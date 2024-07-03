Summary

Lovable Lingerie Limited was incorporated on September 29, 1987 as a private limited company with the name Hybo Knit Pvt Ltd. On December 20, 1985, the Company name was changed from Hybo Knit Pvt Ltd to Lovable Lingerie Pvt Ltd. Thereafter on April 19, 2010, the Company got converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Lovable Lingerie Ltd.The Company is one of Indias leading womens innerwear manufacturers. The companys products include brassieres, panties, slips/ camisoles, homewear, shapewear, foundation garments and sleepwear products. Lovable and Daisy Dee are their flagship brands. Their brand Lovable is amongst the top three most preferred brand in womens innerwear in India. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra and has three manufacturing facilities of which two facilities are situated at Kanakapura road in Bengaluru and one is situated in Roorkee, Uttarakhand.The company has undertaken the concessionaire retailing model to market their products and increase the retail sales of the company. In this model, the company procures dedicated retail space in leading high-traffic retail outlets like large format stores (LFS)/ department stores. In this dedicated space, the companys brand Lovable makes the arrangement for stocking, displays and visual merchandising in the form of its shop-in-shop modules and its display fixtures. Unlike a multi-branded display, in this model the dedicated retail space stocks only their brands products, reflec

