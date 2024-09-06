(As required by Section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4 of
Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014)
To,
The Board of Directors,
S D Retail Limited
(Formerly known as "S D Retail Private Limited") C-929, Stratum at Venus
Ground,
Nehrunagar, Ambawadi Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 380006
Dear Sir(s),
- We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of S D Retail Limited
(formerly known as "S D Retail Private Limited") comprising the Restated
Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2024 and year ended 31st March,
2023, 31st March, 2022 the Restated Statement of Profit & Loss, the Restated Cash Flow
Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and year ended 31st March, 2023, 31st March,
2022 the Summary statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory
Information (Collectively the Restated Financial Information) as approved by the Board of
Directors in their meeting held on September 06, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the
Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus (Here-in Offer Documents), prepared by the Company in
connection with its Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares (IPO) on the Emerge platform of
National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and prepared in terms of the requirement
of:
- Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the
"Act");
- The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations 2018 ("ICDR Regulations") as amended (ICDR
Regulations"); and related amendments / clarifications from time to time issued by
the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI");
- The terms of reference to our engagements with the Company requesting us to carry out
the assignment, in connection with the Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus being issued by
the Company for its proposed IPO of equity shares on Emerge Platform of NSE; and
- The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ("The
Guidance Note").
- The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated
Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the offer document to be filed with
Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies,
Ahmedabad, in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information has
been prepared by the management of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and
year ended 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 on the basis of preparation stated in
Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors of the
companys responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate
internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial
Information. The board of directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that
the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.
- We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:
- The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance
with our engagement letter dated 05th April 2024 in connection with the
proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;
- The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code
of Ethics issued by the ICAI;
- Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on
verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and,
- The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations.
Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your
responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the
Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.
- These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from:
a. Audited Financial statements of company as at and for the year ended
31st March, 2024 and year ended 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 are prepared in
accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read
with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting
principles generally accepted in India.
- We have audited the special purpose financial information of the Company for the year
ended on 31st March, 2024 and year ended 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 prepared in
accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act for
the limited purpose of complying with the requirement of getting its financial statements
audited by an audit firm holding a valid peer review certificate issued by the "Peer
Review Board" of the ICAI as required by ICDR Regulations in relation to proposed
IPO. We have issued our report dated 06/09/2024 on this special purpose financial
information to the Board of Directors who have approved these in their meeting held on
06/09/2024.
- For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on Auditors Report issued by
KKC & Associates LLP (formerly known as Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP) (the
"Statutory Auditors") dt. 30th July, 2024, 26th September,
2023, 08th September 2022 for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 and year ended
31st March,
2023, 31st March, 2022 respectively. The audit was conducted by the
Companys statutory auditors, and accordingly reliance has been placed on the
Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statements of Profit and Loss, the Significant
Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information and (collectively, the
"Audited Financial Statement") examined by them for the said periods.
- Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us,
we report that:
- The Restated Financial Information or Restated Summary Statement have been made after
incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in
respective financial period/years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the
changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;
- The Restated Financial Information or Restated Summary Financial Statement have been
made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the
respective financial years/period to which they relate and there are no qualifications
which require adjustments;
- Extra-ordinary items that needs to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been
disclosed wherever required;
- There were no qualifications made in the Audit Reports issued by the previous auditor
for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 and year ended 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022
which would require adjustments in this Restated Financial Statements of the Company;
- Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including
depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our
opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting
Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure - IV to this report;
- The Restated Summary Statements have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR
Regulations and the Guidance Note. ;
- There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated
Financial Information or Restated Summary Financial Statement.
- There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated
Financial Information or Restated Summary Financial Statement;
- The Company has not paid any dividend since its incorporation.
- In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made
there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that:
- The "Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in
ANNEXURE – I to this report, of the Company for the year ending at 31st March, 2024
and year ended 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved
by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities,
have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual
Financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully
described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE
– IV to this Report.
- The "Restated Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in ANNEXURE
– II to this report, of the Company for the year ending 31st March, 2024 and year
ended 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the
Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived
at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual Financial statements of
the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant
Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE – IV to this Report.
- The "Restated Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in ANNEXURE – III
to this report, of the Company for the year ending at 31st March, 2024 and year ended 31st
March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of
Directors. These Statement of Cash Flow, as restated have been arrived at after making
such adjustments and regroupings to the individual Financial statements of the Company, as
in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting
Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE – IV to this Report.
