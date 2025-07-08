iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd Share Price Live

1.55
(3.33%)
Jan 27, 2020|03:24:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.55
  • Day's High1.55
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.5
  • Day's Low1.45
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.59
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-111.29
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.91
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1.55

Prev. Close

1.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.59

Day's High

1.55

Day's Low

1.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-111.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.91

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:52 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.75%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 85.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

25.21

27.91

28.87

23.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-299.75

194.66

117.87

42.07

Net Worth

-274.54

222.57

146.74

65.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

343.51

309.02

185.96

177.44

yoy growth (%)

11.16

66.17

4.8

7.08

Raw materials

-228.33

-222.15

-139.88

-141.84

As % of sales

66.46

71.88

75.22

79.94

Employee costs

-10.61

-9.09

-4.89

-3.61

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

77.7

31.19

18.68

15.79

Depreciation

-3.06

-3.5

-2.24

-1.41

Tax paid

-15.5

-10.05

-6.3

-7.12

Working capital

43.02

137.61

-9.76

7.72

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.16

66.17

4.8

7.08

Op profit growth

18.24

95.18

8.52

28.08

EBIT growth

109.18

86.75

4.72

33.65

Net profit growth

194.21

70.72

42.81

60.33

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

311.22

250.88

196.77

196.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

311.22

250.88

196.77

196.11

Other Operating Income

1.12

0.66

1.26

1.82

Other Income

0

1.26

0.44

0

View Annually Results

Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

500.75

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.88

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.13

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.55

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Shop No. 3-4 Pacific Plaza,

Ground Floor Plot No 507,

Maharashtra - 400028

Tel: 91-22-24331552/32931473

Website: http://www.ashapuraintimatesfashion.in

Email: cs@ashapuraintimates.com

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd (AIFL), incorporated in 2006 is a fashion house that designs, brands, markets and retails intimate garments for men, women and children. The company is in the business o...
Read More

Reports by Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd share price today?

The Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd is ₹3.91 Cr. as of 27 Jan ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 27 Jan ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Jan ‘20

What is the CAGR of Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd?

Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -64.63%, 3 Years at -84.73%, 1 Year at -91.53%, 6 Month at -49.18%, 3 Month at -13.89% and 1 Month at 6.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.