Board Meeting 21 Nov 2024 21 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

VIP Clothing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider approve and take on record the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024. As per the attached file. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

VIP Clothing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 As per the attached file. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

VIP Clothing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company raising of capital by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities through any method or combination thereof including preferential issue of permitted securities to as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the shareholders of the Company for cash. As mentioned in the outcome of the Board Meeting As mentioned in the board meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

VIP Clothing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for considering and approval of Audited Financial Results of the company for the year ended on March 31, 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the FY ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024