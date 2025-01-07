Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
80.62
142.37
175.9
197.4
yoy growth (%)
-43.37
-19.06
-10.89
0.32
Raw materials
-37.39
-59.06
-86.56
-98.07
As % of sales
46.38
41.48
49.21
49.68
Employee costs
-12.63
-26.86
-26.78
-28.69
As % of sales
15.67
18.86
15.22
14.53
Other costs
-32.49
-50.26
-53.4
-51.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.3
35.3
30.35
26.05
Operating profit
-1.9
6.17
9.15
19.2
OPM
-2.36
4.33
5.2
9.72
Depreciation
-1.67
-1.76
-3.42
-3.39
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.09
-1
-0.92
Other income
4.62
1.21
4.33
6.91
Profit before tax
0.94
5.53
9.06
21.79
Taxes
-0.27
-0.88
2.58
-4.96
Tax rate
-29.39
-15.96
28.5
-22.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.66
4.65
11.64
16.83
Exceptional items
0
-1.51
-14.02
-3.98
Net profit
0.66
3.14
-2.38
12.85
yoy growth (%)
-78.67
-231.93
-118.52
-44.55
NPM
0.83
2.2
-1.35
6.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.