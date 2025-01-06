iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VIP Clothing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

44.04
(-5.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR VIP Clothing Ltd

VIP Clothing FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.79

-27.57

-2.5

1.1

Depreciation

-3.92

-4.24

-3.35

-3.36

Tax paid

8.74

12.62

-0.46

0.35

Working capital

2.55

-34.59

27.57

4.45

Other operating items

Operating

-2.42

-53.78

21.24

2.55

Capital expenditure

0.92

-49.42

-3.41

88.57

Free cash flow

-1.5

-103.2

17.82

91.12

Equity raised

239.64

313.14

327.5

230.51

Investing

0

-0.01

0

0

Financing

13.97

-1.4

-16.16

9.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

252.11

208.52

329.16

331.58

VIP Clothing : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR VIP Clothing Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.