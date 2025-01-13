VIP Clothing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.82
27.82
16.52
16.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
110.51
123.36
116.87
118.53
Net Worth
138.33
151.18
133.39
135.05
Minority Interest
Debt
80.52
88.61
103.36
92.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.09
6.63
6.27
8.18
Total Liabilities
221.94
246.42
243.02
236
Fixed Assets
99.14
97.36
103.8
106.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
118.43
133.95
134.16
121.36
Inventories
82.79
80.72
92.31
76.68
Inventory Days
195.72
Sundry Debtors
58.3
67.34
60.41
60.36
Debtor Days
154.06
Other Current Assets
25.95
25.25
23.17
18.47
Sundry Creditors
-36.84
-28.11
-31.41
-22.38
Creditor Days
57.12
Other Current Liabilities
-11.77
-11.25
-10.32
-11.77
Cash
4.36
15.11
5.06
7.74
Total Assets
221.93
246.42
243.02
235.99
