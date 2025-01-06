Lovable Lingerie Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.94
5.53
9.06
21.79
Depreciation
-1.67
-1.76
-3.42
-3.39
Tax paid
-0.27
-0.88
2.58
-4.96
Working capital
-27.35
-4.05
-14.36
6.66
Other operating items
Operating
-28.35
-1.17
-6.13
20.1
Capital expenditure
2.34
-0.7
-26.77
5.38
Free cash flow
-26.01
-1.87
-32.9
25.48
Equity raised
304.94
299.99
356.3
382.67
Investing
21.5
14.04
-48.45
21.9
Financing
-8.54
8.54
-14.63
10.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.67
Net in cash
291.88
320.7
260.31
441.94
