VIP Clothing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.79
-27.57
-2.5
1.1
Depreciation
-3.92
-4.24
-3.35
-3.36
Tax paid
8.74
12.62
-0.46
0.35
Working capital
2.55
-34.59
27.57
4.45
Other operating items
Operating
-2.42
-53.78
21.24
2.55
Capital expenditure
0.92
-49.42
-3.41
88.57
Free cash flow
-1.5
-103.2
17.82
91.12
Equity raised
239.64
313.14
327.5
230.51
Investing
0
-0.01
0
0
Financing
13.97
-1.4
-16.16
9.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
252.11
208.52
329.16
331.58
