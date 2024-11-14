|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|LOVABLE LINGERIE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; we hereby give you notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14th 2024 at A-46 Street No.2 MIDC Andheri (East) Mumbai - 400093 inter-alia: 1) To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|LOVABLE LINGERIE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results and LRR for the First quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2) Recommendation of final dividend if any on the Companys equity shares for the financial year ending on March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Lovable Lingerie Limited has informed the exchange regarding the board Meeting held on July 29th, 2024 for approval of un-audited financials for the quarter ended June 30th, 2024. Approval of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Revised Outcome: Lovable Lingerie Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 29, 2024 for approval of un-audited Financials for the quarter ended 30 June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024) The company has not declared a dividend, as the profits are being reinvested into the expansion of the companys business (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|LOVABLE LINGERIE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Inthe meeting of the Board of director of the Company is scheduled to be held on 28 th may 2024 inter -alia Consideration And Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Fourth quarter ended and financial year on March 31 2024 & to designate Mr. Rohit Jadhav Company Secretary as Compliance Officer of the Company. Annual Audited Standalone Financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Auditors report on Standalone Financial results; and 3. Declaration regarding Audit Report with unmodified opinion. 4. 1. Mr. Manoor Raghavendra Maiya as an Additional Director in the capacity of an Non Executive Director of the Company with effect from May 28, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|LOVABLE LINGERIE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on February 05 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 LOVABLE LINGERIE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the intimation dated January 30, 2024, regarding Board Meeting to be held on Monday, February 05, 2024, we hereby intimate the Stock Exchange as per the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, that the said Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled on Monday, February 12, 2024, to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 Further, as per our letter dated December 29, 2023 the Trading Window of the Company has been closed for Trading by all designated persons / connected person as per Insider Trading Rules of the Company from 1st January, 2024 up to the expiry of 48 hours after the date of declaration of financial results (both days inclusive) i.e. up to February 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024) 1.Appointment of Mr. K.S kamalakaran as an additional Director in an Capacity off Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from 05 th feb 2024. 2 Appointment of Mr. Rohit Raghunath Jadhav as the Company Secretary of the company with the effect from 05 th feb 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024) Outcome of the Board meeting held on February 12, 2024, Regulation 30 to 33 & other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors considered and approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company & Limited Review Report by the Auditors for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 12/02/2024, Regulation 30 to 33 & other applicable regulations of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Board considered and approved the Un-audited financial results of the company & LRR by the Auditor for the quarter ended 31/12/2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.