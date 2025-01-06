iifl-logo-icon 1
Lovable Lingerie Ltd Cash Flow Statement

126.23
(-4.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Lovable Lingerie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.94

5.53

9.06

21.79

Depreciation

-1.67

-1.76

-3.42

-3.39

Tax paid

-0.27

-0.88

2.58

-4.96

Working capital

-27.35

-4.05

-14.36

6.66

Other operating items

Operating

-28.35

-1.17

-6.13

20.1

Capital expenditure

2.34

-0.7

-26.77

5.38

Free cash flow

-26.01

-1.87

-32.9

25.48

Equity raised

304.94

299.99

356.3

382.67

Investing

21.5

14.04

-48.45

21.9

Financing

-8.54

8.54

-14.63

10.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.67

Net in cash

291.88

320.7

260.31

441.94

