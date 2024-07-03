Summary

VIP Clothing Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Maxwell Industries Private Limited in January, 1991. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company in 1992 and the name of the Company was changed from Maxwell Industries Private Limited to Maxwell Industries Limited and further from Maxwell Industries Limited to VIP Clothing Limited effective from 19 October, 2016.The Company is a leading Manufacturer, Marketing and Distributor of Mens and Womens innerwear and socks under the brand VIP, Frenchie, Feelings, Leader and Brat.During initial years, all important inputs like elastic and processed fabric for hosiery products were sourced from the market. Over the years, as requirements grew and also as a measure of integrate vertically as well as maintain quality and assured supply of inputs, the Company started new manufacturing units.The company is a market leader in cotton hosiery products and are sold under well known brands, names like VIP-Frenchie,VIP BENZ etc.The company has also ventured into readymade garments which are sold under its own brand name of BLUE CHIP.All the brands which the company has acquired exclusive rights,and enjoys a good demand.The company has a well established all India Network of marketing and distribution channels.The company has recently set up a separate export division in order to provide concentrated thrust on the export front.A Wind Mill of 350 KVA capacity in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu State was commissioned in Septe

