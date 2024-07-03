SectorTextiles
Open₹47.05
Prev. Close₹46.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹128.25
Day's High₹47.05
Day's Low₹43.81
52 Week's High₹53.2
52 Week's Low₹28.6
Book Value₹16.7
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)379.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.82
27.82
16.52
16.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
110.51
123.36
116.87
118.53
Net Worth
138.33
151.18
133.39
135.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
142.99
172.69
222.37
231.49
yoy growth (%)
-17.19
-22.34
-3.94
19.04
Raw materials
-82.82
-111.46
-128.33
-140.92
As % of sales
57.91
64.54
57.7
60.87
Employee costs
-17.15
-21.48
-18.27
-17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.79
-27.57
-2.5
1.1
Depreciation
-3.92
-4.24
-3.35
-3.36
Tax paid
8.74
12.62
-0.46
0.35
Working capital
2.55
-34.59
27.57
4.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.19
-22.34
-3.94
19.04
Op profit growth
-118.9
-249.53
-31.97
-30,066.66
EBIT growth
-106.45
-303.65
-36.5
-498.83
Net profit growth
-93
386.63
-58.41
-25.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,460.55
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.58
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
156.16
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
487.1
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,007.9
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sunil J Pathare
WTD & Executive Director
Kapil J Pathare
Independent Director
Gopal Sehjpal
Independent Director
Chetan Sheth
Independent Director
Robin Banerjee
Independent Director
Meher Castelino
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by VIP Clothing Ltd
Summary
VIP Clothing Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Maxwell Industries Private Limited in January, 1991. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company in 1992 and the name of the Company was changed from Maxwell Industries Private Limited to Maxwell Industries Limited and further from Maxwell Industries Limited to VIP Clothing Limited effective from 19 October, 2016.The Company is a leading Manufacturer, Marketing and Distributor of Mens and Womens innerwear and socks under the brand VIP, Frenchie, Feelings, Leader and Brat.During initial years, all important inputs like elastic and processed fabric for hosiery products were sourced from the market. Over the years, as requirements grew and also as a measure of integrate vertically as well as maintain quality and assured supply of inputs, the Company started new manufacturing units.The company is a market leader in cotton hosiery products and are sold under well known brands, names like VIP-Frenchie,VIP BENZ etc.The company has also ventured into readymade garments which are sold under its own brand name of BLUE CHIP.All the brands which the company has acquired exclusive rights,and enjoys a good demand.The company has a well established all India Network of marketing and distribution channels.The company has recently set up a separate export division in order to provide concentrated thrust on the export front.A Wind Mill of 350 KVA capacity in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu State was commissioned in Septe
Read More
The VIP Clothing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VIP Clothing Ltd is ₹379.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of VIP Clothing Ltd is 0 and 2.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VIP Clothing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VIP Clothing Ltd is ₹28.6 and ₹53.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
VIP Clothing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.82%, 3 Years at 26.43%, 1 Year at -4.31%, 6 Month at 21.53%, 3 Month at 6.12% and 1 Month at -1.64%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.