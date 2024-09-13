iifl-logo-icon 1
S D Retail Ltd Company Summary

155.15
(-4.82%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:40:32 PM

S D Retail Ltd Summary

S D Retail Limited was originally incorporated as S D Retail Private Limited dated May 14, 2004 issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Further, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed from S D Retail Private Limited to S D Retail Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 19, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Company is in the business of designing, manufacturing, outsourcing, marketing, and retailing sleepwear under the brand name SWEET DREAMS. The Company started Modern retail with MBOs (Multi Branch Outlets) i.e. Shopper Stop in year 2006. It started online selling of products in 2014 and has started the Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBO) in 2018. The Company is planning a Public Issue of 49,60,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.