- We have also examined the following other Financial information relating to the Company
prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and
annexed to this report relating to the Company for the year ending at 31st March, 2024 and
year ended 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 proposed to be included in the Draft Red
Herring Prospectus / Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus ("Offer Document") for
the proposed IPO.
|
Particulars
|
Annexures
|Restated Statement of Share Capital
|Annexure – I.1
|Restated Reserves and Surplus
|Annexure – I.2
|Restated Statement of Long-Term Borrowing
|Annexure – I.3
|Restated Statement of Long-Term Provision
|Annexure – I.4
|Restated Statement of Short-Term Borrowing
|Annexure – I.5
|Restated Statement of Trade Payables
|Annexure – I.6
|Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities
|Annexure – I.7
|Restated Statement of Short-Term Provisions
|Annexure – I.8
|Restated Statement of Property, Plant and
Equipment & Intangible Assets
|Annexure – I.9
|Restated Statement of Deferred tax asset (Net)
|Annexure – I.10
|Restated Statement of Long-term loans and
advances
|Annexure – I.11
|Restated Statement of Other Non-Current Assets
|Annexure – I.12
|Restated Statement of Inventories
|Annexure – I.13
|Restated Statement of Trade Receivables
|Annexure – I.14
|Restated Statement of Cash and Bank Balances
|Annexure - I.15
|Restated Statement of Short Term Loans &
Advances
|Annexure - I.16
|Restated Statement of Other Current Assets
|Annexure - I.17
|Restated Statement of Revenue from Operations
|Annexure - II.1
|Restated Statement of Other Income
|Annexure - II.2
|Restated Statement of Cost of materials consumed
|Annexure - II.3
|Restated Statement of Changes in Inventories of
Finished Goods, Work In Progress
and Stock in Trade
|Annexure - II.4
|Restated Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses
|Annexure - II.5
|Restated Statement of Finance Cost
|Annexure - II.6
|Restated Statement of Depreciation &
Amortisation
|Annexure – I.9
|Restated Statement of Other Expenses
|Annexure - II.7
|Restated Statement of Earning Per Equity Share
|Annexure - II.8
|Restated Significant Accounting Policies
|Annexure – IV
|Restated Notes to the Restated Financial
Statements
|Annexure – V
|Restated Statement of Accounting & Other
Ratios
|Annexure – VI
|Restated Statement of Capitalization
|Annexure – VII
|Restated Statement of Tax Shelter
|Annexure – VIII
|Restated Statement of Related Party Transaction
|Annexure – IX
|Restated Statement of Disclosure in terms of
Accounting Standard -15
|Annexure – X
|Restated Statement of Dividend
|Annexure – XI
|Restatement in Significant Accounting Policies
|Annexure – XII
|Restated Statement of Contingent liabilities and
Capital Commitments
|Annexure – XIII
- In our opinion and to the best of information and explanation provided to us, the
Restated Financial Information of the Company, read with significant accounting policies
and notes to accounts as appearing in ANNEXURE – IV are prepared after providing
appropriate adjustments and regroupings as considered appropriate.
- We, M/s. V C A N & Co., Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer
review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and
hold a valid peer review certificate issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the
ICAI.
- The preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Statements referred to above
are based on the Audited Financial statements of the Company and are in accordance with
the provisions of the Act and ICDR Regulations. The Financial Statements and information
referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.
- The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of
the previous audit reports issued by any other Firm of Chartered Accountants nor should
this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the Financial statements referred to
therein.
- Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the
Draft Red Herring Prospectus / Red Herring Prospectus /Prospectus to be filed with
Securities and Exchange Board of India, Emerge Platform of NSE Limited and Registrar of
Companies, Ahmedabad, in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used,
referred to or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing.
Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other
purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may
come without our prior consent in writing.
- We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring
after the date of the report.
- In our opinion, the above Financial information contained in ANNEXURE – I to XIII
of this report read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to
Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE – IV are prepared after making adjustments and
regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the
Companies Act, ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note.
For, V C A N & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 125172W
CA Saurabh Jain Partner
M. No. 175015
UDIN: 24175015BKCIVK5430
Place: Ahmedabad Date: 06/09/2024