Lingerie Ltd?

Lovable Lingerie Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.60%, 3 Years at -7.84%, 1 Year at -12.51%, 6 Month at -5.18%, 3 Month at -7.17% and 1 Month at 0.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lovable Lingerie Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lovable Lingerie Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.95 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 36.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Lovable Lingerie Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.