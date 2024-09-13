iifl-logo-icon 1
S D Retail Ltd Share Price

170.1
(0.35%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:28 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open169.5
  • Day's High177
  • 52 Wk High215
  • Prev. Close169.5
  • Day's Low164.3
  • 52 Wk Low 131
  • Turnover (lac)73.14
  • P/E42.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)318.47
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

S D Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

169.5

Prev. Close

169.5

Turnover(Lac.)

73.14

Day's High

177

Day's Low

164.3

52 Week's High

215

52 Week's Low

131

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

318.47

P/E

42.59

EPS

3.98

Divi. Yield

0

S D Retail Ltd Corporate Action

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

S D Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

S D Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:48 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.28%

Non-Promoter- 10.79%

Institutions: 10.79%

Non-Institutions: 23.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

S D Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.25

0.63

0.63

0.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.55

33.58

29.27

19.16

Net Worth

41.8

34.21

29.9

19.79

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

S D Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT S D Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S D Retail Ltd

Summary

S D Retail Limited was originally incorporated as S D Retail Private Limited dated May 14, 2004 issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Further, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed from S D Retail Private Limited to S D Retail Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 19, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Company is in the business of designing, manufacturing, outsourcing, marketing, and retailing sleepwear under the brand name SWEET DREAMS. The Company started Modern retail with MBOs (Multi Branch Outlets) i.e. Shopper Stop in year 2006. It started online selling of products in 2014 and has started the Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBO) in 2018. The Company is planning a Public Issue of 49,60,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.
Company FAQs

What is the S D Retail Ltd share price today?

The S D Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹170.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of S D Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S D Retail Ltd is ₹318.47 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of S D Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S D Retail Ltd is 42.59 and 2.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S D Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S D Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S D Retail Ltd is ₹131 and ₹215 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of S D Retail Ltd?

S D Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 12.72%, 3 Month at -1.79% and 1 Month at -17.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S D Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S D Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.29 %
Institutions - 10.33 %
Public - 24.38 %

