Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
142.99
172.69
222.37
231.49
yoy growth (%)
-17.19
-22.34
-3.94
19.04
Raw materials
-82.82
-111.46
-128.33
-140.92
As % of sales
57.91
64.54
57.7
60.87
Employee costs
-17.15
-21.48
-18.27
-17
As % of sales
11.99
12.44
8.21
7.34
Other costs
-40.04
-55.46
-65.24
-58.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28
32.11
29.34
25.09
Operating profit
2.97
-15.72
10.51
15.46
OPM
2.07
-9.1
4.73
6.67
Depreciation
-3.92
-4.24
-3.35
-3.36
Interest expense
-10.9
-10.38
-10.95
-12.19
Other income
2.06
2.77
1.28
1.19
Profit before tax
-9.79
-27.57
-2.5
1.1
Taxes
8.74
12.62
-0.46
0.35
Tax rate
-89.32
-45.79
18.42
31.94
Minorities and other
0
0
-0.08
-1.64
Adj. profit
-1.04
-14.95
-3.05
-0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.01
-7.2
Net profit
-1.04
-14.95
-3.07
-7.38
yoy growth (%)
-93
386.63
-58.41
-25.61
NPM
-0.73
-8.65
-1.38
-3.19
