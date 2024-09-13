SectorTextiles
Open₹169.5
Prev. Close₹169.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹73.14
Day's High₹177
Day's Low₹164.3
52 Week's High₹215
52 Week's Low₹131
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)318.47
P/E42.59
EPS3.98
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.25
0.63
0.63
0.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.55
33.58
29.27
19.16
Net Worth
41.8
34.21
29.9
19.79
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by S D Retail Ltd
Summary
S D Retail Limited was originally incorporated as S D Retail Private Limited dated May 14, 2004 issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Further, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed from S D Retail Private Limited to S D Retail Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 19, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Company is in the business of designing, manufacturing, outsourcing, marketing, and retailing sleepwear under the brand name SWEET DREAMS. The Company started Modern retail with MBOs (Multi Branch Outlets) i.e. Shopper Stop in year 2006. It started online selling of products in 2014 and has started the Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBO) in 2018. The Company is planning a Public Issue of 49,60,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.
Read More
The S D Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹170.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S D Retail Ltd is ₹318.47 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of S D Retail Ltd is 42.59 and 2.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S D Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S D Retail Ltd is ₹131 and ₹215 as of 03 Jan ‘25
S D Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 12.72%, 3 Month at -1.79% and 1 Month at -17.29%.
