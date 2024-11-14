Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

LOVABLE LINGERIE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; we hereby give you notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14th 2024 at A-46 Street No.2 MIDC Andheri (East) Mumbai - 400093 inter-alia: 1) To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

LOVABLE LINGERIE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results and LRR for the First quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2) Recommendation of final dividend if any on the Companys equity shares for the financial year ending on March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Lovable Lingerie Limited has informed the exchange regarding the board Meeting held on July 29th, 2024 for approval of un-audited financials for the quarter ended June 30th, 2024. Approval of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Revised Outcome: Lovable Lingerie Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 29, 2024 for approval of un-audited Financials for the quarter ended 30 June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024) The company has not declared a dividend, as the profits are being reinvested into the expansion of the companys business (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

LOVABLE LINGERIE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Inthe meeting of the Board of director of the Company is scheduled to be held on 28 th may 2024 inter -alia Consideration And Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Fourth quarter ended and financial year on March 31 2024 & to designate Mr. Rohit Jadhav Company Secretary as Compliance Officer of the Company. Annual Audited Standalone Financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Auditors report on Standalone Financial results; and 3. Declaration regarding Audit Report with unmodified opinion. 4. 1. Mr. Manoor Raghavendra Maiya as an Additional Director in the capacity of an Non Executive Director of the Company with effect from May 28, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024