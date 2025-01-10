Lovable Lingerie Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.8
14.8
14.8
14.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
161.54
157
157.65
152.99
Net Worth
176.34
171.8
172.45
167.79
Minority Interest
Debt
10.06
6.53
2.16
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.02
9.14
9.08
9.02
Total Liabilities
196.42
187.47
183.69
176.81
Fixed Assets
23.8
25.21
23.14
23.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
89.86
86.78
85.86
79.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.3
0
0
Networking Capital
82.32
73.9
74.09
72.26
Inventories
55.01
61.09
45.72
37.55
Inventory Days
170
Sundry Debtors
21.87
18.91
22.56
19.82
Debtor Days
89.73
Other Current Assets
19.75
22.03
27.47
28.35
Sundry Creditors
-6.7
-18.65
-11.92
-9.37
Creditor Days
42.42
Other Current Liabilities
-7.61
-9.48
-9.74
-4.09
Cash
0.45
1.3
0.62
1.15
Total Assets
196.43
187.49
183.71
176.81
