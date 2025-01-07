iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VIP Clothing Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

44.72
(1.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR VIP Clothing Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

142.99

172.69

222.37

231.49

yoy growth (%)

-17.19

-22.34

-3.94

19.04

Raw materials

-82.82

-111.46

-128.33

-140.92

As % of sales

57.91

64.54

57.7

60.87

Employee costs

-17.15

-21.48

-18.27

-17

As % of sales

11.99

12.44

8.21

7.34

Other costs

-40.04

-55.46

-65.24

-58.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28

32.11

29.34

25.09

Operating profit

2.97

-15.72

10.51

15.46

OPM

2.07

-9.1

4.73

6.67

Depreciation

-3.92

-4.24

-3.35

-3.36

Interest expense

-10.9

-10.38

-10.95

-12.19

Other income

2.06

2.77

1.28

1.19

Profit before tax

-9.79

-27.57

-2.5

1.1

Taxes

8.74

12.62

-0.46

0.35

Tax rate

-89.32

-45.79

18.42

31.94

Minorities and other

0

0

-0.08

-1.64

Adj. profit

-1.04

-14.95

-3.05

-0.18

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.01

-7.2

Net profit

-1.04

-14.95

-3.07

-7.38

yoy growth (%)

-93

386.63

-58.41

-25.61

NPM

-0.73

-8.65

-1.38

-3.19

VIP Clothing : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR VIP Clothing Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.