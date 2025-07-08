Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹1.55
Prev. Close₹1.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.59
Day's High₹1.55
Day's Low₹1.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-111.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.91
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
25.21
27.91
28.87
23.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-299.75
194.66
117.87
42.07
Net Worth
-274.54
222.57
146.74
65.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
343.51
309.02
185.96
177.44
yoy growth (%)
11.16
66.17
4.8
7.08
Raw materials
-228.33
-222.15
-139.88
-141.84
As % of sales
66.46
71.88
75.22
79.94
Employee costs
-10.61
-9.09
-4.89
-3.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
77.7
31.19
18.68
15.79
Depreciation
-3.06
-3.5
-2.24
-1.41
Tax paid
-15.5
-10.05
-6.3
-7.12
Working capital
43.02
137.61
-9.76
7.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.16
66.17
4.8
7.08
Op profit growth
18.24
95.18
8.52
28.08
EBIT growth
109.18
86.75
4.72
33.65
Net profit growth
194.21
70.72
42.81
60.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
311.22
250.88
196.77
196.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
311.22
250.88
196.77
196.11
Other Operating Income
1.12
0.66
1.26
1.82
Other Income
0
1.26
0.44
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
500.75
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.88
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.13
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.55
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Shop No. 3-4 Pacific Plaza,
Ground Floor Plot No 507,
Maharashtra - 400028
Tel: 91-22-24331552/32931473
Website: http://www.ashapuraintimatesfashion.in
Email: cs@ashapuraintimates.com
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd (AIFL), incorporated in 2006 is a fashion house that designs, brands, markets and retails intimate garments for men, women and children. The company is in the business o...
Read More
Reports by Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.