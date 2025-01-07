iifl-logo-icon 1
Lovable Lingerie Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

124.85
(-1.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:14:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

80.62

142.37

175.9

197.4

yoy growth (%)

-43.37

-19.06

-10.89

0.32

Raw materials

-37.39

-59.06

-86.56

-98.07

As % of sales

46.38

41.48

49.21

49.68

Employee costs

-12.63

-26.86

-26.78

-28.69

As % of sales

15.67

18.86

15.22

14.53

Other costs

-32.49

-50.26

-53.4

-51.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.3

35.3

30.35

26.05

Operating profit

-1.9

6.17

9.15

19.2

OPM

-2.36

4.33

5.2

9.72

Depreciation

-1.67

-1.76

-3.42

-3.39

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.09

-1

-0.92

Other income

4.62

1.21

4.33

6.91

Profit before tax

0.94

5.53

9.06

21.79

Taxes

-0.27

-0.88

2.58

-4.96

Tax rate

-29.39

-15.96

28.5

-22.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.66

4.65

11.64

16.83

Exceptional items

0

-1.51

-14.02

-3.98

Net profit

0.66

3.14

-2.38

12.85

yoy growth (%)

-78.67

-231.93

-118.52

-44.55

NPM

0.83

2.2

-1.35

6.5

