VIP Clothing Ltd Share Price

44.04
(-5.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open47.05
  • Day's High47.05
  • 52 Wk High53.2
  • Prev. Close46.79
  • Day's Low43.81
  • 52 Wk Low 28.6
  • Turnover (lac)128.25
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value16.7
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)379.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

VIP Clothing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

47.05

Prev. Close

46.79

Turnover(Lac.)

128.25

Day's High

47.05

Day's Low

43.81

52 Week's High

53.2

52 Week's Low

28.6

Book Value

16.7

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

379.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

VIP Clothing Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

VIP Clothing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

VIP Clothing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:31 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.30%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

VIP Clothing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.82

27.82

16.52

16.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

110.51

123.36

116.87

118.53

Net Worth

138.33

151.18

133.39

135.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

142.99

172.69

222.37

231.49

yoy growth (%)

-17.19

-22.34

-3.94

19.04

Raw materials

-82.82

-111.46

-128.33

-140.92

As % of sales

57.91

64.54

57.7

60.87

Employee costs

-17.15

-21.48

-18.27

-17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.79

-27.57

-2.5

1.1

Depreciation

-3.92

-4.24

-3.35

-3.36

Tax paid

8.74

12.62

-0.46

0.35

Working capital

2.55

-34.59

27.57

4.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.19

-22.34

-3.94

19.04

Op profit growth

-118.9

-249.53

-31.97

-30,066.66

EBIT growth

-106.45

-303.65

-36.5

-498.83

Net profit growth

-93

386.63

-58.41

-25.61

No Record Found

VIP Clothing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,460.55

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.58

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

156.16

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

487.1

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,007.9

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT VIP Clothing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunil J Pathare

WTD & Executive Director

Kapil J Pathare

Independent Director

Gopal Sehjpal

Independent Director

Chetan Sheth

Independent Director

Robin Banerjee

Independent Director

Meher Castelino

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VIP Clothing Ltd

Summary

VIP Clothing Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Maxwell Industries Private Limited in January, 1991. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company in 1992 and the name of the Company was changed from Maxwell Industries Private Limited to Maxwell Industries Limited and further from Maxwell Industries Limited to VIP Clothing Limited effective from 19 October, 2016.The Company is a leading Manufacturer, Marketing and Distributor of Mens and Womens innerwear and socks under the brand VIP, Frenchie, Feelings, Leader and Brat.During initial years, all important inputs like elastic and processed fabric for hosiery products were sourced from the market. Over the years, as requirements grew and also as a measure of integrate vertically as well as maintain quality and assured supply of inputs, the Company started new manufacturing units.The company is a market leader in cotton hosiery products and are sold under well known brands, names like VIP-Frenchie,VIP BENZ etc.The company has also ventured into readymade garments which are sold under its own brand name of BLUE CHIP.All the brands which the company has acquired exclusive rights,and enjoys a good demand.The company has a well established all India Network of marketing and distribution channels.The company has recently set up a separate export division in order to provide concentrated thrust on the export front.A Wind Mill of 350 KVA capacity in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu State was commissioned in Septe
Company FAQs

What is the VIP Clothing Ltd share price today?

The VIP Clothing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of VIP Clothing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VIP Clothing Ltd is ₹379.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of VIP Clothing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of VIP Clothing Ltd is 0 and 2.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of VIP Clothing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VIP Clothing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VIP Clothing Ltd is ₹28.6 and ₹53.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of VIP Clothing Ltd?

VIP Clothing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.82%, 3 Years at 26.43%, 1 Year at -4.31%, 6 Month at 21.53%, 3 Month at 6.12% and 1 Month at -1.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of VIP Clothing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of VIP Clothing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.70 %

