iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VIP Clothing Ltd Board Meeting

41.97
(0.94%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:59:35 PM

VIP Clothing CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Nov 202421 Nov 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements) Regulation, 2015
Board Meeting8 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
VIP Clothing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider approve and take on record the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024. As per the attached file. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
As per the attached file.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
VIP Clothing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 As per the attached file. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting12 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
VIP Clothing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company raising of capital by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities through any method or combination thereof including preferential issue of permitted securities to as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the shareholders of the Company for cash. As mentioned in the outcome of the Board Meeting As mentioned in the board meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202430 Apr 2024
VIP Clothing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for considering and approval of Audited Financial Results of the company for the year ended on March 31, 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the FY ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
VIP Clothing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given for board meeting to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on December 31 2023. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the third quarter ended on 31.12.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

VIP Clothing: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR VIP Clothing Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.